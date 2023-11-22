Entertainment 43 malls in Massachusetts for all your shopping needs Heading out to go holiday shopping in Mass.? We have all the details on the best shopping malls, outlets, and more. The Burlington Mall during a previous holiday season. The Boston Globe

Massachusetts has a multitude of malls and outlets for all of your shopping needs. With so many options and just a few weekends left until the holidays, we present the Boston.com guide to 43 malls, outlets, and shopping centers in Massachusetts.

Whether you’re heading to a major retail destination like the Prudential Center or the Natick Mall, something more boutique like The Superette, or a favorite mall near you, we have all of the details on the region’s best shopping destinations. Our 2023 list highlights reader favorites plus all of the important details: stores, dining, entertainment, and holiday activities.

🛍️ Curious what Boston.com readers think about the best local malls? Look for their feedback under the Readers Say section.

130 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown

People walk through Arsenal Yards in Watertown. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Located at the sight of the former Watertown Arsenal, Arsenal Yards is the successor of the original Arsenal Mall, which operated from 1983 to 2013. In 2016, a new project to redevelop the mall into a mixed-use neighborhood for residents and visitors was unveiled. These days, the mall functions as its own neighborhood, featuring apartments, office buildings, restaurants, bars, a liquor store, a grocery store, several retail stores, a hardware store, and a movie theater.

Arsenal Yards highlights:

Stores : Gordon’s Fine Wines & Liquors, Nike, Old Navy, Roche Brothers, The Home Depot, Ulta Beauty

: Gordon’s Fine Wines & Liquors, Nike, Old Navy, Roche Brothers, The Home Depot, Ulta Beauty Dining : Buttermilk & Bourbon, City Works, Condesa, Frank Pepe, Garbanzo Mediterranean, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Pokéworks, Taffer’s Tavern, Teahouse Ten One, Tori Jiro, Vitality Bowls

: Buttermilk & Bourbon, City Works, Condesa, Frank Pepe, Garbanzo Mediterranean, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Pokéworks, Taffer’s Tavern, Teahouse Ten One, Tori Jiro, Vitality Bowls Entertainment : Majestic 7 Theater

: Majestic 7 Theater Holiday activities: Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 4; Hanukkah Celebration on Dec. 7

355 Artisan Way, Somerville

Parla XXI on Somerville’s Assembly Row. – Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Assembly Row is a neighborhood destination that opened in 2014 in Somerville and offers working, living, entertainment, dining, and open-air shopping experiences. Guests can shop more than 40 national brands and choose from more than 35 eateries. Beyond shopping and dining, folks can catch a movie, go bowling, explore LEGO Discovery Center Boston, and more.

Assembly Row highlights:

Stores: More than 40 national brands, including Sephora, Warby Parker, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike Factory, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF Fifth, and J. Crew Factory.

More than 40 national brands, including Sephora, Warby Parker, Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike Factory, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF Fifth, and J. Crew Factory. Dining: More than 35 eateries, including Shake Shack, Legal on The Mystic, Tony C’s, Parla XXI, River Bar, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Smoke Shop BBQ

More than 35 eateries, including Shake Shack, Legal on The Mystic, Tony C’s, Parla XXI, River Bar, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Smoke Shop BBQ Entertainment: AMC Assembly Row 12 and IMAX, LEGO Discovery Center Boston, Lucky Strike Social, Muse Paintbar, The Park at Assembly Row

AMC Assembly Row 12 and IMAX, LEGO Discovery Center Boston, Lucky Strike Social, Muse Paintbar, The Park at Assembly Row Holiday activities: Self-guided Holiday Stroll, Ice Sculpture Stroll; Holiday Music on the Row (Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 24)

385 Southbridge St., Auburn

Inside the Auburn Mall. – John Phelan/Wikimedia Commons

Built in 1971, the Auburn Mall is located near the Massachusetts Turnpike and I-290/I-395 just south of Worcester. This large indoor mall offers 59 different stores and dining options, all located on one floor. In 2016, Macy’s opened as an anchor store. The mall also boasts numerous teenage clothing retailers, including Aeropostale, American Eagle, Forever 21, and more.

Auburn Mall highlights:

Stores : Macy’s, Express Factory Outlet, Toys “R” Us, and many more mall standbys

: Macy’s, Express Factory Outlet, Toys “R” Us, and many more mall standbys Dining : Cap’t Loui, Tacos Mexico, Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt

: Cap’t Loui, Tacos Mexico, Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt Entertainment : A children’s play area

: A children’s play area Holiday activities: Santa Photo Experience from Nov. 22 to Dec. 24

70 Worcester-Providence Turnpike, Millbury

The Barnes & Noble at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. – Facebook

On Route 146 in Millbury, you’ll find The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. This mall is located approximately halfway between Worcester and Providence, R.I., serving a major populated area outside of Boston. The mall prides itself on being “the largest open-air shopping center in all of central Massachusetts” and features a large range of department stores, upscale lifestyle retailers, entertainment, and restaurants.

The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley highlights:

Stores : Nordstrom, Target, Sephora, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, and many more

: Nordstrom, Target, Sephora, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, and many more Dining : 110 Grill, Chatter’s Bar & Grill, Cold Stone Creamery, Crumbl Cookies, Feng Asian Bistro, Gong Cha, Longhorn Steakhouse, Red Robin, TGI Fridays

: 110 Grill, Chatter’s Bar & Grill, Cold Stone Creamery, Crumbl Cookies, Feng Asian Bistro, Gong Cha, Longhorn Steakhouse, Red Robin, TGI Fridays Entertainment: Showcase Cinemas

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

Burlington Mall. – Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff

Burlington Mall, which opened in 1968, is a shopping mall located in Burlington that offers more than 185 retail stores and restaurants. The movie “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” starring Kevin James, was filmed here in 2009. In 2019, The Village At Burlington Mall, a nearby collection of eateries and healthy-living services, was added, and then an outdoor multi-use event area called The Park at Burlington Mall was built in 2021.

Burlington Mall highlights:

Stores : Macy’s, CAMP, Nordstrom, Joss & Main, American Eagle, Coach, J. Crew, Apple, Primark, Pottery Barn

: Macy’s, CAMP, Nordstrom, Joss & Main, American Eagle, Coach, J. Crew, Apple, Primark, Pottery Barn Dining : Fogo de Chao, The Cheesecake Factory, Common Craft, Legal Sea Foods, Shake Shack, The Friendly Toast, a food court

: Fogo de Chao, The Cheesecake Factory, Common Craft, Legal Sea Foods, Shake Shack, The Friendly Toast, a food court Entertainment : The Park at Burlington Mall, a hub for outdoor fitness and family-friendly fun featuring swings, lawn games, a bocce ball court, and a Little Free Library with seating.

