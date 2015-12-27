Bill Brett Party Photos

By
Boston.com Staff
December 27, 2015

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Over 900 guests attended the annual Matzo Ball held at the Royale Club. Pictured left to right are Victor Gomes of Newton, Laura Erickson of Braintree, and Wagner Brito of Newton.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Matzo Ball: (left to right) Amanda Chapman of Acton, Allessandra Farrar of Sharon, and Yukol Fuchino of North Andover.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Matzo Ball: (left to right) Rebecca Schertzer of Quincy and Ema Silverman of Newton.

  • Matzo Ball: (left to right) Jason and Haley Camuti, both of South Boston.

  • Matzo Ball: (left to right) Natanya Cohen and Oleg Kamenetsky, both of Sharon.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Matzo Ball: (left to right) Meredith Mizrachi of Boston, Victor Zhivich of Boston, Danielle Mizrachi of Brookline, and Alex Margoli of Brookline.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Matzo Ball: (left to right) Marissa Berstein of Boston, Ashley Sanieoff of Boston, Sahar Zelkha of Brookline, Allison Berg of Brookline, Jamie Sanieoff of Brookline, and Jessica Sanieoff of Brookline.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Matzo Ball: (left to right) Livi Rubin of Boston and Amanda Cort of Boston.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Matzo Ball: (left to right) Megan Laffey of Watertown, Jordan Rabb of Newton, and Nicole Mayone of Watertown.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Matzo Ball: (left to right) Orman Beckles of Malden, T.J. Green of Natick, and Gil Regeb of Boston.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Matzo Ball: (left to right) Elana Glickman of Needham, Samantha Kropp of Newton, Jerri Miller of Brookline, Leah Lubert of Brookline, and Stacey Sylvetsky of Brookline.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Over 800 guests attended the Carmen’s Union Local 589 second annual Chrismas Gala with proceeds going to Toys for Tots, the event was held at Boston Park Plaza Hotel. Pictured left to right are Ken Russell of Melrose, Marco Santiago of Fitchburg, and Tom McHale of Reading.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Chrismas Gala: (left to right) Jim and Linda O’Brien of Medford, Sherry and Jim Evers of Rockland, and Peggy Lapaglia of Rockland.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Chrismas Gala: (left to right) Leanne Pugh of Dedham, Judy Gough of Dedham, Michael Keller of Dedham, and Mary Gough of Dedham.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Chrismas Gala: (left to right) Demetric and Tanisha Cooper of Dedham.

  • Chrismas Gala: (left to right) Barbara McHale of Reading, Leslie Santiago of Fitchburg, and Mary Ellen Russell of Melrose.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Hundreds of guests attended 20th annual Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza held at Royale Club, benefitting Leslie’s Links and Ewing’s Sarcoma Reasearch. Pictured left to right are Mick Henn of Middleton, Conn. and Trish Russo of Boston.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Catherine Rogers of South Boston and Jenny Stuart of Lynn.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Dara Segal of Framingham, Jenny Alzate of West Hartford, Conn., Dina Boktor of West Hartfort, Conn., and Nicole Marales of West Hartford, Conn.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Heather Arrigo of Woburn, Elena Fennessey of Milton, Nicole Brown of Newton, and Lauren Cameron of Newton.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Heather O’Rourke of Dorchester, Lance Morrison of Boston, and Emily Loesher of Dorchester.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Agnes Walkowiak of Milton, Gary Murad of South Boston, and Celina Warot of Dorchester.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Jeannine Miranne of Boston, Sgt. Treva Browne of Clinton, Kelsey Darragh of Marshfield, Domenic Visocchi of Watertown, and Cpl. Jake Toepfer of Fort Devens.

  • Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Jocelyn Spagnuolo of Plymouth, Kaleena McHardy of Boston, Drea Catalano of Weymouth, and Megan Tranfaglia of Lynn.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Bill Conley of Norwood, Scott Haavisto of Boston, Ashley Parsons of Newton, and Samantha Conley of Norwood.

  • Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Carrie Forbes of South Boston, Seana Duplessis of Boston, and Kristen Rich of Miami Beach, Florida.

  • Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Amy Stecker of Westborough, Jen Avey of Framingham, and Lee Rudman of Sudbury.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Sarah Scaletta of Acton, Fernanda Costa of Milford, and Theresa Vaz of Milford.

