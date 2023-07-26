Boy gets his wish to sing with Luke Combs at Gillette show

Newsletter Signup
Luke Combs welcomed a special guest onstage during his Saturday night performance at Gillette Stadium — an 8-year-old named Cooper who told the Make-A-Wish foundation he wanted to meet the country singer.
Cooper Massengill, who has been treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, got his wish and then some: He and Combs sang the chorus to “Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman’s 1988 single that Combs covered on his latest album, and Cooper’s favorite song — to a stadium of cheering fans.
Cooper is from Georgia, so the Georgia and Massachusetts/Rhode Island chapters of the Make-A-Wish foundation, which grants wishes for children with serious illnesses, collaborated to make his wish a reality.
“We were honored to partner with Make-A-Wish Georgia to welcome Cooper to Massachusetts for his wish,” said Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island CEO Sean Holleran. “Cooper’s once-in-a-lifetime experience with Luke Combs speaks to the power that wishes have to engage people to rally around a child going through something so difficult.”
Cooper visited Boston with his parents and younger sister. They made a stop at the New England Aquarium before heading home.
Combs added the Saturday show at Gillette after he sold out the 60,000-seat stadium Friday night. His earnest take on country-pop has earned him the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year accolade, plus plenty of praise for an “unassuming” yet “sincere” performance on his world tour.
