The Santa Speedo Run is back in Boston this Saturday

Get ready for some holiday cheer and cardio, with a side of semi-nudity.

The Santa Speedo Run, back for its 17th annual installment, will take place on December 10 in Boston’s Back Bay, according to organizers.

The fundraising event will kick off with a party at 10 a.m. before the run departs from the Lir Tavern and Whiskey’s at the corner of Gloucester and Boylston streets at 1 p.m.

The one-mile jog will proceed down Boylston Street to Berkeley Street then back up Newbury Street to end where it began. Runners can then participate in a post-run party at 1:30 p.m.

Around 700 men and women now participate in the “annual holiday tradition,” which has raised over $1.6 million for local children’s charities. Since 2012, the run has been fundraising for the Play Ball! Foundation, an organization that helps middle schoolers build friendships and character through playing sports.

The run is open to anyone 21 or older. A “Speedo-like bathing suit” is mandatory, but thongs are not allowed: “We know you have the body to pull if off, so why prove what’s obvious?” the run’s website states.

Holiday colors are preferred, and a Santa hat, beard, and other holiday style is encouraged.

Registration for the race costs $30, according to its website. Depending on their fundraising level, participants can also get swag bags, gifts and discounts, prizes, access to a pre and post party at Lir Tavern, and drink tickets.

Get more information, register, or donate on the run’s website.