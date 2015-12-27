Bill Brett Party Photos

—Bill Brett for the Boston Globe Over 900 guests attended the annual Matzo Ball held at the Royale Club. Pictured left to right are Victor Gomes of Newton, Laura Erickson of Braintree, and Wagner Brito of Newton.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Amanda Chapman of Acton, Allessandra Farrar of Sharon, and Yukol Fuchino of North Andover.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Rebecca Schertzer of Quincy and Ema Silverman of Newton.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Jason and Haley Camuti, both of South Boston.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Natanya Cohen and Oleg Kamenetsky, both of Sharon.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Meredith Mizrachi of Boston, Victor Zhivich of Boston, Danielle Mizrachi of Brookline, and Alex Margoli of Brookline.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Marissa Berstein of Boston, Ashley Sanieoff of Boston, Sahar Zelkha of Brookline, Allison Berg of Brookline, Jamie Sanieoff of Brookline, and Jessica Sanieoff of Brookline.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Livi Rubin of Boston and Amanda Cort of Boston.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Megan Laffey of Watertown, Jordan Rabb of Newton, and Nicole Mayone of Watertown.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Orman Beckles of Malden, T.J. Green of Natick, and Gil Regeb of Boston.

Matzo Ball: (left to right) Elana Glickman of Needham, Samantha Kropp of Newton, Jerri Miller of Brookline, Leah Lubert of Brookline, and Stacey Sylvetsky of Brookline.

Over 800 guests attended the Carmen's Union Local 589 second annual Chrismas Gala with proceeds going to Toys for Tots, the event was held at Boston Park Plaza Hotel. Pictured left to right are Ken Russell of Melrose, Marco Santiago of Fitchburg, and Tom McHale of Reading.

Chrismas Gala: (left to right) Jim and Linda O'Brien of Medford, Sherry and Jim Evers of Rockland, and Peggy Lapaglia of Rockland.

Chrismas Gala: (left to right) Leanne Pugh of Dedham, Judy Gough of Dedham, Michael Keller of Dedham, and Mary Gough of Dedham.

Chrismas Gala: (left to right) Demetric and Tanisha Cooper of Dedham.

Chrismas Gala: (left to right) Barbara McHale of Reading, Leslie Santiago of Fitchburg, and Mary Ellen Russell of Melrose.

Hundreds of guests attended 20th annual Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza held at Royale Club, benefitting Leslie's Links and Ewing's Sarcoma Reasearch. Pictured left to right are Mick Henn of Middleton, Conn. and Trish Russo of Boston.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Catherine Rogers of South Boston and Jenny Stuart of Lynn.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Dara Segal of Framingham, Jenny Alzate of West Hartford, Conn., Dina Boktor of West Hartfort, Conn., and Nicole Marales of West Hartford, Conn.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Heather Arrigo of Woburn, Elena Fennessey of Milton, Nicole Brown of Newton, and Lauren Cameron of Newton.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Heather O'Rourke of Dorchester, Lance Morrison of Boston, and Emily Loesher of Dorchester.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Agnes Walkowiak of Milton, Gary Murad of South Boston, and Celina Warot of Dorchester.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Jeannine Miranne of Boston, Sgt. Treva Browne of Clinton, Kelsey Darragh of Marshfield, Domenic Visocchi of Watertown, and Cpl. Jake Toepfer of Fort Devens.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Jocelyn Spagnuolo of Plymouth, Kaleena McHardy of Boston, Drea Catalano of Weymouth, and Megan Tranfaglia of Lynn.

—Bill Brett for the Boston Globe Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Bill Conley of Norwood, Scott Haavisto of Boston, Ashley Parsons of Newton, and Samantha Conley of Norwood.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Carrie Forbes of South Boston, Seana Duplessis of Boston, and Kristen Rich of Miami Beach, Florida.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Amy Stecker of Westborough, Jen Avey of Framingham, and Lee Rudman of Sudbury.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Sarah Scaletta of Acton, Fernanda Costa of Milford, and Theresa Vaz of Milford.

Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Annery Fabian and Genevieve Dalpe both of Randolph.