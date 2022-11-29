Entertainment Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023 Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in the Natick Mall in 2023.

Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end of 2023. The news comes approximately one month after the company launched its first Massachusetts location at 58 Pier 4 Blvd., part of WS Development’s 33-acre development off of Seaport Boulevard.

Much like its Boston location, the 22,000-square-foot space, located inside the Natick Mall at 1245 Worcester St., will be spread across two floors featuring three nine-hole mini-golf courses. Gameplay will be enhanced by the company’s “Trackball” technology, an innovation that keeps score and displays your progress on digital scoreboards.

“With its close proximity to Boston, in the heart of MetroWest suburbs, Natick serves as the ideal destination to extend our presence in Massachusetts,” Puttshack president Dave Diamond said in a press release. “Bringing Puttshack to the Greater Boston area will provide locals and visitors alike with a perfect spot for date nights or high-energy and engaging excursions with family and friends.”

In addition to its current locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Miami, the company’s Natick location will be part of a planned 2023 expansion that will bring Puttshack locations to Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and more.