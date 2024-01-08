Entertainment Here’s the full list of 2024 Golden Globe winners Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama. Ali Wong poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for "Beef" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Here were the winners at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

Best Movie Drama: “Oppenheimer”

Best Movie Musical or Comedy: “Poor Things”

Television Comedy Series: “The Bear”

Television Drama Series: “Succession”

Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: “Beef”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “Barbie”

Male Actor in a Movie Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Female Actor in a Movie Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Actor in a Movie Drama: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Female Actor in a Movie Drama: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Female Actor in a Supporting Movie Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Male Actor in a Supporting Movie Role: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong, “Beef”

Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Supporting Female Actor in a Television Series: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Supporting Male Actor in a Television Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Best Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Female Actor in a Television Drama: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Male Actor in a Television Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Stand-up Comedy Television Special: Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”

Best Motion Picture, Non-English: “Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

Female Actor in a Television Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Male Actor in a Television Drama: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Animated Film: “The Boy and the Heron”

Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Score: “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

Original Song: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,″ music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell