Free the Nipple movement comes to Hampton Beach

1,000 people plan to go topless this weekend, and New Hampshire officials have mixed feelings

–Pamela Wright
By
August 19, 2015

Kia Sinclair plans to take her top off this weekend, for a cause. Free The Nipple, a worldwide movement seeking to eliminate the double standard in censoring female breasts, is making its way to New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach on Sunday, International Go Topless Day.

Sinclair, a 23-year-old Danbury mom, is helping make it happen.

Free the Nipple has made crazy strides over the past year, gaining attention thanks to filmmaker Lina Esco’s movie Free the Nipple and lots of sympathetic celebrities. Nipple-exposing protests have taken Rhianna off Instagram. (Same goes for Miley. And Chelsea. And Madonna, Cara, and Chrissy.) Free the Nipple is not just about advocating public toplessness, but demanding an equal playing field.

Advertisement

According to the event’s Facebook page, more than 1,100 men and women are planning to attend a Free the Nipple topless gathering on Hampton Beach. The reason for the location? New Hampshire state law prohibits exposed genitals, but not women’s breasts.

“It’s a really popular destination,’’ Sinclair said. “We could reach the majority of New England with that place. Once we found out it was actually legal there, it was perfect.’’

The event isn’t aiming for spectacle. No marches or protests are planned. According to the Facebook page: “Our goal is to just be normal about it. We want to show everyone that the breast and nipple can be seen without all hell breaking loose, traumatizing kids, giving old men heart attacks, or causing the apocalypse.’’

Sinclair says censoring and sexualizing female breasts is hurting breast-feeding moms everywhere.

“I had my first son in 2013. I was breastfeeding, and on forums talking to breastfeeding mothers,’’ she said. “Many were shamed and told to leave places for breastfeeding in public. I’ve never had that happen to me, but I’ve been given dirty looks. I’m pretty modest. Even in a private atmosphere with family and friends, they would makes jokes or encourage me to use formula. There’s a loneliness thing, too.’’

Advertisement

Backlash is inevitable with every trailblazing movement. John Kane, Hampton Beach Village District marketing director, told SeacoastOnline.com he’s “absolutely against’’ the Free the Nipple event at Hampton Beach because it’s a “family resort.’’ NH1.com reports that New Hampshire state Sen. Nancy Stiles is getting endless requests from the public asking to stop the Free the Nipple event.

But not all New Hampshire officials are quick to criticize.

“Our whole hope is that people respect each other’s experience,’’ said Amy Bassett, a spokeswoman for the Division of Parks and Recreation for the state of New Hampshire. “However they experience the beach that day, [we hope] they respect other people.’’ She also said Sunday will be “business as usual’’ for state officials.

Sinclair says it will also be business as usual for children.

“Kids don’t notice, it’s the adults,’’ Sinclair said. “If we can change the idea that nipples are 100 percent sexual, kids won’t think that. Breasts are made for babies and children, and there is a sense of irony there.’’

Besides, she said, if parents’ cover kids’ eyes, “they’re gonna try harder to look anyway.’’

Related gallery: 2015 Hampton Beach sand sculptures

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
TOPICS: Events
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Love Letters
Ideas for meeting people? June 15, 2017 | 8:34 AM
More than 50 Tall Ships will sail through the Boston Harbor this weekend.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Craigville Beach in Centerville.
Travel
How to do Cape Cod like a local June 14, 2017 | 9:20 AM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0691 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 13, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg performs impression of his teen daughter for Jimmy Fallon June 14, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Love Letters
He’s pushing marriage June 14, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Food from Armsby Abbey in Worcester.
Travel
4 New England foodie cities that local chefs love June 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
6-6-2017 South Boston, Mass. 1400 guests attended Boston Taste of the Nation for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry the event was held at Cruiseport Boston , South Boston. L. to R. are Taniya and Brian Nayak of Milton. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Taste of the Nation and Beach Ball June 13, 2017 | 9:49 PM
Food from The Halal Guys.
Restaurants
A beloved NYC food cart chain opens in Boston this summer June 13, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Chris Harrison.
TV
Chris Harrison sorry for 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspension June 13, 2017 | 1:00 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Uzo Aduba during Monday's June 12, 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment
Uzo Aduba shared her uplifting BU commencement tips with Stephen Colbert June 13, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Love Letters
‘His mother is basically the worst’ June 13, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Elizabeth Marvel (left) as Antony, Tina Benko as Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry as Caesar in a preview of “Julius Caesar” at the Delacorte Theater in New York.
Entertainment
Local theater leader defends N.Y. company in ‘Julius Caesar’ controversy June 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM
09/21/2012 CAMBRIDGE, MA Patrons enjoy dinner and drinks at Belly Wine Bar (cq) in Cambridge. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Restaurants
A buzzy wine bar and its pioneering sister restaurant are closing June 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TOPSHOT - Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Celebs
Why it seems like Tom Brady posted a V-Day message to Gisele in June June 12, 2017 | 2:47 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Starbucks announced June 12, 2017, that it's teaming with Gaga for a set of brightly colored summery drinks that will raise money for the singer’s foundation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Business
Starbucks teams with Lady Gaga for 'Cups of Kindness' June 12, 2017 | 1:22 PM
FILE - In this combination photo, singer Bonnie Raitt, left, appears in New York on March 7, 2016 and singer James Taylor poses in New York on May 13, 2015. file photo. Raitt and Taylor are teaming up this summer for concerts that include the ultimate in Americana, some of the country's most storied baseball parks. (Photo by Drew Gurian, left, and Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)
Music
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt are teaming up this summer June 12, 2017 | 1:08 PM
Camila Ramos, an owner of All Day, pouring a nitro cold brew, a coffee infused with nitrogen so that it’s slightly fizzy, with the thick, creamy head of a good stout.
Food
How cold brew changed the coffee business June 12, 2017 | 12:48 PM
Celebs
Here's how much Mark Wahlberg made this past year, according to Forbes June 12, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Love Letters
We were supposed to have a summer fling June 12, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Books
Barack Obama writing foreword for book of photographs June 12, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.
TV
'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended amid misconduct probe June 12, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Arts
Outsiders make good as ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ wins big at Tonys June 11, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Bette Midler attends the 2017 Tony Awards - Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Arts
Here's a select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards June 11, 2017 | 11:09 PM
Celebs
Ben Affleck to Adam West: 'Thank you for showing us all how it's done' June 11, 2017 | 11:43 AM
Travel
Providence to Newport ferry to open for the season June 11, 2017 | 9:07 AM
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Host Kevin Spacey performs onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Arts
In Tony Awards opening, Spacey high-kicks, sings, and jokes with Colbert June 11, 2017 | 12:17 AM
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 09: CEO of Apple Tim Cook talks to Boston Red Sox Manager John Farrell before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on June 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Celebs
Apple's CEO was all over Boston this week June 10, 2017 | 12:46 PM
Arts
Meet the Berklee grad with a hand in 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen' June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Quintessential Waterfront Cottage in Provincetown
Travel
11 gorgeous Cape Cod Airbnbs for the perfect summer vacation June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Honeycomb Creamery's white chocolate with lemon cake & rose jam (top) and thai tea (bottom).
Food
The 10 best places to get ice cream in Greater Boston June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM