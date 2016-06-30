10 things to do in Boston this weekend

BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. This edition, we zoned in on fitness and health events as part of Boston.com’s Wellness Week. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events.

Beginning this week, the second annual “Movies at the Meeting House” series will highlight classic Boston stories told on the silver screen. Good Will Hunting kicks things off on Thursday, so grab a buddy, and reminisce about the good ol’ days of Matt and Ben. Plus, there will be a cash bar for beer, wine, and soft drinks. How do you like them apples? (Thursday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Old South Meeting House; presale tickets are $4 for members and $8 for public, tickets are $10 for everybody at the door; all ages)

The 35-year-old tradition is back, and its events are taking place all weekend long. The opening ceremony will kick off the fest at Fanueil Hall on Friday night and will be followed by live music and a movie screening. Check out fireworks on Saturday. “Taste of Harborfest,” showcasing the city’s favorite restaurants, is happening Sunday. (Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4; various times, locations, prices, and ages; see the schedule here)

Workday pick-me-up: The Lawn on D has games, live music by Berklee students, and lounge chairs for two hours on Friday afternoons. The series starts this week with a performance by folk singer Tash. (Friday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Lawn on D; free; all ages)

Sun’s out, guns out. This bootcamp class takes the activities outdoors, with coaches guiding trainees through high-intensity strength and conditioning workouts. Think sandbags, ladders, and medicine balls. (Friday, July 1 or Monday, July 4 at 6 a.m.; Bunker Hill Monument, Charlestown; free for first time trial pass; monthly and weekly packages are here)

For a day filled with kid-friendly games and activities, head on over to Chinatown on Saturday. The annual Chinatown Main Street Festival is bringing vendor booths, dancing, arts and crafts, and more to the neighborhood, plus a main stage will be set up for live performances. (Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Boylston Street, Chinatown; free; all ages)

Take a detour outside the city for some yoga on an island, literally. Spectacle Island stays true to its name—get your om on while gazing at the amazing view of Boston Harbor. The class, just a 20-minute ferry ride from downtown Boston, is free, but first come first, first served. RSVP here. (Saturday, July 2 at 10:15; Spectacle Island via ferry from Long Wharf; free; all ages)

Dozens of people will gather on the Rose Kennedy Greenway for one big, outdoor Zumba class. The event is free, but space is limited so be sure to secure your spot by RSVPing. (Saturday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m.; Rose Kennedy Greenway; free; all ages)

The Institute of Contemporary Art and PopUpAsana are hosting a Sunday morning all-levels yoga class on the ICA’s Harborway overlooking the waterfront. If you can’t make it this weekend, the class repeats throughout the summer, each time with different instructors known around Boston. (Sunday, July 3 at 9 a.m.; the ICA; $20 per class; all ages)

CorePower Yoga will host a class right among the barrels at Night Shift Brewing. Get your sweat on for an hour, then enjoy a cold one right after. (Sunday, July 3 at 11 a.m.; Night Shift Brewing; free; 21+)

The city’s annual Fourth of July blowout has it all this year: the Boston Pops led by conductor Keith Lockhart, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, Little Big Town, and, of course, the fireworks. Head to the Esplanade (or just about anywhere in that general vicinity) to see it all live or tune in to CBS at 7 p.m. to catch the broadcast. (Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m.; the Esplanade; free; all ages)