: The Park at Burlington Mall, a hub for outdoor fitness and family-friendly fun featuring swings, lawn games, a bocce ball court, and a Little Free Library with seating. Holiday activities: Photos with Santa

🛍️ Readers Say: “Love the new outside space and Burlington Mall has a great food court, restaurant, and stores.” — Sheila D., Stow

100 Cambridgeside Place, Cambridge

Consumers take to shopping during Black Friday at CambridgeSide in 2021.

CambridgeSide, formerly CambridgeSide Galleria, opened in 1990 and is home to more than 120 stores and restaurants spread across two levels, including T.J. Maxx, The Apple Store, The Cheesecake Factory, Foot Locker, Sephora, and more. The Museum of Science and Boston Duck Tours are housed just across the street from the mall and the Charles River Boat Company tours depart daily from outside the center. CambridgeSide is also attached to the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, a boutique hotel, and across the street from Royal Sonesta Boston, a hotel with breathtaking Boston views.

CambridgeSide highlights:

Stores: Apple, American Eagle, Sephora, T.J. Maxx, Victoria’s Secret, Tesla

Apple, American Eagle, Sephora, T.J. Maxx, Victoria’s Secret, Tesla Dining: The Cheesecake Factory, Mochinut, Gong Cha, Chipotle, Panda Express

🛍️ Readers Say: “It has all the stores I want, including a huge Barnes & Noble. It has a food court plus regular restaurants and I believe it has a movie theater still also.” — Melissa B., Putnam, Conn.

769 Iyannough Road, Hyannis

Macy’s and Five Guys at the Cape Cod Mall. – JJ Bers/Wikimedia Commons

Cape Cod’s oldest and largest mall features over 60 stores and restaurants, as well as a movie theater and a gym. Located off Routes 132 and 28 in Hyannis, Cape Cod’s commercial center, the Cape Cod Mall has been frequented by both local shoppers and visitors since 1970. The mall features anchor stores such as Sears, Filene’s, and Woolworth’s, as well as a movie theater. Following a redevelopment in 2018, Ryan’s Ten Pin Eatery & Arcade was added.

Cape Cod Mall highlights:

Stores : Macy’s, Target, Newbury Comics, Best Buy, and more

: Macy’s, Target, Newbury Comics, Best Buy, and more Dining: Auntie Anne’s, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Milkshake Lovers, Not Your Average Joe’s, Pizzeria Regina, Sarku Japan, Thai Kitchen

Auntie Anne’s, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Milkshake Lovers, Not Your Average Joe’s, Pizzeria Regina, Sarku Japan, Thai Kitchen Entertainment: Regal Cinemas, Ten Pin Eatery & Arcade

Regal Cinemas, Ten Pin Eatery & Arcade Holiday activities: Cradles to Crayons Giving Tree until Jan. 1; Santa Photos from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24; Storytime with Santa on Dec. 1.

199 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill

The Shops at Chestnut Hill pictured in 2015.

The Shops at Chestnut Hill is home to 56 stores, and one of them is the only Bloomingdale’s in Massachusetts. The mall was originally called “The Mall at Chestnut Hill,” but it was renamed following renovations in 2015. Alongside its shopping offerings, the mall has dining options such as The Cheesecake Factory and The Friendly Toast, among others. For the art fanatics, take a look at some of the works in the two art galleries, or stop by Mio’s Painting to create your own masterpiece.

The Shops at Chestnut Hill highlights:

Stores: Apple, Bloomingdale’s, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co.

Apple, Bloomingdale’s, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co. Dining: Five dine-in options, like The Cheesecake Factory and The Friendly Toast, and other takeout options like Daikanyama and Glazed Bytes

Five dine-in options, like The Cheesecake Factory and The Friendly Toast, and other takeout options like Daikanyama and Glazed Bytes Entertainment: An art gallery, massages, painting, and a salon

An art gallery, massages, painting, and a salon Holiday activities: Photos with Santa, including private sessions for children with disabilities

140 Colony Place, Plymouth

Mark Cook leaves the Walmart store at Colony Place after Christmas shopping.

Colony Place is an outdoor shopping and dining destination with over 50 stores and restaurants off Route 44 in Plymouth. Colony Place is located at the interchange of Routes 3 & 44, the major regional highways, and is close to commuter rail service. The shopping destination, which opened in 2005, offers visitors with a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment, and automotive options and services.

Stores: T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.Jill, Michael’s, Ulta, Walmart

Dining: Olive Garden, Cold Stone Creamery, Panera, Red Robin, Moe’s Southwest Grill

100 Huntington Ave., Boston

Outside the Copley Place in Back Bay. – Photo courtesy of Scott G. Morris, SGM Photography

Copley Place is a luxury shopping destination with 53 retailers and several dining options, including two prominent sit-down restaurants. The mall opened in 1984 and was renovated in 2017. Located in the vibrant Back Bay neighborhood, Copley Place is not far from the Boston Public Library and the shops along Newbury Street. It is connected to the Prudential Center via a sky bridge and two hotels, the The Marriott Copley Place and The Westin Copley Place. Browse boutiques such as Tiffany & Co. or Louis Vuitton, and dine at Legal Sea Foods or Parm.

Stores: Banana Republic, J. Crew, Tory Burch, Dior, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Neiman Marcus, Burberry, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Stuart Weitzman, Celine, and Thom Browne

Banana Republic, J. Crew, Tory Burch, Dior, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Neiman Marcus, Burberry, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Stuart Weitzman, Celine, and Thom Browne Dining: Legal Sea Foods, Parm, Caffè Nero, JC Smoothies

Legal Sea Foods, Parm, Caffè Nero, JC Smoothies Entertainment: Rev’d Indoor Cycling, RelaxxA Bodywork

417 Washington St., Boston

The iconic sign for The Corner Mall in Downtown Crossing. – Alex Svenson/Boston Globe Staff

In the heart of Boston’s Downtown Crossing neighborhood, you’ll find The Corner Mall. Located at the corner of Washington and Winter Streets (hence the name), this one-story mall features 16 shops and eateries, including five retail stores and 11 restaurants of various international cuisines. Although small, the mall’s central location in Downtown Crossing makes it frequented by visitors from around the world.

