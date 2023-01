Entertainment 13 red carpet and backstage photos from the Golden Globe Awards

The 80th Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. Here are photos from the red carpet as well as the backstage press room.

Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. – Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Actress Natasha Lyonne and director Janicza Bravo on the red carpet. – Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actress Regina Hall poses in the Golden Globes press room. – Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actress Jennifer Coolidge on the red carpet. – Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Actor Henry Golding attends the awards show. – Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actress Claire Danes poses on the red carpet. – Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams poses with his award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical, comedy or drama television series for “Abbott Elementary.” – Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actress Ana de Armas waves from the red carpet. – Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy for “Abbott Elementary.” – Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Singer and actress Selena Gomez on the red carpet. – Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Spouses Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen on the red carpet. – Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Comedian and actress Ayo Edebiri attends the Golden Globes. – Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Actress Sigourney Weaver on the red carpet. – Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images