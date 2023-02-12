Super Bowl 2023: Watch Chris Stapleton perform the National Anthem

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performed a powerful rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII, kicking off the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in style.
Sporting black sunglasses and an electric guitar, the Grammy-winning country music star’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was met by loud applause and cheers from the crowd assembled at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the regular season home of the Arizona Cardinals.
Stapleton’s rendition also left several players and coaches on the sideline overcome with emotion, with many moved to tears.
During Stapleton’s performance, actor Troy Kotsur — who won an Oscar for the Massachusetts-filmed movie “CODA” — performed the National Anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).
Stapleton’s performance followed renditions of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and “America the Beautiful” by R&B legend Babyface.
Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, signed “America the Beautiful,” while deaf performer Justina Miles signed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.