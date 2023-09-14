Entertainment ‘Frasier’ trailer brings Kelsey Grammer back to Boston Set in Boston, the "Frasier" reboot, which finds Dr. Crane reuniting with his firefighter son, debuts on Paramount Plus Oct. 12. Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan in "Frasier." Chris Haston/Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer is drinking beer in a Boston bar where everyone knows his name in the first trailer for the new “Frasier” reboot — but not that bar.

Playing Dr. Frasier Crane, the character first introduced on the Boston-set sitcom “Cheers,” Grammer tosses out a healthy dose of his trademark highfalutin jargon.

“What is it about the city of Boston that leads me to forego the more sophisticated temptation of the fermented grape?” Grammer muses to college pal-turned-university professor Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst, “Only Fools and Horses”) and psychology department head Olivia (Toks Olagundoye, “Castle”). “Sitting here with a cold brew in my hand, I feel amalgamated with the hoi polloi.”

Advertisement:

The new trailer also shows Frasier’s attempts to reconnect with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott, “Deception”), a Boston firefighter whose working-class lifestyle clashes with Frasier’s sophisticated sensibilities.

In an interview with the “Today” show, Grammer described the “Frasier” reboot as finding his character at a crossroads.

“He wants to become a writer of [critically acclaimed] novels, and it doesn’t quite work out,” Grammer said. “He’s a little more mature. He’s got a little more wisdom about him. But he’s still a little bit silly and takes certain things more seriously than most people do. But that’s his character.”

“Frasier’s going back to Boston to put himself back in a place where he didn’t feel like he quite made it,” Grammer continued. “He left with his tail between his legs a little bit. He wants to feel like he’s conquered it again.”

While the famed Cheers bar doesn’t make an appearance, Dr. Crane’s return to Boston will put him back in touch with Lilith, Frasier’s former wife-turned-verbal sparring partner played by Bebe Neuwirth. First introduced in season four of “Cheers,” Frasier left Lilith in Boston with a new husband at the start of “Frasier,” but the two reentered each other’s orbits multiple times throughout the show’s run.

Advertisement:

Before “Frasier” begins streaming on Paramount Plus Oct. 12, “Frasier: Inside the Series” will debut on the streaming platform on Oct. 6, and air the following day on CBS.

Watch the first trailer for the “Frasier” reboot below: