43 malls in Massachusetts for all your shopping needs

Massachusetts has a multitude of malls and outlets for all of your shopping needs. With so many options and just a few weekends left until the holidays, we present the Boston.com guide to 43 malls, outlets, and shopping centers in Massachusetts.
Whether you’re heading to a major retail destination like the Prudential Center or the Natick Mall, something more boutique like The Superette, or a favorite mall near you, we have all of the details on the region’s best shopping destinations. Our 2023 list highlights reader favorites plus all of the important details: stores, dining, entertainment, and holiday activities.
🛍️ Curious what Boston.com readers think about the best local malls? Look for their feedback under the Readers Say section.
130 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown
Located at the sight of the former Watertown Arsenal, Arsenal Yards is the successor of the original Arsenal Mall, which operated from 1983 to 2013. In 2016, a new project to redevelop the mall into a mixed-use neighborhood for residents and visitors was unveiled. These days, the mall functions as its own neighborhood, featuring apartments, office buildings, restaurants, bars, a liquor store, a grocery store, several retail stores, a hardware store, and a movie theater.
Arsenal Yards highlights:
355 Artisan Way, Somerville
Assembly Row is a neighborhood destination that opened in 2014 in Somerville and offers working, living, entertainment, dining, and open-air shopping experiences. Guests can shop more than 40 national brands and choose from more than 35 eateries. Beyond shopping and dining, folks can catch a movie, go bowling, explore LEGO Discovery Center Boston, and more.
Assembly Row highlights:
385 Southbridge St., Auburn
Built in 1971, the Auburn Mall is located near the Massachusetts Turnpike and I-290/I-395 just south of Worcester. This large indoor mall offers 59 different stores and dining options, all located on one floor. In 2016, Macy’s opened as an anchor store. The mall also boasts numerous teenage clothing retailers, including Aeropostale, American Eagle, Forever 21, and more.
Auburn Mall highlights:
70 Worcester-Providence Turnpike, Millbury
On Route 146 in Millbury, you’ll find The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. This mall is located approximately halfway between Worcester and Providence, R.I., serving a major populated area outside of Boston. The mall prides itself on being “the largest open-air shopping center in all of central Massachusetts” and features a large range of department stores, upscale lifestyle retailers, entertainment, and restaurants.
The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley highlights:
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
Burlington Mall, which opened in 1968, is a shopping mall located in Burlington that offers more than 185 retail stores and restaurants. The movie “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” starring Kevin James, was filmed here in 2009. In 2019, The Village At Burlington Mall, a nearby collection of eateries and healthy-living services, was added, and then an outdoor multi-use event area called The Park at Burlington Mall was built in 2021.
Burlington Mall highlights:
🛍️ Readers Say: “Love the new outside space and Burlington Mall has a great food court, restaurant, and stores.” — Sheila D., Stow
100 Cambridgeside Place, Cambridge
CambridgeSide, formerly CambridgeSide Galleria, opened in 1990 and is home to more than 120 stores and restaurants spread across two levels, including T.J. Maxx, The Apple Store, The Cheesecake Factory, Foot Locker, Sephora, and more. The Museum of Science and Boston Duck Tours are housed just across the street from the mall and the Charles River Boat Company tours depart daily from outside the center. CambridgeSide is also attached to the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, a boutique hotel, and across the street from Royal Sonesta Boston, a hotel with breathtaking Boston views.
CambridgeSide highlights:
🛍️ Readers Say: “It has all the stores I want, including a huge Barnes & Noble. It has a food court plus regular restaurants and I believe it has a movie theater still also.” — Melissa B., Putnam, Conn.
769 Iyannough Road, Hyannis
Cape Cod’s oldest and largest mall features over 60 stores and restaurants, as well as a movie theater and a gym. Located off Routes 132 and 28 in Hyannis, Cape Cod’s commercial center, the Cape Cod Mall has been frequented by both local shoppers and visitors since 1970. The mall features anchor stores such as Sears, Filene’s, and Woolworth’s, as well as a movie theater. Following a redevelopment in 2018, Ryan’s Ten Pin Eatery & Arcade was added.
