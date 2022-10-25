Entertainment Meet me at Market Basket: Grocery chain parodies Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ It must be exhausting always rooting for the “Antipasto.” Market Basket in Salem. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

New England Swifties rejoice — Market Basket has plotted its own version of “Midnights,” complete with 13 grocery-themed tracks.

The supermarket chain teased its own version of Taylor Swift’s newest album on Twitter Monday. Sadly, you can’t really “meet them at midnight” — most Market Baskets close at 9 p.m.

The faux album follows Swift’s lead in displaying the tracklist on its front cover, but with a Market Basket twist. “Lowell Haze” — a play on Swift’s “Lavender Haze” — calls back to the company’s roots, Swift’s “Maroon” transforms into iconic employee couture in “Maroon Jackets,” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” becomes a way to save with “More For Your Dollar, Kid.”

Other grocery puns featured include “Sawdust on the Floor” (“Snow on the Beach”) and “Sweet Jelly Donuts” (“Sweet Nothing”).

If Market Basket were to drop an original album which song would you be most excited to listen to? pic.twitter.com/0ENqKA2BEH — Market Basket (@MarketBasket) October 24, 2022

Justine Griffin, a spokeswoman for Market Basket, told The Boston Globe that fans and customers have been enjoying the company’s Swift spoof.

“We have had a lot of fun with this,” she said. “Of course we are all Taylor Swift fans! We like them all but did notice that ‘Sawdust on the Floor’ seems to be a fan favorite.”

The post racked up traffic on social media, with some applauding the store’s social media team, while others even tried their hand at penning a lyric or two.

Fellow Massachusetts company Dunkin’ also referenced the hit album on social media, gaining responses from companies like Kleenex and Lipton Tea. Much like Swift’s fans, the account was seemingly up til midnight the night of the album’s release.

staying up for this album release like i don’t have to work tomorrow — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) October 21, 2022

Taylor Swift released “Midnights,” her tenth studio album, Oct. 21. She described it as a concept album, collecting “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Because the star is never without surprises, Swift released “Midnights (3 am Edition)” three hours later, a deluxe version with seven bonus tracks. It’s clear Market Basket has material for its next tweet.