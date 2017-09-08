Hasbro draws fans to 1st ever convention for its brands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Convention-goers are geeking out on Hasbro in Rhode Island, where the toy maker is holding its first ever event bringing all its brands together, from My Little Pony to Play-Doh.

HASCON starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Rhode Island Convention Center and Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo was on hand to open the event, along with Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner.

It’s scheduled to feature celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, who stars in “Transformers: The Last Knight,” 94-year-old Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee and Candace Payne, who became a social media sensation as “Chewbacca mom” with a Facebook video of herself in a Hasbro-made Chewbacca mask.

The Pawtucket-based company says HASCON also features partner brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Sesame Street.