Cape Cod Mall highlights:
199 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill
The Shops at Chestnut Hill is home to 56 stores, and one of them is the only Bloomingdale’s in Massachusetts. The mall was originally called “The Mall at Chestnut Hill,” but it was renamed following renovations in 2015. Alongside its shopping offerings, the mall has dining options such as The Cheesecake Factory and The Friendly Toast, among others. For the art fanatics, take a look at some of the works in the two art galleries, or stop by Mio’s Painting to create your own masterpiece.
The Shops at Chestnut Hill highlights:
140 Colony Place, Plymouth
Colony Place is an outdoor shopping and dining destination with over 50 stores and restaurants off Route 44 in Plymouth. Colony Place is located at the interchange of Routes 3 & 44, the major regional highways, and is close to commuter rail service. The shopping destination, which opened in 2005, offers visitors with a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment, and automotive options and services.
100 Huntington Ave., Boston
Copley Place is a luxury shopping destination with 53 retailers and several dining options, including two prominent sit-down restaurants. The mall opened in 1984 and was renovated in 2017. Located in the vibrant Back Bay neighborhood, Copley Place is not far from the Boston Public Library and the shops along Newbury Street. It is connected to the Prudential Center via a sky bridge and two hotels, the The Marriott Copley Place and The Westin Copley Place. Browse boutiques such as Tiffany & Co. or Louis Vuitton, and dine at Legal Sea Foods or Parm.
417 Washington St., Boston
In the heart of Boston’s Downtown Crossing neighborhood, you’ll find The Corner Mall. Located at the corner of Washington and Winter Streets (hence the name), this one-story mall features 16 shops and eateries, including five retail stores and 11 restaurants of various international cuisines. Although small, the mall’s central location in Downtown Crossing makes it frequented by visitors from around the world.
The Corner Mall highlights:
200 N Dartmouth Mall, Dartmouth
Dartmouth Mall was originally known as North Dartmouth Mall, but the name was changed in the 1990s. It was constructed from 1969 to 1971 on the site of the nine-hole golf course Paskamansett Links. These days, the shopping mall contains over 60 popular stores, a children’s play area, AMC Theatres with recliners and a bar, and several sit-down restaurants. In addition to shopping and dining, the Dartmouth Mall hosts many free events and programs for the community and families to enjoy year-round.
92-98 Derby St., Hingham
The Derby Street Shops in Hingham combine a classic New England feel and trending retailers to create a unique shopping experience. The outdoor mall offers 65 stores in total, along with nine restaurants, including popular chains such as Bertucci’s and Panera Bread. Pottery Barn offers weekly design classes in November and December to help prepare for the holiday season.
Derby Street Shops highlights:
Summer St. and Washington St., stretching as far north as Milk St.
When you get off the T at Downtown Crossing, you’ll find yourself at the center of a retail hub. Generations of visitors have considered the neighborhood to be Boston’s historic shopping district, even while the stores have changed over time. Macy’s came to the area in 1996, and today, shoppers also enjoy finding apparel at Old Navy, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx. Old timers will remember the Jordan Marsh and Filene’s that distinguished Downtown Crossing, but there’s much to be enjoyed at the location’s newer stores.
Downtown Crossing highlights:
999 S Washington St., North Attleborough
Emerald Square is a three-level shopping mall in North Attleborough offering shopping experiences at 100 name-brand stores including H&M, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, The Children’s Place and more. Anchors include classic department stores such as Macy’s, a Macy’s Home Store, JCPenney, and Sears. The mall opened in 1989, and a carousel was installed in the food court in 1999.
4 S Market St., Boston
The iconic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, known for its cobblestone streets, retailers, restaurants, and street performers, offers more than 80 businesses across more than 200,000 square feet of retail space. The area is comprised of three historic market buildings: South Market, North Market, and Quincy Market. Revolutionary-era meetings were held at Faneuil Hall, known as “The Cradle of Liberty,” in 1742. Quincy Market opened in 1826, followed by South and North markets in 1827 and then the buildings went through extensive renovations in 1976. The famous Quincy Market Colonnade, billed as the largest and oldest food hall in the country, offers dozens of local food operators serving seafood, sweets, and more.
Faneuil Hall Marketplace highlights:
545 Concord Ave., Cambridge
At the corner of Concord Avenue and Alewife Brook Parkway, across from the Alewife MBTA station, you’ll find the Fresh Pond Mall. This outdoor strip mall features a variety of standbys for Cambridge shoppers, including Whole Foods and PetSmart. You’ll also find restaurants like Freepoint Kitchen and Cocktails, two gyms, a movie theater, and a beer garden.
