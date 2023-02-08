Look inside the new Lego Discovery Center Boston, opening this spring

Need weekend plans?
Lego Discovery Center Boston, billed as North America’s first “next generation” Lego Discovery Center, opens in April after a $12 million renovation.
The 43,000-square-foot facility in Somerville’s Assembly Row, which opened as Legoland Discovery Center Boston in 2014, closed in September for upgrades. It will reopen April 14.
“The new immersive experience is designed to allow more family learning-through-play activities and will also include a new team of specialist Playmakers and Master Model Builders who will continue to inspire guests through fun, interactive LEGO Creative Workshops,” company officials said in a press release.
Guests can explore 12 zones in the new fully accessible, stroller friendly center, which include the returning 4D theater, Kingdom Quest ride, Lego Cafe, and the following new and updated areas, according to the company.
Features at Lego Discovery Center include:
Tickets to Lego Discovery Center Boston must be purchased online so the center can ensure the best guest experience by controlling the amount of visitors inside at one time, according to the company. Once inside, guests can stay as long as they’d like.
Tickets are now available and begin at $29.99.
There are currently 27 Legoland Discovery Centers and one Lego Discovery Center worldwide.
Lego plans to move its Americas headquarters from Connecticut to Boston in 2026, the company announced last month.
