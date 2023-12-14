Entertainment Roasted GOAT: Netflix to produce a Tom Brady roast comedy special Tom Brady will be given the roast treatment at the Netflix is a Joke Fest in May. Tom Brady will be the subject of "The Greatest Roast of All Time" comedy special at Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Netflix is serving up some roasted GOAT this spring.

The streaming giant is set to produce a Tom Brady roast this May, enlisting a mix of Brady’s “friends and frenemies” for a new Netflix comedy special dubbed “The Greatest Roast of All Time” — or “GROAT” for short.

The Tom Brady roast will be taped in May at the annual Netflix is a Joke Fest, an 11-day comedy showcase featuring more than 300 shows across 35 venues in Los Angeles from May 2-12.

Other than “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross, who for years served as the master of ceremonies at Comedy Central roasts, Netflix has remained mum on who will show up to ridicule Brady.

Advertisement:

That said, there are plenty of famous names with local ties already slated to perform at Netflix is a Joke Fest 2024, including Canton native Bill Burr, Shrewsbury native Mike Birbiglia, Dorchester-raised Sam Jay, Arlington native Dane Cook, and Nahant-born Jason Mantzoukas.

Other big names among the 80+ comedians slated to appear include David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Seth Rogen, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Trevor Noah, Leslie Jones, and Ali Wong.

The Tom Brady roast will take place at The Forum, the historic concert venue and former home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings. Also scheduled to perform at the Forum during Netflix Is A Joke Fest are comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura.

Tom Brady: Comedian?

The announcement of The Greatest Roast of All Time caps off an amusing news cycle that began back in February when Radar Online — a gossip publication not known for its accuracy — reported that Brady would be delaying the start of his broadcasting career with Fox Sports in order to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

Despite a TMZ report the next day refuting Radar’s rumor and breaking the news about Brady’s upcoming Netflix roast, the idea of Brady deprioritizing his 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports in order to crack jokes in dingy nightclubs captured the imagination of the internet’s comedians.

Advertisement:

On his podcast “Dudesy,” Former “Mad TV” star Will Sasso and co-host Chad Kultgen used A.I. to produce a one-hour simulated Tom Brady stand-up special, which was predictably clunky, irreverent, and hilarious.

The special was later removed, however, because according to Sasso and Kultgen, they received a cease and desist letter from Brady’s attorneys at Latham and Watkins, claiming the simulated stand-up jokes “present Mr. Brady in a ‘false light’ that is “highly offensive.'”