The Corner Mall highlights:

Stores: Champs, Chase, Foot Paths, Skechers, Sulgrave Ltd.-Newsstand

Champs, Chase, Foot Paths, Skechers, Sulgrave Ltd.-Newsstand Dining: Bourbon Street Café, Charleys Philly Steaks, Dunkin’, Happylemon, Sarku Japan, Salsa’s Mexican Grill, Subway, Sushi Time, Tasty BBQ, Wong’s of Boston, Xi’An Rougamo

Bourbon Street Café, Charleys Philly Steaks, Dunkin’, Happylemon, Sarku Japan, Salsa’s Mexican Grill, Subway, Sushi Time, Tasty BBQ, Wong’s of Boston, Xi’An Rougamo Holiday activities: Downtown Boston Holiday Market from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23

200 N Dartmouth Mall, Dartmouth

Shoppers queue up in front of Victoria’s Secret at the Dartmouth Mall on Black Friday in 2016.

Dartmouth Mall was originally known as North Dartmouth Mall, but the name was changed in the 1990s. It was constructed from 1969 to 1971 on the site of the nine-hole golf course Paskamansett Links. These days, the shopping mall contains over 60 popular stores, a children’s play area, AMC Theatres with recliners and a bar, and several sit-down restaurants. In addition to shopping and dining, the Dartmouth Mall hosts many free events and programs for the community and families to enjoy year-round.

Stores: Aldi, Burlington, Five Below, H&M, Hollister, Macy’s

Aldi, Burlington, Five Below, H&M, Hollister, Macy’s Dining: Panera Bread, Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, Auntie Anne’s

Panera Bread, Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, Auntie Anne’s Entertainment: AMC Theatres with recliners and bar

AMC Theatres with recliners and bar Holiday activities: Visit Santa and snap holiday photos in Center Court

92-98 Derby St., Hingham

Derby Street Shops in 2017. – Derby Street Shops

The Derby Street Shops in Hingham combine a classic New England feel and trending retailers to create a unique shopping experience. The outdoor mall offers 65 stores in total, along with nine restaurants, including popular chains such as Bertucci’s and Panera Bread. Pottery Barn offers weekly design classes in November and December to help prepare for the holiday season.

Derby Street Shops highlights:

Stores: Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s, Whole Foods Market

Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s, Whole Foods Market Dining: Nine restaurants, including Bertucci’s, Legal Sea Foods, and Panera Bread

Nine restaurants, including Bertucci’s, Legal Sea Foods, and Panera Bread Entertainment: Beauty and nail salons, an outdoor stroller barre, Pottery Barn design classes, and skincare

Beauty and nail salons, an outdoor stroller barre, Pottery Barn design classes, and skincare Holiday activities: Live music and a Santa Stroll on Nov. 24

Summer St. and Washington St., stretching as far north as Milk St.

Primark at Downtown Crossing. – Globe Staff/Wendy Maeda

When you get off the T at Downtown Crossing, you’ll find yourself at the center of a retail hub. Generations of visitors have considered the neighborhood to be Boston’s historic shopping district, even while the stores have changed over time. Macy’s came to the area in 1996, and today, shoppers also enjoy finding apparel at Old Navy, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx. Old timers will remember the Jordan Marsh and Filene’s that distinguished Downtown Crossing, but there’s much to be enjoyed at the location’s newer stores.

Downtown Crossing highlights:

Stores: Primark, Gap Factory, Claire’s, DSW

Primark, Gap Factory, Claire’s, DSW Dining: Caffè Nero, Roche Bros., Shake Shack, McDonald’s

Caffè Nero, Roche Bros., Shake Shack, McDonald’s Entertainment: Listen to live music at The Steps at Franklin and Washington Street; VERSUS (an arcade bar), Escape the Room Boston, Brattle Book Shop, and Barre Groove are not far away

Listen to live music at The Steps at Franklin and Washington Street; VERSUS (an arcade bar), Escape the Room Boston, Brattle Book Shop, and Barre Groove are not far away Holiday activities: Downtown Boston Holiday Market (Nov. 24 to Dec. 23), strolling musical performances; meet Santa outside Macy’s on Summer Street

999 S Washington St., North Attleborough

The Emerald Square Mall. – Google Street View

Emerald Square is a three-level shopping mall in North Attleborough offering shopping experiences at 100 name-brand stores including H&M, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, The Children’s Place and more. Anchors include classic department stores such as Macy’s, a Macy’s Home Store, JCPenney, and Sears. The mall opened in 1989, and a carousel was installed in the food court in 1999.

Stores: Popular specialty retailers including Hollister, Forever 21, Bath & Body Works, Hot Topic, Victoria’s Secret

Popular specialty retailers including Hollister, Forever 21, Bath & Body Works, Hot Topic, Victoria’s Secret Dining: Auntie Anne’s, Charley’s, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Thai Kitchen, Ben & Jerry’s Vending

Auntie Anne’s, Charley’s, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Thai Kitchen, Ben & Jerry’s Vending Entertainment: Find clues and solve puzzles to escape rooms with varied levels at Escape The Mystery Room

Find clues and solve puzzles to escape rooms with varied levels at Escape The Mystery Room Holiday activities: Take photos with Santa Claus starting Nov. 24

4 S Market St., Boston

This undated image shows Faneuil Hall in Boston, which was used as a meeting house during the American Revolution. Today the building is a retail center with clothing shops, entertainment and food. – AP Photo/Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Faneuil Hall Marketplace

The iconic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, known for its cobblestone streets, retailers, restaurants, and street performers, offers more than 80 businesses across more than 200,000 square feet of retail space. The area is comprised of three historic market buildings: South Market, North Market, and Quincy Market. Revolutionary-era meetings were held at Faneuil Hall, known as “The Cradle of Liberty,” in 1742. Quincy Market opened in 1826, followed by South and North markets in 1827 and then the buildings went through extensive renovations in 1976. The famous Quincy Market Colonnade, billed as the largest and oldest food hall in the country, offers dozens of local food operators serving seafood, sweets, and more.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace highlights:

Notable stores : Urban Outfitters, New England Sportswear, Sephora, Kate Spade, Pink, Newbury Comics, and more. Pushcarts and kiosks sell everything from jewelry to decor to clothing.

: Urban Outfitters, New England Sportswear, Sephora, Kate Spade, Pink, Newbury Comics, and more. Pushcarts and kiosks sell everything from jewelry to decor to clothing. Food and dining : Restaurants include Ned Devine’s Irish Pub, The Salty Dog, Mija Cantina & Tequila Bar, and Wagamama. Quincy Market Colonnade offers everything from lobster to sweets to sushi.

: Restaurants include Ned Devine’s Irish Pub, The Salty Dog, Mija Cantina & Tequila Bar, and Wagamama. Quincy Market Colonnade offers everything from lobster to sweets to sushi. Entertainment : World-renowned street performers entertain daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Faneuil Hall Visitor Center operated by the National Park Service and the second-floor Great Hall, where tours are offered daily.

