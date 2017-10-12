Watch live: John Kerry speaks about the future of diplomacy at HUBweek

By
October 12, 2017

Video may take a moment to load. 

Advertisement
TOPICS: Events How to Boston Things to Do Arts Politics Science
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
An Eventide Fenway food spread.
Food
Video: Take a peek inside Eventide's new Boston location October 13, 2017 | 2:53 PM
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Events
Watch live: Michael Bloomberg discusses the state of innovation at HUBweek October 13, 2017 | 11:43 AM
Viewers take in 'POLLINATE' at night.
Arts
This Boston sculpture undergoes an amazing transformation at night October 13, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'He's angry I sexted someone else' October 13, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Entertainment
What to know about the Weinstein scandal, the Affleck allegations, and how Damon fits in October 12, 2017 | 5:43 PM
FILE-- The actress Rose McGowan at a film screening Q&A in New York, July 23, 2015. McGowan said on Oct. 12, 2017, in an Instagram post that her Twitter account had been temporarily suspended, following a tweet in which she accused the actor Ben Affleck of prior knowledge of Harvey WeinsteinÕs misconduct, including toward her.
Entertainment
Twitter says it has unlocked Rose McGowan's account October 12, 2017 | 12:54 PM
Entertainment
Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after Ben Affleck tweet October 12, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: ‘My gut says to cut contact’ October 12, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Lifestyle
Scarborough, Brzezinski get a little political at Harvard October 12, 2017 | 8:45 AM
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France. New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s claim that Weinstein groped her in 2015.
Entertainment
Weinstein Co. may have known of settlements since 2015 October 12, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat October 12, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Many are suggesting that Facebook is not creating it’s own hardware, but a device made by a separate smartphone manufacturer that runs a Facebook-based operating system. Forbes is guessing that HTC is working on a Facebook-friendly phone that will “take social media integration to a whole other level.’’ HTC’s last attempt at a smartphone with a Facebook button, however, proved to be unpopular.Forbes also speculated that Facebook might be announcing an integration with automobiles, as the announcement happens to coincide with the North American International Auto Show.
Travel
A guide for using Twitter and Facebook during travel emergencies October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - 10/11/2017: Keeping eyes on HubWeek... shipping containers being prepared on Boston City Hall Plaza.The painted eyes was by artist VISE_1_Boston. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: LIFESTYLE TOPIC 12HubToday
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Home Ranch will offer a women-only yoga and horses program in Colorado. Steve Glass via the New York Times
Travel
Take yoga on beaches and with animals when you travel October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Prada das Rodas beach on the Ces Islands in Spain.
Travel
Discovering the Caribbean in northern Spain October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
This Durham boutique hotel puts the focus on fun October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
The drive to Saguenay Fjord pays off in cheese curds, views, and kindness October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Maine sculpture park pleases creatures of all sizes with its creatures of all sizes October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Destroying apathy one beer at a time October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Celebs
Ben Affleck apologizes after actress says he groped her October 11, 2017 | 3:48 PM
A previous Boston Athenaeum Open House.
Events
Explore the stunning Boston Athenaeum's rare books and fine art for free this weekend October 11, 2017 | 2:20 PM
TV
Watch Miley Cyrus belt out her hits—old and new—on Carpool Karaoke October 11, 2017 | 2:17 PM
The Museum of Fine Art's Huntington entrance.
Arts
Boston museum gets major gift of Dutch, Flemish masterpieces October 11, 2017 | 12:54 PM
Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Jimmy Kimmel.
Entertainment
Matt Damon ruins Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Chris Hemsworth October 11, 2017 | 10:20 AM
Entertainment
Rose McGowan accuses Ben Affleck of lying about Harvey Weinstein October 11, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'He stopped calling and texting … for a few hours' October 11, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Lots in the Seaport District that are planned for redevelopment. Seaport Square and SeaPac theater may be built where the parking lots exist now.
Arts
Proposed Seaport theaters raise hopes, and questions October 11, 2017 | 8:18 AM
This combination photo shows actresses, top row from left, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and bottom row from left, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie Pitt, Asia Argento and Ashley Judd, who are among the many women who have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein in on-the-record reports that detailed claims of sexual abuse.
National News
Paltrow and Jolie accounts may have sealed Weinstein's fate October 11, 2017 | 4:47 AM
Entertainment
Matt Damon: 'This is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night' October 10, 2017 | 4:57 PM
Valerie James in 'A Fine Line.'
Movies
Exclusive video: Watch the trailer for this year's closing film at GlobeDocs October 10, 2017 | 2:37 PM