Entertainment 10 must-see comedy shows coming to Greater Boston in winter 2023-’24 A local Broadway fave, several SNL vets, and a BET breakout are all on the comedy agenda from December-February. Ms. Pat, Jiaoying Summers, Alex Edelman, Jim Jefferies, and Jay Pharoah will all be bringing their comedy stylings to Boston over the next few months. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET; Courtesy Photo; Emilio Madrid; Courtesy Photo; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As usual, narrowing down the stellar comedy headed to Boston over the next three months to just 10 shows is next to impossible — we might as well just throw darts and comedians and see who we hit. Then, after we’re arrested, you can check out the 10 shows we’ve selected below, with another nine “extras” listed at the bottom for good measure.

(Oh, and you may want to use your earbuds for the clips — some of these people swear like sailors.)

Yes, it is possible that Anthony Jeselnik might genuinely be, well, psychotic. Or it could be an act, but let’s just say that if he turned out to be a serial killer, a large portion of his fan base would probably say, “That sounds about right.” But the Comedy Central veteran’s dark humor and comprehensive catalog of death jokes is undeniably funny, his “American Psycho” vibe notwithstanding. Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 6-10, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $47-$77

Is there a more underrated comedian than Tim Meadows? He had nine solid years on “Saturday Night Live” (1991-2000), where he originated the “Ladies Man” character, he’s one of Hollywood’s favorite fake educators (“Mean Girls,” “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled,” “Glory Daze”), and he accompanied Michael Scott and Jan Levinson for the most famous Chili’s lunch ever. He even showed up on “The Mandalorian”! And now he’ll be live and in person at Off Cabot, the new Beverly comedy venue. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 8-9, Off Cabot, 9 Wallis St., Beverly, $35

Jiaoying Summers has come a long way since she was born in China under the “one child” policy, which didn’t look too kindly on girl babies. Her origin story is now part of her act, whose popularity has been fueled by the 1.3 million followers and over a billion views she’s accumulated on TikTok since 2020. (Worth noting that the platform is owned by a Chinese company, and that it mysteriously banned her for three months after she started joking about China’s policies … Hmmm …) But who needs TikTok when you can catch her live at Laugh Boston? Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 14-16, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $33-$45

It’s only been a few months since Brookline native Alex Edelman became the toast of Broadway with “Just For Us,” his by-all-accounts hysterical (and true!) one-man show about the time he infiltrated a meeting of white supremacists in Queens. (Not an easy trick for someone who, as he says in the show, grew up a proud Orthodox Jew in “this really racist part of Boston called Boston.”) But with the Broadway run ended, he’s back on his home turf, bringing his younger, arguably hipper version of Jackie Mason to the Colonial as part of a nationwide tour. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 15-17, Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston, $25-$135

For an Australian, Jim Jefferies certainly seems to understand how things work here in America — as evidenced by his hilarious (and many would say dead-on accurate) analysis (warning?) about Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. America didn’t take his advice, but that hasn’t stopped Jefferies from returning to deliver his no-holds-barred takes on things like gun control, religion, cancel culture, and — after waiting patiently for her to turn 19 — Greta Thunberg. (“I waited three long years to talk about this sh**!,” he notes in his most recent stand-up special, “High & Dry.”) Saturday, Jan. 13, Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $43-$234

You need no further proof of Jay Pharoah’s hilarious gift for impressions than his classic “Saturday Night Live” sketch “Comedians Meeting.” (Although you should watch “Rappers Meeting” too, just because.) But he had plenty more to offer during his six years on “SNL,” and since then has become a breakout actor in films like this year’s “Spinning Gold” and 2022’s horror comedy “The Blackening.” And those of us of a certain age particularly appreciated his take on J.J. in the “Good Times” installment of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” Friday, Jan. 19, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $30

You’ve got to give Amma Marfo credit — as any armchair comedian can tell you, there’s a big difference between writing about comedy and performing it. But after years of covering comedy for sites like The Interrobang, the Boston writer finally took to the stage herself, and has since wowed crowds in New England and throughout the U.S. (and in Canada!). She also does a mean Ted Talk. Marfo has gathered some of her “funniest friends” to join her when she comes to Nick’s in January. Saturday, Jan. 20, Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St., Boston, $22

Yet another SNL stalwart, Redd was on the show from 2017 to 2022, and since he actually started out as an aspiring rapper it’s no surprise that some of his best remembered sketches involved rap parodies (Trees!) and other music spoofs. He even won an Emmy for co-writing the ’90s R&B parody “Come Back Barack.” But we’ll always have a soft spot for his dog-liking contestant on “What’s Wrong with This Picture?” Since then you may have seen him on the Peacock comedy series he created, “Bust Down.” (Or if not, you should check it out.) Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 25-27, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $33

Like Alex Edelman, Ari Shaffir grew up with Orthodox Jewish parents and talks about being Jewish in his act (notably in his most recent stand-up special, “Ari Shaffir: Jew.”) Unlike Edelman, Jewish grandmothers may not want to squeeze his cheek and call him bubula after seeing his set. In fact, The Wilbur’s website notes that “this is a dirty show. It’s not completely offensive but definitely some parts are offensive. So don’t bring that one friend in your friend group who makes that tsk noise a lot.” Consider yourself forewarned. Thursday-Friday, Feb. 1-2, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $39-$302

If you’ve seen “The Ms. Pat Show,” which has exploded as the most popular sitcom on BET+ over three seasons since debuting in 2021, you know that the main character — Pat Ford Carson — doesn’t pull any punches. And given that the character’s storyline is based on the actual Ms. Pat (a.k.a. Patricia Williams), a former drug dealer in Atlanta who turned midwest suburban mom, it’s a safe bet she’s no shrinking violet in real life either. Find out for yourself when she hits The Wilbur in February. Saturday, Feb. 24, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $35-$40

Also, don’t miss:

On the horizon:

Jo Koy at TD Garden, March 8

Lewis Black at the Wilbur, March 22

Nate Bargatze at TD Garden, March 24