: World-renowned street performers entertain daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Faneuil Hall Visitor Center operated by the National Park Service and the second-floor Great Hall, where tours are offered daily. Holiday activities: A festive Christmas tree, perfect for holiday photos; photos with Santa

545 Concord Ave., Cambridge

A view from the Fresh Pond Mall parking lot in Cambridge. – Alex Svenson/Boston Globe Staff

At the corner of Concord Avenue and Alewife Brook Parkway, across from the Alewife MBTA station, you’ll find the Fresh Pond Mall. This outdoor strip mall features a variety of standbys for Cambridge shoppers, including Whole Foods and PetSmart. You’ll also find restaurants like Freepoint Kitchen and Cocktails, two gyms, a movie theater, and a beer garden.

Fresh Pond Mall highlights:

Stores : HomeGoods, MattressFirm, PetSmart, Staples, T.J. Maxx, Whole Foods, Xfinity

: HomeGoods, MattressFirm, PetSmart, Staples, T.J. Maxx, Whole Foods, Xfinity Restaurants : Freepoint Kitchen and Cocktails, McDonald’s, Starbucks

: Freepoint Kitchen and Cocktails, McDonald’s, Starbucks Entertainment: Apple Cinemas, Fresh Pond Beer Garden

Gateway Center

1 Mystic View Road, Everett

Gateway Center shopping center in Everett. – Urban Edge Properties

Sitting in the shadow of Encore Casino, Gateway Center has been a haven for price-conscious shoppers for decades thanks to anchor stores Costco, Target, and The Home Depot. In October 2023, New York-based real estate company Urban Edge Properties purchased Gateway Center and Shoppers World in Framingham for a combined $309 million. The company did not specifically announce plans for the site beyond noting its “growth potential.” Hopefully they have a plan to mitigate the traffic flow, which regularly backs up to Revere Beach Parkway.

Stores: Costco, Home Depot, Target, DSW, Old Navy, Petsmart, Michael’s

Costco, Home Depot, Target, DSW, Old Navy, Petsmart, Michael’s Dining: TGI Fridays, Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread

TGI Fridays, Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread Entertainment: Chuck E. Cheese

367 Russell St., Hadley

Arcade games at Hampshire Mall. – Photo courtesy of Hampshire Mall

If you live in the Five College Region in western Massachusetts, you’re likely to visit Hampshire Mall, which opened in 1978. The mall draws visitors with over 30 shops, restaurants, and entertainment attractions, the latter being a strong pull for students and families alike. You’ll find the Fun Hub Action Park here, featuring bumper cars, climbing walls, and trampolines, while you may also enjoy All In Adventures, an escape room. When you need to shop for clothing, household necessities, or groceries, make a trip to the Target or Trader Joe’s.

Stores: JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, SuperKicks

JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, SuperKicks Dining: Arizona Pizza Co., Latino’s Cuisine, Starbucks, Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, and Cheesy Street Grill

Arizona Pizza Co., Latino’s Cuisine, Starbucks, Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, and Cheesy Street Grill Entertainment: PiNZ (bowling lanes, arcade games, axe throwing, and more), Cinemark Theaters, Elite Tae Kwon Do, and Interskate 91 North

PiNZ (bowling lanes, arcade games, axe throwing, and more), Cinemark Theaters, Elite Tae Kwon Do, and Interskate 91 North Holiday activities: Giving Tree starts Nov. 15; photos with Santa start Dec. 1; Santa Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children with special needs, on Dec. 3; and pet photos with Santa on Dec. 10

50 Holyoke St., Holyoke

The shops at Holyoke Mall. – Photo courtesy of Holyoke Mall

Holyoke Mall is a dominant shopping center in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, featuring 117 stores and entertainment venues, three full-service restaurants, and 16 other dining and snack vendors, including food court eateries. The mall opened in 1979 and completed a renovations in 2014 and 2015. It hosts several locally owned businesses, such as Furnari Jewelers and Midnight Odyssey Crystals, but you’ll also find retailers like American Eagle and Aéropostale here, too.

Stores: Apple, Burlington, Macy’s, Hot Topic, Forever 21, Hollister, Sephora, and PacSun

Apple, Burlington, Macy’s, Hot Topic, Forever 21, Hollister, Sephora, and PacSun Dining: 110 Grill, Cinnabon, The Greek Place, Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, Cajun Cafe, and El Burrito By Macho Taco

110 Grill, Cinnabon, The Greek Place, Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, Cajun Cafe, and El Burrito By Macho Taco Entertainment: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Altitude Trampoline Park, Billy Beez, and Round1 Bowling & Arcade

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Altitude Trampoline Park, Billy Beez, and Round1 Bowling & Arcade Holiday activities: Photos with Santa; Dan Kane & Friends Holiday Performance on Nov. 24 and Dec. 23; a sensory-friendly Santa Event on Dec. 3; and more

🛍️ Readers Say: “Stores for DAYS! Where else can you find a Target AND a Hobby Lobby within a mall?” — Melissa, Hopedale

101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston

A glimpse of Kingston Collection. – George Rizer for the Globe

Kingston Collection, which opened in 1989, includes 39 stores, as well as restaurants like B3 Restaurant & Bar and Luigi’s Pizza & More. The most recent renovations happened in 2014 when it was rebranded from Independence Mall to Kingston Collection. The South Shore mall is known for its wide entertainment offerings, as well as its support for local and small businesses.

Stores: Target, Newbury Comics, Cloverdilly Candle Company, Garden Essence, Cali Trends, and Unicorn Gang Shop

Target, Newbury Comics, Cloverdilly Candle Company, Garden Essence, Cali Trends, and Unicorn Gang Shop Dining: B3 Restaurant & Bar, Luigi’s Pizza & More, Starbucks

B3 Restaurant & Bar, Luigi’s Pizza & More, Starbucks Entertainment: Sky Zone, Wow Arcade, Regal Cinema, PiNZ (bowling lanes, arcade games, and more), Infinite Tumbling Academy, Mirror Maze, Maziply’s Zoo Rides, Maziply Laser Tag, and Big Bouncy Party

Sky Zone, Wow Arcade, Regal Cinema, PiNZ (bowling lanes, arcade games, and more), Infinite Tumbling Academy, Mirror Maze, Maziply’s Zoo Rides, Maziply Laser Tag, and Big Bouncy Party Holiday activities: Santa will be on site in December; special events include pet night, a sensory-friendly photo event, a holiday dance recital, sip and stroll; plus a gift-wrapping station

17 Premium Outlet Blvd., Lee

Shops at the outdoor Lee Premium Outlets. – Photo courtesy of Lee Premium Outlets

Nestled in the scenic Berkshire Mountains, Lee Premium Outlets is a haven for shoppers looking for apparel and more at affordable prices. Having opened in 1997, the mall features 60 stores and eateries, spread out in a space designed to resemble a quaint New England village. When you’re not picking up sweaters and scarves at Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Eddie Bauer, you can stop by the food court and grab a bite to eat.

