Entertainment Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Nike movie has a release date 'Air' will hit theaters in April 2023 before moving to Prime Video. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

“Air,” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new movie about the “game-changing partnership” between Michael Jordan and Nike, has a release date.

Directed by Affleck, “Air” is the first project from the Cambridge duo’s new production company, Artists Equity, and will be released globally in theaters April 5. Amazon Studios, which previously worked with Damon on “Manchester by the Sea,” will distribute the film with Warner Bros. Pictures, and will release “Air” on Prime Video in the future.

“Air” stars Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, while Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The film chronicles the “game-changing partnership between Jordan and Nike, which “revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand,” according to a studio synopsis.

Affleck and Damon have said that Artists Equity will operate differently than traditional Hollywood studios, providing a share of the profits to actors and those working behind the camera.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see ‘Air’ and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” Affleck said in a press release. “The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.”

Along with Damon and Affleck, “Air” will also star Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Chris Messina (“The Mindy Project”), Matthew Maher (“Our Flag Means Death”, Marlon Wayans (“Scary Movie”), Chris Tucker (“Rush Hour”), and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”).