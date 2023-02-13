Entertainment The best Super Bowl commercials of 2023, according to viewers Readers of USA Today's annual Ad Meter feature picked these 10 Big Game commercials as the best of the year. Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Raymond Cruz in scene from PopCorners 2023 Super Bowl commercial. Frito-Lay

Super Bowl LVII proved to be a game for the ages, with the Kansas City Chiefs pulling off a last-second win over the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. And for those fans who tune into watch the halftime show or the Super Bowl commercials, there was plenty to enjoy as well.

According to reader responses to USA Today’s annual Ad Meter, the best Super Bowl commercials in 2023 were a mix of celebrity spokespeople and emotional gut-punches. Dogs, in particular, were a big draw, with two canine-focused ads finishing in the top three.

The most popular Super Bowl commercial purely driven by celebrity was none other than Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial, which featured the Cambridge native working the drive-thru window at a Dunkin’ in Medford.

Advertising professionals, meanwhile, were enamored with a 60-second ad for free ad-supported television (FAST) service Tubi. The company’s commercial “Rabbit Hole,” in which a giant bunny tossed humans into an endless tunnel of streaming content, won the Super Clio for the best Big Game ad from the Clio Awards, a group of industry experts.

Here are the 10 best Super Bowl commercials of 2023, according to USA Today voters.

10. Workaday: 5.91 (out of 10)

In the first Super Bowl ad from the enterprise software company, actual rock stars Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and others complain that office workers shouldn’t call each other “rock stars.”

9. Disney (5.92)

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Disney showcased a century of indelible characters, from Mickey Mouse to Mulan.

8. He Gets Us (5.97)

“He Gets Us,” an ad campaign promoting Jesus and Christianity, aired a pair of commercials during the Super Bowl as part of a larger $100 million campaign created by The Servant Foundation.

7. T-Mobile (6.0)

To promote its 5G home internet, John Travolta sings a version of “Summer Nights” with “Scrubs” stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff touting its benefits.

6. Bud Light (6.04)

Miles Teller (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller dance to customer service hold music while drinking a Bud Light.

5. PopCorners (6.26)

“Better Call Saul” may have wrapped up in 2022, but the “Breaking Bad” universe is back in the spotlight in the 2023 Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners. Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are back together as Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, sitting in the distinctive RV they used on the AMC show to cook up something much more illegal and addictive than any popcorn-based snack.

4. Dunkin’ (6.34)

For its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Dunkin’ enlisted it’s No. 1 fan: Ben Affleck. The Cambridge native worked the drive-thru window at a Dunkin’ in Medford, with wife Jennifer Lopez surprising the actor before asking for glazed doughnut.

3. Amazon (6.35)

In one of the few ads that went directly for an emotional appeal, Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial starred a dog named Sawyer whose family is too distracted by all of their gadgets to realize how badly he needs a friend.

2. NFL (6.38)

The Super Bowl is already one big advertisement for the NFL, but that didn’t stop the league from airing an ad centered around flag football star Diana Flores and a gang of notable figures like Erin Andrews, Cam Heyward, Aidan Hutchinson, Sauce Gardner, and Jalen Ramsey trying to grab her flags.

1. The Farmer’s Dog (6.56)

The subscription dog food service went for the heartstrings with an ad showing a woman going through life’s milestones with her dog.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.