Lee Premium Outlets highlights:

Stores : Calvin Klein, Coach, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, Nautica, and Tommy Hilfiger

: Calvin Klein, Coach, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, Nautica, and Tommy Hilfiger Dining: Get a bite to eat at Pizza Bar, New England Wraps, Orientaste, Have a Scoop, and Berkshire Burrito

Get a bite to eat at Pizza Bar, New England Wraps, Orientaste, Have a Scoop, and Berkshire Burrito Entertainment: Lindt Chocolate and Berkshire Gifts

Lindt Chocolate and Berkshire Gifts Holiday activities: The pop-up Plushy Pals lets kids create their own stuffed animals; selfie stations; and a Holiday Book Drive

680 Legacy Place, Dedham

Halloween Crawl for a Cause at Legacy Place in Dedham in 2017. – Brad Bahner/Legacy Place

Located in Dedham, Legacy Place is an outdoor mall offering a variety of shopping and entertainment experiences without needing to venture to the city. Along with 81 stores, Legacy Place offers 17 restaurants, including The Capital Grille and Legal C Bar. When visitors are done shopping and dining, there are plenty of entertainment options, from the latest blockbuster at Showcase Cinemas to a round of bowling at Kings to a class at Peloton.

Legacy Place highlights:

Stores: Apple, L.L. Bean, West Elm, Whole Foods Market

Apple, L.L. Bean, West Elm, Whole Foods Market Dining: 17 restaurants and dining options, including The Capital Grille, Legal C Bar, and Yard House

17 restaurants and dining options, including The Capital Grille, Legal C Bar, and Yard House Entertainment: Bowling, movie theater, paint bar, Peloton classes, salons, skincare

Bowling, movie theater, paint bar, Peloton classes, salons, skincare Holiday activities: Photos with Santa Paws at Polkadog; “The Polar Express” at Showcase Cinemas; Thanksgiving dinner at Il Massimo; Winter Warm Up with live music, fire pits, hot chocolate and tea, and more

🛍️ Readers Say: “This mall has a lot of stores that you cannot find in other locations. L.L. Bean specifically but also Carhartt and Apple. It is home to JP Licks and the Capital Grille as well.” — Reader who identified as “Exit Seven,” Norwell

100 Independence Way, Danvers

The Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers. – Jacqueline Chianca for Boston.com

The Liberty Tree Mall is a great mall to go to when you don’t want to go to “the mall.” Who needs Macy’s (or Nordstrom or JCPenney) when you’ve got Total Wine, which has … a lot of wine! Plus the bargains of Target, and the endless coupon opportunities of Kohl’s. Opened in 1972 with beloved local stores Lechmere and Ann & Hope as anchors, the Liberty Tree has in recent decades settled nicely into the bargain space, so as to complement the more upscale charms of the Northshore Mall down the street.

Liberty Tree Mall highlights:

Stores: Marshalls, Best Buy, Five Below, Kim’s Hallmark, Old Navy, and — in freestanding stores — Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, and a Michael’s craft shop.

Marshalls, Best Buy, Five Below, Kim’s Hallmark, Old Navy, and — in freestanding stores — Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, and a Michael’s craft shop. Dining: The Liberty Tree’s food court has seen better days; not long ago the only thing still open there was a lonely sushi place. But Liberty Pizza and Falafel Mom recently joined the fray, and elsewhere in the mall, Panera Bread and Buffalo Wild Wings continue to do a brisk business. Plus there’s a freestanding Friendly Toast out in the parking lot.

The Liberty Tree’s food court has seen better days; not long ago the only thing still open there was a lonely sushi place. But Liberty Pizza and Falafel Mom recently joined the fray, and elsewhere in the mall, Panera Bread and Buffalo Wild Wings continue to do a brisk business. Plus there’s a freestanding Friendly Toast out in the parking lot. Entertainment: There’s a 20-screen AMC Theatres, complete with IMAX, a Dolby theater, and plenty of recliners. There’s also a Sky Zone trampoline park, the WOW Family Entertainment Center arcade, a Slime Zone (it’s exactly what you think it is), and a Best Fitness.

90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen

The exterior of the AMC Methuen movie theater at The Loop. – Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Loop in Methuen, formerly the Methuen Mall, is an open-air shopping area with 30 retailers and restaurants that opened in 2000. Beyond shopping, guests can catch a movie at AMC Methuen 20 and enjoy family-friendly entertainment at Chuck E. Cheese. Other services include a bank, a wax center, a vision center, dental services, and more.

The Loop highlights:

Stores : Bath & Body Works, The Home Depot, Lane Bryant, Loft, Old Navy, Carter’s, Marshalls, Game Stop, and more

: Bath & Body Works, The Home Depot, Lane Bryant, Loft, Old Navy, Carter’s, Marshalls, Game Stop, and more Food and dining : TGI Fridays, Margaritas, Raising Kane’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Olive Garden, Jersey Mike’s, Crumbl, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Pho City, and more.

: TGI Fridays, Margaritas, Raising Kane’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Olive Garden, Jersey Mike’s, Crumbl, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Pho City, and more. Entertainment: AMC Methuen 20, Chuck E. Cheese, X Golf Methuen

600 Market St., Lynnfield

The Rink at MarketStreet Lynnfield. – Benjamin Esakof / Halo Creative Group, LLC

MarketStreet Lynnfield, an open-air shopping destination in Lynnfield that debuted in 2013, offers more than 80 shops and restaurants with about 20 of them locally owned. An outdoor ice skating area, The Rink, is open during the winter months, complete with seating areas and fire pits. Seasonal events take place throughout the year.

MarketStreet Lynnfield highlights:

Notable stores : Lululemon, Tommy Bahama, Apple, Nike, Madewell, Pink Parkway

: Lululemon, Tommy Bahama, Apple, Nike, Madewell, Pink Parkway Food and dining : Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Yard House, Legal C Bar, Sweetgreen, Wahlburgers, La Gallina

: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Yard House, Legal C Bar, Sweetgreen, Wahlburgers, La Gallina Entertainment: The Rink, an outdoor skating rink with surrounding fire pits and a warming tent, opened Nov. 11 and offers skating through Feb. 25. Kings Dining & Entertainment offers bowling, billiards, arcades, and big screen TVs. Barnes & Noble has programming throughout the year. The shopping area also hosts special events such as Mom’s Night Out.

