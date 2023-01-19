Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Newsletter Signup
A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors.
Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one of 39 Regal Cinemas theaters nationwide set to close, according to a new court filing from parent company Cineworld.
Regal is the second-largest theater chain in the U.S. behind AMC, and operates more than 500 locations nationwide.
Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2022, and according to a new court filing on Tuesday, it plans to reject the leases for 39 of its theaters on February 15.
Rejecting a lease is standard practice in bankruptcy filings, and allows for a debtor to walk away from a lease while also giving landlords the right to collect damages. Under U.S. Bankruptcy Code, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, which purchased Landmark Center in 2021, can collect the greater of one year’s rent or 15 percent — not to exceed three years — of the remaining term of the lease.
Also included in the list of theaters set to close is the Regal Concord 10 in Concord, New Hampshire.
A representative for Regal Theaters did not return a request for comment. Social media accounts for Regal Theaters did not address the closures, instead posting a deal for 50 percent off popcorn for National Popcorn Day.
Regal is not the first theater in Boston to close since the start of the pandemic. In March 2021, the ShowPlace ICON Theatre in the Seaport announced it would not reopen. Less than a month later, ArcLight Cinemas at Hub on Causeway announced that it too would permanently close.
Here is the full list of Regal Cinemas locations closing nationwide per Cineworld’s recent court filing.
Read the full court filing below:
