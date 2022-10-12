Entertainment Puttshack Boston, an indoor mini golf spot, opens in the Seaport next week Featuring four indoor mini golf courses spread across two floors, Puttshack Boston opens October 19. Puttshack, an indoor mini golf venue, is opening in Boston's Seaport. Puttshack

The Seaport, already home to several high-end nightclubs, is about to get an indoor mini golf club as well.

Starting October 19, visitors will be able to swing through Puttshack Boston, an “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” that will open at 58 Pier 4 Boulevard, part of WS Development’s 33-acre development off of Seaport Boulevard.

The 26,000-square-foot, two-floor indoor space will feature four nine-hole mini golf courses, with gameplay enhanced by the company’s “Trackball” technology — an innovation that keeps score as you play and displays your progress on digital scoreboards. Each hole also features its own interactive game, with players able to test their beer pong skills during one hole and their trivia knowledge at another.

“Seaport is known as the newer, bolder side of Boston, and the city’s epicenter for technology, innovation, art, and design,” Puttshack COO Chris Rockwood said in a press release. “These are all emblematic of Puttshack and our world-class tech-infused mini golf concept.”

Puttshack Boston will have floor-to-ceiling windows and offer a “globally inspired” dining menu and a full cocktail bar, amenities that emphasize Puttshack’s efforts to brand itself as a nightlife destination.

One of the signature menu items special to the Seaport location is the “Boston Tailpipe,” a locally inspired lobster mac and cheese spring roll dish served with a tarragon aioli dipping sauce.

Guests will be able to sip on local beers and ciders from Sam Adams, Jack’s Abby, Night Shift Brewing, and Downeast Cider, among other offerings.

Boston will be Puttshack’s third U.S. location, joining Atlanta and Chicago. The company has plans to open in at least 10 more U.S cities, including Denver, Miami, and Nashville.

Puttshack will be open 11 a.m. to midnight from Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information or to book a reservation, visit Puttshack’s website.