  • —Bill Brett for the Boston Globe

    Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Annery Fabian and Genevieve Dalpe both of Randolph.

  • Three Kings Holiday Extravaganza: (left to right) Domenic Visocchi of Watertown, Gary Murad of South Boston, Marissa Toomey of Medway, Greg Clark of Quincy, and Michael Ceppi of Everett.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Events
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Celebs
Ben Affleck to Adam West: 'Thank you for showing us all how it's done' June 11, 2017 | 11:43 AM
Arts
Tony Awards on Sunday take place under 'Hamilton' shadow June 11, 2017 | 12:17 AM
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 09: CEO of Apple Tim Cook talks to Boston Red Sox Manager John Farrell before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on June 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Celebs
Apple's CEO was all over Boston this week June 10, 2017 | 12:46 PM
Arts
Meet the Berklee grad with a hand in 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen' June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Quintessential Waterfront Cottage in Provincetown
Travel
11 gorgeous Cape Cod Airbnbs for the perfect summer vacation June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Honeycomb Creamery's white chocolate with lemon cake & rose jam (top) and thai tea (bottom).
Food
The 10 best places to get ice cream in Greater Boston June 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Hog Island Beer Co.’s brewer John Kanaga (top) in the brewery.
Travel
Cape becoming a bona fide craft beer destination June 9, 2017 | 1:20 PM
The 2013 World Series Champion Red Sox received their championship rings during a pre game ceremony. David Ortiz, who got two rings, one for the title, and another for being the World Series MVP, strung them together with his rings from 2004 and 2007 for a nice four ring set, which he showed to fans as he went back to the dugout. April 4, 2014 *Jim Davis/Globe Staff *Courtesy, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Arts
Get a closer look at David Ortiz's World Series rings June 9, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Love Letters
His ex-wife took over June 9, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Margerita Pizza with mozzarella, olive oil, basil and sea salt at Posto in Davis Square. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Lifestyle, first)
Restaurants
25 standout pizza spots in the Boston area June 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The dining area of Hemenway's Restaurant.
Restaurants
These are the most popular restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island June 8, 2017 | 2:39 PM
Beer and pretzel at The Malted Barley
Restaurants
These are the most popular bars in Providence, Rhode Island June 8, 2017 | 2:37 PM
01/16/2016 - Newton, MA- Dungeness Crab and potatoes at the Shaking Crab in Newton, MA on January 16, 2015.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Regional reporter: Lebeaux
Restaurants
A buttery, spicy, messy seafood joint is expanding across Greater Boston June 8, 2017 | 11:54 AM
Love Letters
I want Hollywood love June 8, 2017 | 8:57 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 8, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Boston, MA - 6/12/2015: Jamaica Plain residents Robyn Ochs and Kai Imperial-Jewett wait for the start of the annual Boston Pride Parade on june 13, 2015 (Harrison Hill for The Boston Globe)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 8, 2017 | 5:01 AM
Boston-06/08/13- The annual Boston Pride annual parade winded 2.6 miles from Copley Square, through the South End to the Boston Common with over 15,000 marchers. A band plays their way along Boylston Street in Copley Square.Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Events
Boston Pride Parade 2017: What you need to know June 8, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Getting the tall ships to Boston is a tall order June 8, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Music
A performing artist from Dorchester is the new voice of Cheerios June 7, 2017 | 12:49 PM
Yara Shahidi.
Entertainment
This young TV star is headed to Harvard June 7, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Music
Watch Ed Sheeran rock out on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden June 7, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Love Letters
He made up an ex-girlfriend June 7, 2017 | 9:08 AM
Local News
St. Paul assault survivor Chessy Prout to write memoir June 7, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Music
An ode to Boston’s rockin’ history of the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s June 7, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Celebs
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins June 6, 2017 | 12:28 PM
06/03/2014 BOSTON, MA Attendees grab cups of ice cream at the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl (cq) in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for Boston.com)
Food
An all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is taking over City Hall Plaza June 6, 2017 | 10:35 AM
Love Letters
He hasn’t opened my snap June 6, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Music
How Boston's female musicians helped define alternative rock June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Music
Boston’s influence on hip-hop might surprise you June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Lifestyle
Boston ranks among top cities for quality of life, new report says June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM