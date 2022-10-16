Entertainment Megan Thee Stallion pulls double duty on SNL The rapper hosted last night’s episode and performed as musical guest. Megan Thee Stallion served as host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

The third episode of “Saturday Night Live’s” Season 48 featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion as both host and musical guest.

Her third appearance on the show made her the 37th musician to serve as both host and musical guest in a single episode.

She first appeared on SNL in 2019 during an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper, and she was the show’s musical guest on Oct. 3, 2020. Last night she pulled off double duty and starred in most of the skits.

Cold open

The episode opened with a skit on the final hearing of the Jan. 6 committee and played on a video of Nancy Pelosi that went viral this week, featuring Chloe Fineman as Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Sherman as Chuck Schumer. Heidi Gardner played Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, and Keenan Thompson was committee chairman Bennie Thompson. James Austin Johnson reprised his Trump impression that “People” calls “spot on.”

Opening monologue

Megan Thee Stallion gave a short, sweet opening monologue, shouting out her fans, mentioning the degree she recently finished from Texas Southern University in health administration, and directing viewers to her new website that helps connect folks virtually with mental health resources, badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com. (“That’s a real website,” she chuckled.)

Hot Girl Hospital

The night’s second sketch advertised “Hot Girl Hospital,” a new Shonda Rhimes show starring Megan Thee Stallion, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson. “When life is on the line, these are the women who will answer the call, say something rude, then hang up,” said the voiceover. Instead of saving Heidi Gardner’s life, the nurses turn her into a “baddie,” complete with long blonde hair and a Brazilian butt lift.

Deer

In this classically absurdist sketch, Keenan Thompson is visiting his daughter (Megan Thee Stallion), her husband (Walker), and friends at their new remote cabin. Thompson can’t see a deer they spot out the window — “Everybody always messing with me,” he complains. The deer gets closer and closer, until ultimately a puppet deer pulls down Thompson’s slacks.

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper performed the songs “Anxiety” and a mashup of “NDA” and “Plan B,” all off her most recent album release, “Traumatize.”

Weekend Update

Michael Che and Colin Jost revisited many of the same topics from last week’s update, like Kanye West and Herschel Walker, plus made jabs at Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Spirit Airlines.

Devon Walker

Season newcomer Devon Walker got the spotlight with Michael Che during Weekend Update, discussing his recent move to New York from Texas, and asking the audience if he looks like a catcaller. Fans say Walker bears resemblance to recently departed cast member Pete Davidson. Walker also proposes a “culture shift” for heterosexual men after his call “where are my straight boys at?” gets exactly zero cheers. All in all, he gets a lot of laughs from the audience.

Classroom

Ego Nwodim delivers an inspiring speech to a class of high schoolers who she mistakenly takes for underachieving students whose “only fault was being born the wrong color in this country.” It turns out it’s an honors-level physics class, and Nwodim fumbles, embarrassed.

Advertisement:

The next live SNL episode is Oct. 29 — rapper Jack Harlow will perform double duty as host and musical guest.