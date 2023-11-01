Entertainment ‘THIS is BOSTON!’: Clever Bostonians share more locally inspired costumes Duck boats, T troubles, and a slightly shorter Larry Bird.

If there’s one thing Bostonians know, it’s how to rep their brand.

From Dunkin’ and the city’s sports teams to the MBTA and Storrowing, many Bostonians took local inspiration when designing their Halloween costumes this year.

Just look at the pink, orange, and white Dunkin’-themed getup that Joshua G. shared in a comment on Boston.com’s Facebook page.

Joshua G. takes Dunkin’ to an extreme. – Via Facebook

“THIS is BOSTON!” Joshua wrote, no doubt a nod to Gerard Butler’s iconic “This is Sparta!” line in the 2006 film, “300.” (Or if not, it should have been.)

And although the infamous “Cop Slide” at City Hall Plaza certainly inspired a number of Halloween getups this year, traffic and T troubles seemed to be just as popular themes around Greater Boston.

Daniela Litvin from Brookline, left, and a partner go narrow for their Green Line getup. – Courtesy Photo

Below, Sam from Cambridge shared a Storrowing come to life:

Jill Quinn of Somerville is a convincing (albeit a little short) Larry Bird. – Courtesy Photo

Dressed as the Duck Boats — and the ducks — are Sam, Debbie, Penny, Barry, Gio, and Chris from the North End. – Courtesy Photo

Maple from Charlestown is, we’re presuming, Snoop Dogg — not a Boston costume, but too cute not to include. – Courtesy Photo

It also wasn’t just costumes. Take a look at these spooky decorations in Roslindale:

A street in Roslindale converted to "Sorrow" Drive on Halloween.



📹: @veryseptember pic.twitter.com/T71FqpzxM8 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) November 1, 2023