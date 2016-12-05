The Santa Speedo Run is back in Boston this Saturday

December 12: Runners sped down Newbury Street as part of the 2015 Santa Speedo Run. SSRun 2015 raised almost $113,000 for the Play Ball! Foundation, a charity organization that provides access to group sports for lower-income children.
Runners speed down Newbury Street during last year's Santa Speedo Run, on December 12, 2015. –Olivia Spinale / Boston.com
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 5, 2016

Get ready for some holiday cheer and cardio, with a side of semi-nudity.

The Santa Speedo Run, back for its 17th annual installment, will take place on December 10 in Boston’s Back Bay, according to organizers.

The fundraising event will kick off with a party at 10 a.m. before the run departs from the Lir Tavern and Whiskey’s at the corner of Gloucester and Boylston streets at 1 p.m.

The one-mile jog will proceed down Boylston Street to Berkeley Street then back up Newbury Street to end where it began. Runners can then participate in a post-run party at 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Around 700 men and women now participate in the “annual holiday tradition,” which has raised over $1.6 million for local children’s charities. Since 2012, the run has been fundraising for the Play Ball! Foundation, an organization that helps middle schoolers build friendships and character through playing sports.

The run is open to anyone 21 or older. A “Speedo-like bathing suit” is mandatory, but thongs are not allowed: “We know you have the body to pull if off, so why prove what’s obvious?” the run’s website states.

Holiday colors are preferred, and a Santa hat, beard, and other holiday style is encouraged.

Registration for the race costs $30, according to its website. Depending on their fundraising level, participants can also get swag bags, gifts and discounts, prizes, access to a pre and post party at Lir Tavern, and drink tickets.

Get more information, register, or donate on the run’s website.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Events

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Love Letters
There’s not enough sex in this relationship August 11, 2020 | 9:05 AM
A man takes in the view while fishing from a dock on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston on July 03, 2020.
Share Your Experience
Let us know: How do you tell the days apart? August 10, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Love Letters
We’re having trouble with chores during quarantine August 10, 2020 | 9:00 AM
North Carolina
5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles North Carolina; no damage reported August 9, 2020 | 9:24 AM
Wildlife
Virus-quieted oceans open window for Shark Week researchers August 9, 2020 | 1:53 AM
Michelle Carter
Here's who will play Michelle Carter in the new TV show based on the texting suicide case August 7, 2020 | 4:14 PM
Love Letters
He lied about his marriage August 7, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Love Letters
He has poor boundaries with other women August 6, 2020 | 9:01 AM
FILE — The YouTube star Jake Paul in Los Angeles, Aug. 23, 2017. The FBI executed a search warrant at the California home of Jake Paul, a brash YouTube provocateur who was recently criticized for hosting a large house party during the pandemic, according to the agency. (Jake Michaels/The New York Times)
Celebs
FBI searches Jake Paul’s California home August 5, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Love Letters
Is it a good time to tell him how I feel? August 5, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Ellen
The downward spiral of Ellen DeGeneres's public persona: A complete guide August 4, 2020 | 1:40 PM
Love Letters
He messages his ex on Snapchat August 4, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Tunbridge, VT - September 14, 2018: Sarah Picard carries her son Ellis, 7, through the midway during the 147th Tunbridge World's Fair in Tunbridge, VT on September 14, 2018. Picard said she and Ellis were in the area for a family funeral, and that the fair was a much-needed respite. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
TELL US
What was your 2020 supposed to look like? August 3, 2020 | 4:03 PM
TV
John Oliver slams 'white supremacist history of America' taught in schools August 3, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Jermani Rivera, 7, uses a straw to move Skittles during a competition at the Crossroads at BCYF summer youth programs at the BCYF Condon Community Center in Boston, MA on July 17, 2020.
Share your joy
What have been your most uplifting moments amid the coronavirus pandemic? August 3, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Love Letters
I have to be far from family to live with my boyfriend August 3, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Brookline, MA - 04/11/18 - A film lover waits for the show to begin in the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline's Coolidge Corner neighborhood. The lush Art Deco movie palace has been in continuous operation since 1933. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Andrew Rosen) Topic: (042218Location)
Movies
Local movie theaters are asking for help. Some may not survive without it. August 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
TikTok
Two teens launched a Massachusetts TikTok house in April. Now it has 14 creators and over 900,000 likes. August 2, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Actor Wilford Brimley, here at the premiere of 'Did You Hear About The Morgans' at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York in 2009, has died at age 85.
OBITUARY
Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85 August 2, 2020 | 9:57 AM
This photo provided by Jake Strang shows mattress and tents set up for attendees of the Fyre Festival, Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Exuma islands, Bahamas.
Fyre Festival
US Marshals put Fyre Festival merch seized from Billy McFarland up for auction August 1, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Sam Jay performs at Boston Calling 2019.
What to Watch
All the movies and TV shows hitting Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in August 2020 July 31, 2020 | 7:44 PM
A wedding at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.
Weddings
What local wedding planners are saying about 2021 July 31, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Love Letters
On our year anniversary, I found out he’s still on two dating apps July 31, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Ellen Degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to staff members amid investigation July 30, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Liam Neeson stars as “Tom Carter” in director Mark Williams’ HONEST THIEF, an Open Road Films release. Credit : Open Road Films
Crime Movies
Watch the trailer for Liam Neeson's new Boston crime movie July 30, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Love Letters
Dating is draining July 30, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Love Letters
Can I get past his sexts (to other women)? July 29, 2020 | 9:06 AM
TV
2020 Emmy nominations: Nods for 'Handmaid's Tale,' Steve Carell, and 'Little Fires Everywhere' July 28, 2020 | 12:24 PM
'Jaws'
A local man wants to rebuild the boat from 'Jaws.' Instead of hunting sharks, he wants to save them. July 28, 2020 | 10:54 AM
The New Balance x Concepts 327 Cape Sneaker.
Sneakers
This Cape Cod-inspired shoe drops next week July 28, 2020 | 9:01 AM