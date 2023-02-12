Entertainment Watch Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Dunkin’s Super Bowl 2023 commercial Ben Affleck appears alongside wife Jennifer Lopez in a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for Dunkin' Donuts filmed in Medford, MA. Dunkin'

Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVII, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared on TVs nationwide during the first-ever Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial.

Affleck worked the drive-through window at a Dunkin’ in Medford, tossing out one-liners and munchkins. Affleck also urged drivers to try the Dunkin’ Run, which lets customers can get a $1 classic donut with any medium or larger coffee.

After posing for selfies and scrambling to find the bagels, Affleck was greeted by his indignant wife Jennifer Lopez.

“What are you doing here?” Lopez asked. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

Last week, Dunkin’ began posting teasers on social media with the slogan “Something’s Ben Brewing” and the date of the Super Bowl: Feb. 12, 2023.

Affleck and Lopez also drew the attention of paparazzi in January when they filmed scenes at Dunkin’ locations in Medford and Revere.

According to a Dunkin’ spokesperson, Affleck’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial won’t be the last ad he stars in for the company.

“Ben Affleck has always been a member of the Dunkin’ family, but tonight Dunkin’ made it official during the big game,” the company said in an email. “While this is a first for Dunkin’ and Ben, it is certainly not the last! Stay tuned for more to come!”

Watch the Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial below.