Fresh Pond Mall highlights:
1 Mystic View Road, Everett
Sitting in the shadow of Encore Casino, Gateway Center has been a haven for price-conscious shoppers for decades thanks to anchor stores Costco, Target, and The Home Depot. In October 2023, New York-based real estate company Urban Edge Properties purchased Gateway Center and Shoppers World in Framingham for a combined $309 million. The company did not specifically announce plans for the site beyond noting its “growth potential.” Hopefully they have a plan to mitigate the traffic flow, which regularly backs up to Revere Beach Parkway.
367 Russell St., Hadley
If you live in the Five College Region in western Massachusetts, you’re likely to visit Hampshire Mall, which opened in 1978. The mall draws visitors with over 30 shops, restaurants, and entertainment attractions, the latter being a strong pull for students and families alike. You’ll find the Fun Hub Action Park here, featuring bumper cars, climbing walls, and trampolines, while you may also enjoy All In Adventures, an escape room. When you need to shop for clothing, household necessities, or groceries, make a trip to the Target or Trader Joe’s.
50 Holyoke St., Holyoke
Holyoke Mall is a dominant shopping center in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, featuring 117 stores and entertainment venues, three full-service restaurants, and 16 other dining and snack vendors, including food court eateries. The mall opened in 1979 and completed a renovations in 2014 and 2015. It hosts several locally owned businesses, such as Furnari Jewelers and Midnight Odyssey Crystals, but you’ll also find retailers like American Eagle and Aéropostale here, too.
🛍️ Readers Say: “Stores for DAYS! Where else can you find a Target AND a Hobby Lobby within a mall?” — Melissa, Hopedale
101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston
Kingston Collection, which opened in 1989, includes 39 stores, as well as restaurants like B3 Restaurant & Bar and Luigi’s Pizza & More. The most recent renovations happened in 2014 when it was rebranded from Independence Mall to Kingston Collection. The South Shore mall is known for its wide entertainment offerings, as well as its support for local and small businesses.
17 Premium Outlet Blvd., Lee
Nestled in the scenic Berkshire Mountains, Lee Premium Outlets is a haven for shoppers looking for apparel and more at affordable prices. Having opened in 1997, the mall features 60 stores and eateries, spread out in a space designed to resemble a quaint New England village. When you’re not picking up sweaters and scarves at Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Eddie Bauer, you can stop by the food court and grab a bite to eat.
Lee Premium Outlets highlights:
680 Legacy Place, Dedham
Located in Dedham, Legacy Place is an outdoor mall offering a variety of shopping and entertainment experiences without needing to venture to the city. Along with 81 stores, Legacy Place offers 17 restaurants, including The Capital Grille and Legal C Bar. When visitors are done shopping and dining, there are plenty of entertainment options, from the latest blockbuster at Showcase Cinemas to a round of bowling at Kings to a class at Peloton.
Legacy Place highlights:
🛍️ Readers Say: “This mall has a lot of stores that you cannot find in other locations. L.L. Bean specifically but also Carhartt and Apple. It is home to JP Licks and the Capital Grille as well.” — Reader who identified as “Exit Seven,” Norwell
100 Independence Way, Danvers
The Liberty Tree Mall is a great mall to go to when you don’t want to go to “the mall.” Who needs Macy’s (or Nordstrom or JCPenney) when you’ve got Total Wine, which has … a lot of wine! Plus the bargains of Target, and the endless coupon opportunities of Kohl’s. Opened in 1972 with beloved local stores Lechmere and Ann & Hope as anchors, the Liberty Tree has in recent decades settled nicely into the bargain space, so as to complement the more upscale charms of the Northshore Mall down the street.
Liberty Tree Mall highlights:
90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen
The Loop in Methuen, formerly the Methuen Mall, is an open-air shopping area with 30 retailers and restaurants that opened in 2000. Beyond shopping, guests can catch a movie at AMC Methuen 20 and enjoy family-friendly entertainment at Chuck E. Cheese. Other services include a bank, a wax center, a vision center, dental services, and more.
