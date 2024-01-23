Entertainment Oscar nominations 2024: See the full list of nominees The 2024 Oscar nominations included 13 nods for "Oppenheimer," 11 for "Poor Things," and 10 for "Killers of the Flower Moon." Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer," which received 14 Oscar nominations. Universal

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and the early winners of the nomination game are Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” (13 nominations), Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” (11 nominations), and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (10 nominations), which all received double-digit nods from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominated movies for the 96th Academy Awards in between cheers from the assembled crowd at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills Tuesday morning.

“Barbie” wasn’t far behind the aforementioned frontrunner films, landing eight Oscar nominations, including Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor and a somewhat surprising nod for America Ferrera in Best Supporting Actress.

Advertisement:

Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit also suffered one of the more unexpected snubs of the 2024 Oscar nominations, however, when actress Margot Robbie missed out on a Best Actress nod for her performance as Barbie.

Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Thursday, February 22, through Tuesday, February 27.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. The telecast will start an hour earlier than previous years, with the ceremonies starting at 7 p.m. EST.

Full list of 2024 Oscar nominations

Best motion picture of the year

“American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers “Anatomy of a Fall” Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers “Barbie” David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers “The Holdovers” Mark Johnson, Producer

Mark Johnson, Producer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers “Maestro” Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers “Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers “Past Lives” David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers “Poor Things” Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers “The Zone of Interest” James Wilson, Producer

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper in “Maestro”

in “Maestro” Colman Domingo in “Rustin”

in “Rustin” Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers”

in “The Holdovers” Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”

in “Oppenheimer” Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction”

in “American Fiction” Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer”

in “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”

in “Barbie” Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Annette Bening in “Nyad”

in “Nyad” Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon”

in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall”

in “Anatomy of a Fall” Carey Mulligan in “Maestro”

in “Maestro” Emma Stone in “Poor Things”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer”

in “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple”

in “The Color Purple” America Ferrera in “Barbie”

in “Barbie” Jodie Foster in “Nyad”

in “Nyad” Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers”

Best animated feature film of the year

“The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki “Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Achievement in cinematography

“El Conde” Edward Lachman

Edward Lachman “Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto

Rodrigo Prieto “Maestro” Matthew Libatique

Matthew Libatique “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema

Hoyte van Hoytema “Poor Things” Robbie Ryan

Achievement in costume design

“Barbie” Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran “Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West

Jacqueline West “Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman “Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick

Ellen Mirojnick “Poor Things” Holly Waddington

Achievement in directing

“Anatomy of a Fall” Justine Triet

Justine Triet “Killers of the Flower Moon” Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese “Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan “Poor Things” Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos “The Zone of Interest” Jonathan Glazer

Best documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek “The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined

Nominees to be determined “Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha “To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best documentary short film

“The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic “The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

John Hoffman and Christine Turner “Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien “The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Achievement in film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall” Laurent Sénéchal

Laurent Sénéchal “The Holdovers” Kevin Tent

Kevin Tent “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker

Thelma Schoonmaker “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame

Jennifer Lame “Poor Things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best international feature film of the year

“Io Capitano” Italy

Italy “Perfect Days” Japan

Japan “Society of the Snow” Spain

Spain “The Teachers’ Lounge” Germany

Germany “The Zone of Interest” United Kingdom

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue “Maestro” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell “Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel

Luisa Abel “Poor Things” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston “Society of the Snow” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“American Fiction” Laura Karpman

Laura Karpman “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” John Williams

John Williams “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson “Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson “Poor Things” Jerskin Fendrix

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

from “Flamin’ Hot” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

from “Barbie” Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

from “American Symphony” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Music and Lyric by Scott George

from “Killers of the Flower Moon” Music and Lyric by Scott George “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Achievement in production design

“Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman “Poor Things” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam

Yegane Moghaddam “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best live action short film

“The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham “Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron “Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk “Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Achievement in sound

“The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell “The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Achievement in visual effects

“The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Adapted screenplay

“American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan “Poor Things” Screenplay by Tony McNamara

Screenplay by Tony McNamara “The Zone of Interest” Written by Jonathan Glazer

Original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari “The Holdovers” Written by David Hemingson

Written by David Hemingson “Maestro” Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer “May December” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik “Past Lives” Written by Celine Song