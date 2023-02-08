Entertainment Look inside the new Lego Discovery Center Boston, opening this spring The attraction will offer more learning-through-play activities. Lego Discovery Center Boston in Somerville will open in April. Lego Discovery Center Boston

Lego Discovery Center Boston, billed as North America’s first “next generation” Lego Discovery Center, opens in April after a $12 million renovation.

The 43,000-square-foot facility in Somerville’s Assembly Row, which opened as Legoland Discovery Center Boston in 2014, closed in September for upgrades. It will reopen April 14.

“The new immersive experience is designed to allow more family learning-through-play activities and will also include a new team of specialist Playmakers and Master Model Builders who will continue to inspire guests through fun, interactive LEGO Creative Workshops,” company officials said in a press release.

Mini World at Lego Discovery Center Boston.

Guests can explore 12 zones in the new fully accessible, stroller friendly center, which include the returning 4D theater, Kingdom Quest ride, Lego Cafe, and the following new and updated areas, according to the company.

Features at Lego Discovery Center include:

Spaceship Build & Scan , where kids design and build a Lego spaceship and launch it into the digital universe.

, where kids design and build a Lego spaceship and launch it into the digital universe. Build Adventures , an area dedicated to playing and creating with Legos.

, an area dedicated to playing and creating with Legos. Duplo Park , where the littlest builders play in brick pits and catch ducks in the Duplo duck pond.

, where the littlest builders play in brick pits and catch ducks in the Duplo duck pond. Minifigure Creator , where guests can choose heads, bodies, legs, and more to create their own Lego minifigure.

, where guests can choose heads, bodies, legs, and more to create their own Lego minifigure. The Workshop , where builders learn insider tips and tricks.

, where builders learn insider tips and tricks. Creative Club , where daily building activities include mosaic making and portrait painting.

, where daily building activities include mosaic making and portrait painting. Lego Tree of Togetherness , where the Master Model Builder challenges guests every hour with fun building activities.

, where the Master Model Builder challenges guests every hour with fun building activities. Mini World , made with more than 1.5 million Lego bricks, this updated, interactive display of local landmarks portrays day and night. Hero Adventures , where kids can run through a Lego maze, conquer a climbing wall, and more.

, made with more than 1.5 million Lego bricks, this updated, interactive display of local landmarks portrays day and night.

The Spaceship Build & Scan zone at Lego Discovery Center Boston.

Tickets to Lego Discovery Center Boston must be purchased online so the center can ensure the best guest experience by controlling the amount of visitors inside at one time, according to the company. Once inside, guests can stay as long as they’d like.

Tickets are now available and begin at $29.99.

The Duplo Park at Lego Discovery Center Boston.

There are currently 27 Legoland Discovery Centers and one Lego Discovery Center worldwide.

Lego plans to move its Americas headquarters from Connecticut to Boston in 2026, the company announced last month.