The Loop highlights:
600 Market St., Lynnfield
MarketStreet Lynnfield, an open-air shopping destination in Lynnfield that debuted in 2013, offers more than 80 shops and restaurants with about 20 of them locally owned. An outdoor ice skating area, The Rink, is open during the winter months, complete with seating areas and fire pits. Seasonal events take place throughout the year.
MarketStreet Lynnfield highlights:
🛍️ Readers Say: “They have a great mix of stores and unique boutique shops. There are plenty of restaurants and spots to grab a drink, or a snack. Parking is free and it’s all very walkable. They have seasonal events in the great spaces. Bonus points for its dog friendly policy.” — Kim L., Haverhill
1245 Worcester St., Natick
The Natick Mall, which boasts more than 200 stores and restaurants, clocks in as New England’s largest shopping complex. The two-story mall and surrounding stores seems perpetually busy, with holiday shopping season bringing special traffic patterns and a bloodsport to find a parking space. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Dozens of additional shopping destinations are just a stone’s throw away.
Natick Mall highlights:
🛍️ Readers Say: “Great selection of stores! No empty storefronts, which makes for a depressing mall. Plenty of parking.” — Anonymous
210 Andover St., Peabody
If there’s a mall that could be legitimately considered “venerable,” it’s the Northshore Mall, which first opened at the intersection of routes 114 and 128 in Peabody back in 1958. But that open-air plaza was a far cry from the 164 stores and offerings the mall boasts today (even if there are no doubt old-timers still pining over the loss of the “Kiddietown” amusement park when the mall became an enclosed structure in the 1980s). While Filene’s and Sears may be no more, the mall still boasts Nordstrom, JCPenney, and three iterations of Macy’s: Macy’s proper, a Macy’s Men’s Store & Furniture Gallery, and Macy’s Backstage, its “off price” store. It’s also home to the Society of Mt. Carmel Chapel, the first chapel ever built within a shopping center.
Northshore Mall highlights:
🛍️ Readers Say: “Miles ahead of its closest competitor [Burlington], easier parking, fewer traffic snafus AND Legal Sea Foods.” — Trudy, Andover
2 Patriot Place, Foxborough
Many may know Patriot Place as the home of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots, but this mall in Foxborough offers visitors shopping, dining, and entertainment all in one place. Stop by one of its 28 stores, from the Patriots ProShop to Trader Joe’s, or grab something to eat at one of 27 restaurants. Looking for a fun family activity? Patriot Place has a movie theater, bowling, the Patriots Hall of Fame, and more.
Patriot Place highlights:
800 Boylston St., Boston
The Prudential Center is located in the heart of Boston’s historic Back Bay neighborhood. It is anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue and is home to over 72 shops and eateries. With over 60,000 visitors a day, Prudential Center ranks among the top five shopping centers in the nation. It is home to Boston Duck Tours, and a wide assortment of amenities including a Boston Sports Club, a full-service U.S. Post Office, a Catholic chapel, and Zipcar. The mall also features a 1.3-acre open-air park (Prudential Center’s South Garden), providing an urban oasis complete with water features, a built-in stage for musical performances, and ample seating areas.
Prudential Center highlights:
1 Worcester Road, Framingham
Notable as one of the country’s first suburban shopping centers, Shopper’s World opened in the 1950s as a major retail district between Boston and Worcester. The shopping area remains a destination for a variety of stores, including clothing, home furnishings, electronics, and specialty goods. It is also conveniently located near the Natick Mall, making up the Golden Triangle shopping district, one of the largest in Massachusetts.
Shopper’s World highlights:
601 Donald Lynch Blvd., Marlborough
Located off Interstate 290 and a short hop from Interstate 495, Solomon Pond Mall opened in 1996 in a very rural section of Marlborough, a Worcester suburb. Solomon Pond is hailed as the “only fashion mall in the second-largest metro area in New England.” This hidden gem packs a lot into two levels of retail without that claustrophobic crush you feel while holiday shopping, yet it still offers big-retail like JCPenney and Macy’s and popular fare with certain age groups, such as Forever 21 and Talbots. If you miss getting all twirly during the holidays, hop on the Food Court carousel.
Solomon Pond highlights:
8 Allstate Road, Boston
South Bay Center has all of the essentials plus some lifestyle brands and food options that are hard to find elsewhere in the city, including a Wahlburgers that’s the hometown location for the namesake family. Recent upgrades to the shopping center created a walkable, open-air set of shops, restaurants, salons, and public art. The shopping center is anchored by plentiful parking, and it’s also easily accessible via the 1 Bus.