🛍️ Readers Say: “They have a great mix of stores and unique boutique shops. There are plenty of restaurants and spots to grab a drink, or a snack. Parking is free and it’s all very walkable. They have seasonal events in the great spaces. Bonus points for its dog friendly policy.” — Kim L., Haverhill

1245 Worcester St., Natick

An interior view of the Natick Mall in the mid-2000s. – Mark Wilson / The Boston Globe

The Natick Mall, which boasts more than 200 stores and restaurants, clocks in as New England’s largest shopping complex. The two-story mall and surrounding stores seems perpetually busy, with holiday shopping season bringing special traffic patterns and a bloodsport to find a parking space. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Dozens of additional shopping destinations are just a stone’s throw away.

Natick Mall highlights:

Notable stores : Anchors include Macy’s, Nordstrom, and a forthcoming pickleball club in the former Neiman Marcus space; plus Anthropologie, Apple, Crate & Barrel, a Tesla showroom, Zara, and many more

: Anchors include Macy’s, Nordstrom, and a forthcoming pickleball club in the former Neiman Marcus space; plus Anthropologie, Apple, Crate & Barrel, a Tesla showroom, Zara, and many more Food and dining : An expansive food court, The Cheesecake Factory, and multiple vendors throughout the mall

: An expansive food court, The Cheesecake Factory, and multiple vendors throughout the mall Entertainment : Dave & Buster’s plus multiple games and pop-ups throughout the mall

: Dave & Buster’s plus multiple games and pop-ups throughout the mall Holiday activities: Photos and pet photos with Santa; and Santa’s Elevator Express

🛍️ Readers Say: “Great selection of stores! No empty storefronts, which makes for a depressing mall. Plenty of parking.” — Anonymous

210 Andover St., Peabody

L.L. Bean is a recent addition to Northshore Mall in Peabody. – Jacqueline Chianca for Boston.com

If there’s a mall that could be legitimately considered “venerable,” it’s the Northshore Mall, which first opened at the intersection of routes 114 and 128 in Peabody back in 1958. But that open-air plaza was a far cry from the 164 stores and offerings the mall boasts today (even if there are no doubt old-timers still pining over the loss of the “Kiddietown” amusement park when the mall became an enclosed structure in the 1980s). While Filene’s and Sears may be no more, the mall still boasts Nordstrom, JCPenney, and three iterations of Macy’s: Macy’s proper, a Macy’s Men’s Store & Furniture Gallery, and Macy’s Backstage, its “off price” store. It’s also home to the Society of Mt. Carmel Chapel, the first chapel ever built within a shopping center.

Northshore Mall highlights:

Stores: The aforementioned department stores are joined by the likes of Newbury Comics, The North Face, a Lego store, and a brand-new L.L. Bean. Plus there’s a freestanding Barnes & Noble out back (and even a Shaw’s supermarket, should you need milk or bananas).

The aforementioned department stores are joined by the likes of Newbury Comics, The North Face, a Lego store, and a brand-new L.L. Bean. Plus there’s a freestanding Barnes & Noble out back (and even a Shaw’s supermarket, should you need milk or bananas). Dining: There are 23 different options, including Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, Legal Sea Foods, The Cheesecake Factory, and Tony C’s Sports Grille. Plus lots of on-the-run options, including (coming soon): Kong Dog corn dogs.

There are 23 different options, including Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, Legal Sea Foods, The Cheesecake Factory, and Tony C’s Sports Grille. Plus lots of on-the-run options, including (coming soon): Kong Dog corn dogs. Entertainment: If golf is your bag, you have a choice between Aloha Mini Glow Golf and Golf Lounge 18. And for the little ones, you can always build a bear at Build-a-Bear Workshop, or, much cheaper, plop them in the free play area.

If golf is your bag, you have a choice between Aloha Mini Glow Golf and Golf Lounge 18. And for the little ones, you can always build a bear at Build-a-Bear Workshop, or, much cheaper, plop them in the free play area. Holiday activities: Photos with Santa run through Dec. 24, including private sessions for children with disabilities by appointment on Dec. 3, and a photo session for pets on Dec. 10. Also, Karson & Kennedy of Mix 104.1 will be collecting toys for needy children on Nov. 24 and Dec. 3; and the “Menorah at the Mall” Hanukkah event happens Dec. 13.

🛍️ Readers Say: “Miles ahead of its closest competitor [Burlington], easier parking, fewer traffic snafus AND Legal Sea Foods.” — Trudy, Andover

2 Patriot Place, Foxborough

People stroll through the Patriot Place shopping mall in May.

Many may know Patriot Place as the home of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots, but this mall in Foxborough offers visitors shopping, dining, and entertainment all in one place. Stop by one of its 28 stores, from the Patriots ProShop to Trader Joe’s, or grab something to eat at one of 27 restaurants. Looking for a fun family activity? Patriot Place has a movie theater, bowling, the Patriots Hall of Fame, and more.

Patriot Place highlights:

Stores: Bass Pro Shops, Patriots ProShop, Trader Joe’s

Bass Pro Shops, Patriots ProShop, Trader Joe’s Dining: 27 dine-in and takeout restaurants, including Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Red Robin, and Saga Hibachi Steakhouse

27 dine-in and takeout restaurants, including Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Red Robin, and Saga Hibachi Steakhouse Entertainment: Axe throwing, barre classes, bowling, brewery, cycling, a gaming center, a movie theater, a nature trail and cranberry bog, a paint bar, the Patriots Hall of Fame, salons, and stand-up comedy

Axe throwing, barre classes, bowling, brewery, cycling, a gaming center, a movie theater, a nature trail and cranberry bog, a paint bar, the Patriots Hall of Fame, salons, and stand-up comedy Holiday activities: Menorah lighting, Pro.Found market, tree lighting, storytimes, and Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

800 Boylston St., Boston

The Prudential Tower in Boston at sunset.

The Prudential Center is located in the heart of Boston’s historic Back Bay neighborhood. It is anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue and is home to over 72 shops and eateries. With over 60,000 visitors a day, Prudential Center ranks among the top five shopping centers in the nation. It is home to Boston Duck Tours, and a wide assortment of amenities including a Boston Sports Club, a full-service U.S. Post Office, a Catholic chapel, and Zipcar. The mall also features a 1.3-acre open-air park (Prudential Center’s South Garden), providing an urban oasis complete with water features, a built-in stage for musical performances, and ample seating areas.

