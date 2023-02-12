Entertainment Super Bowl 2023: Watch Chris Stapleton perform the National Anthem The country star and eight-time Grammy winner belted out a heartfelt rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Super Bowl 2023: Chris Stapleton performs the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII. FOX

Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performed a powerful rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII, kicking off the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in style.

Sporting black sunglasses and an electric guitar, the Grammy-winning country music star’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was met by loud applause and cheers from the crowd assembled at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the regular season home of the Arizona Cardinals.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Stapleton’s rendition also left several players and coaches on the sideline overcome with emotion, with many moved to tears.

During Stapleton’s performance, actor Troy Kotsur — who won an Oscar for the Massachusetts-filmed movie “CODA” — performed the National Anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

Advertisement:

Stapleton’s performance followed renditions of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and “America the Beautiful” by R&B legend Babyface.

Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, signed “America the Beautiful,” while deaf performer Justina Miles signed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”