Entertainment Watch: Berklee alum Charlie Puth joins ‘The Voice’ But we won’t be seeing him in the red chair anytime soon.

Berklee alum Charlie Puth garnered some “Attention” Tuesday night on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Tuesday marked the first night of the singing competition’s Battle Rounds, where two contestants from the same vocal team are coached by celebrity musicians before they face off in a duet. Puth joined coach Camila Cabello as a Battle Advisor for her singers.

“Being able to share things that I’ve learned and collected in my musical brain with artists on ‘The Voice’ fills my heart just as much as having a successful song,” Puth said in a promotion for the episode.

Along with Cabello, Puth coached contestants Steven McMorran and Morgan Myles in a version of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” Myles edged out McMorran, but both remain on the show as Cabello used her only “save” to keep McMorran in the competition. Puth is set to return to “The Voice” to advise next week’s battle.

Some fans wanted to see Puth in the lineup of full-time coaches for the next season of “The Voice,” but we won’t be seeing him in the red chair anytime soon. The singing competition announced its new coaches for Season 23 Tuesday, which include current coach Kelly Clarkson, first-timers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, and longtime coach Blake Shelton in his last outing on the show.

A New Jersey native, Puth attended Berklee College of Music on a full scholarship, graduating in 2013 with a degree in music production and engineering. His newest album, “CHARLIE,” dropped Oct. 7, earning the top album debut on global Spotify the weekend of its release.

For those looking to catch Charlie Puth on tour, he’s making a stop on his One Night Only tour at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston Oct. 31.