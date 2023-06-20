Entertainment Watch the steamy first trailer for ‘Challengers,’ the Zendaya tennis movie filmed in Boston Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor play tennis players who put the "love" in "love triangle" in the first trailer for "Challengers." Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O'Connor in "Challengers." MGM

Love is more than just a score in the first trailer for “Challengers,” the upcoming tennis movie starring Zendaya (“Euphoria”) that was filmed in Boston in 2022.

In the trailer for the newest film from director Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”), we see Zendaya glaring down the opposition as tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan. To the swelling beat of Rihanna’s “S&M,” we see Tashi’s intense on-court performance catch the eye of fellow tennis players and best friends Art (Faist) and Patrick (O’Connor), later leading to a hotel room tryst involving all three.

Fast-forward to years later, and Tashi (who suffers a career-ending knee injury in the trailer) is both the coach and wife of Art, a tennis champ currently on a losing streak. To help Art regain his form, Tashi’s strategy involves playing in a “Challengers” tournament against Patrick, now a washed-up former pro on the outskirts of the tennis world.

The production of “Challengers” caused quite a stir in the spring of 2022, with Zendaya spotted in the Back Bay several times with boyfriend (and fellow “Spider-Man” star) Tom Holland. Due to Zendaya mania, filming locations were largely kept under wraps, with scenes shot in both East Boston and the Back Bay, among other Boston-area locations.

Originally scheduled to hit theaters August 11, the theatrical release date for “Challengers” has now been moved to September 15.

Watch the first full trailer for “Challengers” below: