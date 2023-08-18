Entertainment Bill Burr shouts out 2 local pizza places on his podcast The Canton native had high praise for two old-school pizza places, one North Shore and one South Shore. Bill Burr, shown in his 2022 Netflix special, "Live at Red Rocks." Koury Angelo

When it comes to pizza in the Boston area, does the North Shore or South Shore reign supreme? If you ask comedian Bill Burr, the Canton native would likely respond with another question: Why not both?

On Monday’s episode of Burr’s “Monday Morning Podcast,” the comedian discussed visiting two different local pizza places while home for a recent vacation with his family.

To give his worldwide podcast audience the proper context, Burr outlined how seriously Boston-area residents take their pizza, saying, “it’s like sports teams back here if you go to the wrong f****** pizza place.”

Nevertheless, Burr said that everyone in his family was a fan of both places he visited: Marblehead House of Pizza and Denly Gardens in Weymouth.

“I give that five freckled thumbs up,” Burr said of Denly Gardens. “F****** delicious food. It’s been around since 1933. Amazing decor, a couple of townies up at the bar. I had a great time over there, man. Fantastic pizza.”

Burr also had high praise for Marblehead House of Pizza.

“Marblehead was a little thicker crust and a sweeter sauce,” Burr said. “If you’re into that, they f***** crush it.”

“What I like about both of them is they look like they’ve been there for a long f***** time,” Burr continued. “That’s usually a good sign.”

As is typically the case, Burr’s stream-of-consciousness podcast captured the comedian’s unfiltered thoughts on a variety of topics. This time around, Burr returned to one of his favorite targets of criticism: Neil Diamond’s Fenway Park anthem “Sweet Caroline.”

“Can you imagine living your life, and the people that you talk to are the same people that, when ‘Sweet Caroline’ comes on, they’re the same people that scream ‘bom bom bom’?” Burr joked. “Like, how could you ever respect that person after that?”

Burr credited “Sweet Caroline” with helping him gravitate toward comedy clubs, where he found kinship in other acerbic comedians who shared his negative views on the song — and, perhaps more importantly, the people that love it.

“Maybe I don’t hate these songs, I hate the people that love them,” Burr said. “When you go to a Red Sox game and they start signing ‘Sweet Caroline,’ and you see the girlfriend snuggling with the boyfriend, and just watching how a song that awful completes them emotionally somehow?

“I should love these songs, because these were the moments in my life where I had the strongest feeling [of] ‘I don’t belong here,'” Burr continued. “Like, whatever’s going on in this room or at this baseball game or at this nightclub, I don’t fit in there.”

Listen to Burr’s pizza reviews (at the 33-minute mark of the podcast) and his “Sweet Caroline” diatribe (at the 15:45 mark) below.