‘THIS is BOSTON!’: Clever Bostonians share more locally inspired costumes

If there’s one thing Bostonians know, it’s how to rep their brand.
From Dunkin’ and the city’s sports teams to the MBTA and Storrowing, many Bostonians took local inspiration when designing their Halloween costumes this year.
Just look at the pink, orange, and white Dunkin’-themed getup that Joshua G. shared in a comment on Boston.com’s Facebook page.
“THIS is BOSTON!” Joshua wrote, no doubt a nod to Gerard Butler’s iconic “This is Sparta!” line in the 2006 film, “300.” (Or if not, it should have been.)
And although the infamous “Cop Slide” at City Hall Plaza certainly inspired a number of Halloween getups this year, traffic and T troubles seemed to be just as popular themes around Greater Boston.
If you missed it, check out our roundup of social media posts from yesterday, as well as the following submissions Boston.com received from readers in response to the initial story:
Below, Sam from Cambridge shared a Storrowing come to life:
It also wasn’t just costumes. Take a look at these spooky decorations in Roslindale:
