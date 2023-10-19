Entertainment Topgolf is opening its first Massachusetts location in 2023 The renowned golf entertainment company will open the first Boston-area TopGolf location with a three-floor venue in Canton on November 3. Topgolf will open its first Massachusetts location in Canton in 2023. Handout

Get ready to swing, Boston: Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts in November.

The Dallas-based company announced that it will open TopGolf Boston-Canton at 777 Dedham St. in Canton on Nov. 3.

Topgolf’s first Massachusetts location is the Dallas-based company’s 84th in the U.S. and 94th worldwide. The company first announced plans to open in the Boston area in 2022.

“Opening our first venue in Massachusetts is a huge milestone for us, and we can’t wait to introduce our style of play to the Boston area,” Topgolf COO Gen Gray said in a press release. “There’s been a ton of excitement within the Topgolf family about this venue opening, and we’re so excited to see it come to life.”

The three-story facility will have 90 hitting bays, each equipped with heaters, fans, and the company’s Toptracer technology. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables, allowing guests to enjoy a full food and drink menu while they play.

Bays can be rented by the hour, with prices starting at $40 for morning sessions (from open to noon), $50 from noon to 5 p.m., and $62 from 5 p.m. to close. Those rates are raised by $3 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays ($43, $53, $65), and are cut in half all day on Tuesdays ($20, $25, $31).

Topgolf also offers players a $15 unlimited play option on weekday mornings when you pay per person instead of per bay.

In addition to the main attraction of its golf games, the venue will also feature a full service restaurant. Notable items on the Topgolf Boston-Canton food and drink menu include a Cookie Butter Old Fashioned and Injectable Donut Holes, which allow you to fill your fried dough with chocolate, raspberry jelly, or Bavarian cream.

The venue also houses a 28-foot video wall and more than 200 HD TVs, making it a great option for game day watch parties for the south of Boston crowd.

Other attractions include a rooftop terrace and outdoor patio, and plans for live music and year-round family programming.

In a press release, Topgolf also touted the impact the company will have on the local job market, with Topgolf Boston-Canton expected to employ 400 people ranging from bay hosts to bartenders.

“It is truly an honor to welcome the newest Topgolf venue in the northeast to our town of Canton,” Canton Select Board Vice Chair John J. Connolly said in the release. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with many truly amazing people from Topgolf. This venue will be a huge benefit to our residents, with the creation of several hundred jobs.”