Prudential Center highlights:

Stores: Aritzia, Canada Goose, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sephora, Tesla, and the Under Armour Brand House.

Aritzia, Canada Goose, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sephora, Tesla, and the Under Armour Brand House. Dining: Eataly Boston, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Ben & Jerry’s, Anna’s Taqueria, Cava, Blue Bottle, Sugarfina, Wagamama

Eataly Boston, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Ben & Jerry’s, Anna’s Taqueria, Cava, Blue Bottle, Sugarfina, Wagamama Entertainment: View Boston is a 360-degree observation deck offering views from high above the heart of the city.

View Boston is a 360-degree observation deck offering views from high above the heart of the city. Holiday activities: Take photos with Santa, get in the holiday spirit with a cup of hot cocoa and caroling, or watch as the top of Prudential Tower is lit a different color every night in December.

1 Worcester Road, Framingham

Nordstrom Rack at Shopper’s World in Framingham. – Joanne Rathe / The Boston Globe

Notable as one of the country’s first suburban shopping centers, Shopper’s World opened in the 1950s as a major retail district between Boston and Worcester. The shopping area remains a destination for a variety of stores, including clothing, home furnishings, electronics, and specialty goods. It is also conveniently located near the Natick Mall, making up the Golden Triangle shopping district, one of the largest in Massachusetts.

Shopper’s World highlights:

Stores : Hobby Lobby, Macy’s (with a well-stocked Fine Rug Gallery), Nordstrom Rack, Public Lands, and more. Fran’s Flowers is a hidden MetroWest gem.

: Hobby Lobby, Macy’s (with a well-stocked Fine Rug Gallery), Nordstrom Rack, Public Lands, and more. Fran’s Flowers is a hidden MetroWest gem. Dining : Ken’s Steak House, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, and Temazcal Tequila Cantina

: Ken’s Steak House, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, and Temazcal Tequila Cantina Entertainment: AMC Theatres Framingham 16

601 Donald Lynch Blvd., Marlborough



Staff gather for a photo on the lower level of the Solomon Pond Mall in Marlborough.

Located off Interstate 290 and a short hop from Interstate 495, Solomon Pond Mall opened in 1996 in a very rural section of Marlborough, a Worcester suburb. Solomon Pond is hailed as the “only fashion mall in the second-largest metro area in New England.” This hidden gem packs a lot into two levels of retail without that claustrophobic crush you feel while holiday shopping, yet it still offers big-retail like JCPenney and Macy’s and popular fare with certain age groups, such as Forever 21 and Talbots. If you miss getting all twirly during the holidays, hop on the Food Court carousel.

Solomon Pond highlights:

8 Allstate Road, Boston

Shoppers at the South Bay Target on Black Friday 2010. – Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

South Bay Center has all of the essentials plus some lifestyle brands and food options that are hard to find elsewhere in the city, including a Wahlburgers that’s the hometown location for the namesake family. Recent upgrades to the shopping center created a walkable, open-air set of shops, restaurants, salons, and public art. The shopping center is anchored by plentiful parking, and it’s also easily accessible via the 1 Bus.

South Bay highlights:

250 Granite St., Braintree

Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals at South Shore Plaza in 2022.

The options are endless at South Shore Plaza, located just off the I-93 in Braintree. With over 186 stores and 25 dining options, along with Dave & Buster’s and a trampoline park, there’s something for the whole family. There’s even something for the furriest members of your family this holiday season — South Shore Plaza offers photos with Santa for both humans and pets alike.

South Shore Plaza highlights:

Stores: Macy’s, Nordstrom, Primark, Target

Macy’s, Nordstrom, Primark, Target Dining: 25 dine-in and takeout restaurants, like California Pizza Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory, and Regina Pizzeria, including a food court

25 dine-in and takeout restaurants, like California Pizza Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory, and Regina Pizzeria, including a food court Entertainment: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Children’s play area, Dave & Buster’s (monthly sensory-friendly hour), LEGO store, trampoline park

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Children’s play area, Dave & Buster’s (monthly sensory-friendly hour), LEGO store, trampoline park Holiday activities: Holiday wish tree with Cradles to Crayons, gift wrapping, Santa photos for families and pets, including private sessions for children with disabilities

1201 Broadway, Saugus

Inside Square One Mall. JJBers / flickr

Square One Mall is a shopping mall located along Route 1 in Saugus that opened in 1994. The mall offers more than 100 retail stores, a food court, and Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse. In the lower level by Macy’s, families can play mini golf on a fun glow-in-the dark course at Planet X Mini Glow Golf.

Square One Mall highlights:

Stores: Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, T.J. Maxx, Aeropostale, Finish Line, Forever 21, Game Stop, Hollister, Kay Jewelers, and more

Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, T.J. Maxx, Aeropostale, Finish Line, Forever 21, Game Stop, Hollister, Kay Jewelers, and more Dining: Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, a food court that includes Charley’s Philly Steaks, Roman Delight, Ruby Thai Kitchen, Taco Bell, and more

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, a food court that includes Charley’s Philly Steaks, Roman Delight, Ruby Thai Kitchen, Taco Bell, and more Entertainment: Planet X Mini Glow Golf, a glow-in-the-dark mini golf course for the whole family

Planet X Mini Glow Golf, a glow-in-the-dark mini golf course for the whole family Holiday activities: Photos with Santa

33 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill

A rendering of the expansion at The Street Chestnut Hill, which will bring more shops, restaurants, gathering spaces, and offices to the Route 9 shopping area. – Bloomimages; Design by WS Development

The Street Chestnut Hill is a walkable outdoor collection of upscale boutiques, restaurants, and entertainment options. A sizable expansion is currently underway, which will bring nearly 20 additional retailers, restaurants, and more to the bustling daisy chain of options along Route 9. Notably, the complex also hosts a variety of outdoor community events, especially in the warmer months.

The Street highlights:

Notable stores : Hummingbird Books, Polkadog, Vince, and Pottery Barn

: Hummingbird Books, Polkadog, Vince, and Pottery Barn Food and dining : An Aquitaine outpost, Bianca, and the new Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery, which has one of the most gorgeous pastry counters outside of city limits

: An Aquitaine outpost, Bianca, and the new Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery, which has one of the most gorgeous pastry counters outside of city limits Entertainment: Catch a movie at Showcase SuperLuxe, with comfy reclinable seats, menu options beyond popcorn, and bar service; plus multiple special events, from author talks and dog meetups to outdoor yoga and organized runs

131 Seaport Blvd., Boston

The Superette in Boston’s Seaport. – WS Development

Opened in April 2022, The Superette is another gem in the Seaport’s sprawling retail district. Designed to resemble a European market, the 125,000 square foot space is oriented around its central courtyard and currently houses around 20 shopping, dining, and entertainment options, with more opening soon. Though dining options are limited at the moment, an award-winning udon spot (Yume Ga Arukara) and a bakery with New York roots (Mia’s Brooklyn Bakery) are in the works.

