Jimmy Kimmel slams Aaron Rodgers for suggesting Jeffrey Epstein connection "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."

Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday after the NFL star suggested that the late-night television host might be named on a list of associates of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers, who plays for the New York Jets, said during a regular appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “I’ll tell you what, if that lists comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

More than 150 names could be made public in the coming days after a judge ordered their public disclosure as part of a lawsuit linked to Ghislaine Maxwell. Many of the names that could be disclosed, including sex abuse victims, witnesses and Epstein’s employees, may already be known, the judge who ordered the records release said. Epstein died by suicide in jail in August 2019.

Kimmel wasted little time responding to Rodgers on X, formerly Twitter, in a post that as of Wednesday morning had more than 60 million views.

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel fired back in his post. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The feud playing out on X is the latest tiff between the two stars.

In 2021 on McAfee’s show, Rodgers decried the “woke mob,” “cancel culture” and the “witch hunt” against him as he defended his decision not to get the coronavirus vaccines after testing positive for the virus. He said the NFL’s covid protocols were “not based on science but on a more shame-based movement” and questioned the league’s policy over mask-wearing while asserting that he did his own research with radio host Joe Rogan.

Kimmel then made fun of Rodgers’s haircut after he said the quarterback “reportedly received homeopathic treatment” instead of the vaccine.

“We should have known,” Kimmel said in November 2021. “Nothing says I heal myself with crystals like this haircut. A little knot on top. Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter.”

Experts at the time said Rodgers’s reasoning for refusing the shot didn’t hold up under science, though it did touch on many of the causes of vaccine hesitancy expressed by some Americans.

In February 2023, the quarterback floated conspiracy theories on the “Pat McAfee Show” that the Chinese spy balloon could have been a distraction to shift attention away from, among other things, the Epstein associates list.

“I believe this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world,” Rodgers said at the time. “Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released, too?”

That March, Kimmel mocked Rodgers in response, calling him a “tin foil hatter” for offering what he called a “hot take.”

Kimmel then played a clip of Rodgers floating the conspiracy theory, to audience laughter.

“Might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron,” Kimmel quipped after the clip.

Disney is the parent company to ESPN, which hosts the “Pat McAfee Show,” and ABC, which hosts “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

McAfee has paid Rodgers more than $1 million for regular appearances on his show, according to text messages with the New York Post. ESPN contends that guests of McAfee’s show are not employees and therefore the company has less responsibility for what appears on it.

Rodgers has helped catapult McAfee to fame before and after he joined ESPN, as the star quarterback announced both his career plans on the show and made clear his distaste toward Anthony S. Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advised the Trump and Biden administrations on its covid response.