South Bay highlights:
250 Granite St., Braintree
The options are endless at South Shore Plaza, located just off the I-93 in Braintree. With over 186 stores and 25 dining options, along with Dave & Buster’s and a trampoline park, there’s something for the whole family. There’s even something for the furriest members of your family this holiday season — South Shore Plaza offers photos with Santa for both humans and pets alike.
South Shore Plaza highlights:
1201 Broadway, Saugus
Square One Mall is a shopping mall located along Route 1 in Saugus that opened in 1994. The mall offers more than 100 retail stores, a food court, and Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse. In the lower level by Macy’s, families can play mini golf on a fun glow-in-the dark course at Planet X Mini Glow Golf.
Square One Mall highlights:
33 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill
The Street Chestnut Hill is a walkable outdoor collection of upscale boutiques, restaurants, and entertainment options. A sizable expansion is currently underway, which will bring nearly 20 additional retailers, restaurants, and more to the bustling daisy chain of options along Route 9. Notably, the complex also hosts a variety of outdoor community events, especially in the warmer months.
The Street highlights:
131 Seaport Blvd., Boston
Opened in April 2022, The Superette is another gem in the Seaport’s sprawling retail district. Designed to resemble a European market, the 125,000 square foot space is oriented around its central courtyard and currently houses around 20 shopping, dining, and entertainment options, with more opening soon. Though dining options are limited at the moment, an award-winning udon spot (Yume Ga Arukara) and a bakery with New York roots (Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery) are in the works.
The Superette highlights:
2421 Cranberry Highway, Wareham
Conveniently located on Route 28, Wareham Crossing is an open-air shopping center with more than 45 stores and restaurants primarily serving the South Coast. WS Development — the company behind Boston’s Seaport, Legacy Place in Dedham, and several other modern retail districts — designed Wareham Place with a village-like feel in mind, adding pedestrian-friendly walkways that link anchor shops like Target and JCPenney as well as specialty stores like Cape Cod Coffee and Cupcake Charlies.
550 Arsenal St., Watertown
While the Watertown Mall has become overshadowed by the neighboring Arsenal Yards, anchor stores like Target and Best Buy have kept longtime shoppers coming. This small mall not only features the two department stores, but it’s also a frequented location by residents from all over the state as it houses a location of the Massachusetts RMV as well.
Watertown Mall highlights:
200 Westgate Drive, Brockton
Westgate Mall is a shopping center with retailers, local services, casual dining and seasonal events located in Brockton. It is the oldest enclosed shopping mall in the state, opening as the Westgate Shopper’s Park in February 1963. Ownership of the mall has changed hands several times over the past decade. The mall was purchased by New England Development for $17 million in 1999, and was renovated extensively.
1 Premium Outlet Blvd., Wrentham
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets is home to 164 stores, with brands such as Kate Spade New York and Nike, and 13 dining establishments. For students looking to save some money as they shop, student discounts are offered at participating stores. Wrentham Village Premium Outlets welcomes the whole family, as the outdoor areas of the mall and many of the retailers are dog-friendly.
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets highlights:
🛍️ Readers Say: “The volume of shops, good prices, outdoor setting and close to home.” — Pat, Franklin
100 Commercial Road, Leominster
The Mall at Whitney Field, formerly known as the Searstown Mall, has experienced a slew of changes in recent years. It’s currently the focus of revitalization efforts by owner Hull Property Group. The mall has more than 25 stores and retailers, three anchor stores, plus a handful of food and dining options. Located on Route 2 in Leominster, the complex also includes nearby stores including Market Basket, Home Depot, PetSmart, and multiple restaurants.
296 Mishawum Road, Woburn
Previously known as the Woburn Mall, EDENS purchased the retail property in 2017 and rebranded it as Woburn Village. While some anchor tenants like Market Basket remain from the previous era, the space has been transformed, adding sit-down restaurants like Tavern in the Square and fast-casual lunch spots like Grainmaker and Cava. The company has also taken steps to make Woburn Village feel more like a community: What was once going to be a movie theater is now a public park, and intermixed with retail are several hundred residential units, many of which are affordable housing.