The Superette highlights:

Shopping: Anthropologie, Mack Weldon, Rag & Bone, Todd Snyder

Anthropologie, Mack Weldon, Rag & Bone, Todd Snyder Dining: Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits

Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits Entertainment: Puttshack, a two-story indoor miniature golf course

Wareham Crossing

2421 Cranberry Highway, Wareham

Wareham Crossing in Wareham. – WS Development

Conveniently located on Route 28, Wareham Crossing is an open-air shopping center with more than 45 stores and restaurants primarily serving the South Coast. WS Development — the company behind Boston’s Seaport, Legacy Place in Dedham, and several other modern retail districts — designed Wareham Place with a village-like feel in mind, adding pedestrian-friendly walkways that link anchor shops like Target and JCPenney as well as specialty stores like Cape Cod Coffee and Cupcake Charlies.

Shopping: Barnes & Noble, DSW, JCPenney, L.L. Bean Outlet, Lowe’s, Michael’s, Old Navy, Target, T.J. Maxx

Barnes & Noble, DSW, JCPenney, L.L. Bean Outlet, Lowe’s, Michael’s, Old Navy, Target, T.J. Maxx Dining: Cape Cod Coffee, Cupcake Charlie’s, Casa Cancun, Gourmet Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Qdoba, Red Robin

550 Arsenal St., Watertown

A woman covered her eyes as she left the Watertown Mall. – Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

While the Watertown Mall has become overshadowed by the neighboring Arsenal Yards, anchor stores like Target and Best Buy have kept longtime shoppers coming. This small mall not only features the two department stores, but it’s also a frequented location by residents from all over the state as it houses a location of the Massachusetts RMV as well.

Watertown Mall highlights:

Shopping: Best Buy, Carter’s, Chase, Finest Locksmith, Fine Fragrances, Target

Best Buy, Carter’s, Chase, Finest Locksmith, Fine Fragrances, Target Dining: Joyful Garden, Starbucks

200 Westgate Drive, Brockton

At the Westgate Mall, Juanita Sanford, left, looks at jewelry for sale.

Westgate Mall is a shopping center with retailers, local services, casual dining and seasonal events located in Brockton. It is the oldest enclosed shopping mall in the state, opening as the Westgate Shopper’s Park in February 1963. Ownership of the mall has changed hands several times over the past decade. The mall was purchased by New England Development for $17 million in 1999, and was renovated extensively.

Stores: Burlington, Old Navy, Planet Fitness, Market Basket, Aéropostale, The Children’s Place

Burlington, Old Navy, Planet Fitness, Market Basket, Aéropostale, The Children’s Place Dining: Popeyes, Cinnabon, Chipotle, IHOP, Carvel, Charley’s, Sarku Japan

Popeyes, Cinnabon, Chipotle, IHOP, Carvel, Charley’s, Sarku Japan Holiday activities: Pick an ornament from The Salvation Army Angel Tree, purchase the requested gift, and help make a child’s holiday wish come true.

1 Premium Outlet Blvd., Wrentham

Christmas decorations adorn the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets including a huge ornament display that attracted children.

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets is home to 164 stores, with brands such as Kate Spade New York and Nike, and 13 dining establishments. For students looking to save some money as they shop, student discounts are offered at participating stores. Wrentham Village Premium Outlets welcomes the whole family, as the outdoor areas of the mall and many of the retailers are dog-friendly.

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets highlights:

Stores: Kate Spade New York, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5th

Kate Spade New York, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5th Dining: 13 dine-in and takeout restaurants, including Ruby Tuesday, Tavern in the Square, and Uno Pizzeria & Grill

13 dine-in and takeout restaurants, including Ruby Tuesday, Tavern in the Square, and Uno Pizzeria & Grill Entertainment: Brewery, candy store, children’s play area, photo wall

Brewery, candy store, children’s play area, photo wall Holiday activities: Giving tree benefiting Cradles to Crayons

🛍️ Readers Say: “The volume of shops, good prices, outdoor setting and close to home.” — Pat, Franklin

100 Commercial Road, Leominster

The entrance to The Mall at Whitney Field. – Google Street View

The Mall at Whitney Field, formerly known as the Searstown Mall, has experienced a slew of changes in recent years. It’s currently the focus of revitalization efforts by owner Hull Property Group. The mall has more than 25 stores and retailers, three anchor stores, plus a handful of food and dining options. Located on Route 2 in Leominster, the complex also includes nearby stores including Market Basket, Home Depot, PetSmart, and multiple restaurants.

Shopping : Burlington, Gardner Outlet Furniture, JCPenney

: Burlington, Gardner Outlet Furniture, JCPenney Dining : Golden Wok, La Gazza Kitchen, Panera, and Yakumi Sushi

: Golden Wok, La Gazza Kitchen, Panera, and Yakumi Sushi Entertainment : Two nail salons and Rest and Relaxation

: Two nail salons and Rest and Relaxation Holiday activities: Santa arrives on Dec. 1 (photo reservations are encouraged)

296 Mishawum Road, Woburn

Woburn Village shopping mall. – Handout

Previously known as the Woburn Mall, EDENS purchased the retail property in 2017 and rebranded it as Woburn Village. While some anchor tenants like Market Basket remain from the previous era, the space has been transformed, adding sit-down restaurants like Tavern in the Square and fast-casual lunch spots like Grainmaker and Cava. The company has also taken steps to make Woburn Village feel more like a community: What was once going to be a movie theater is now a public park, and intermixed with retail are several hundred residential units, many of which are affordable housing.

Shopping: DSW, Homesense, Market Basket, Sephora, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods

DSW, Homesense, Market Basket, Sephora, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods Dining: Caffe Nero, Cava, Crumbl Cookies, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Grainmaker, Panera Bread, Qdoba, Saladworks, Sally’s Apizza, Shake Shack, Surf Seafood, Tavern in the Square

Caffe Nero, Cava, Crumbl Cookies, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Grainmaker, Panera Bread, Qdoba, Saladworks, Sally’s Apizza, Shake Shack, Surf Seafood, Tavern in the Square Holiday activities: Winter Wonderland on Nov. 30, with vintage market, holiday beverages, and photos with Santa