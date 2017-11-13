Here’s when the Frog Pond ice skating rink is opening — and how you can skate for free

Plus, Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton will visit the pond on Nov. 30.

The Boston Frog Pond offers students half-price admission to skate on Tuesdays, from mid-November to mid-March.
The Boston Common Frog Pond ice skating rink. –Michele McDonald / The Boston Globe
By
3:38 PM

It’s once again the time of year when you can enjoy America’s oldest public park on ice: The ice skating rink on the Boston Common Frog Pond opens on Tuesday. What’s more, the pond is gearing up to welcome an Olympic gold medalist later this month.

The Frog Pond ice skating rink will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday in celebration of opening day. (Skate rental prices will still apply.)

On Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., there will be another free event at the pond when Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton hosts the Frog Pond Skating Spectacular and Tree Lighting. The ice show will feature local, national, and international competitive figure skaters and raise awareness for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, which supports cancer research and education. The annual Boston Common tree lighting with Mayor Marty Walsh will follow the show.

Winter admission is $6 for skaters over 58 inches (that’s 4 feet, 10 inches), while skaters under that height can skate for free. Skate rentals cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids must be at least 3 years old to skate. Parents of children who need assistance skating can rent skate aids shaped like seals for $10 an hour. Throughout the season, the Skating Club of Boston Skating Academy will offer both group and private skating lessons.

Winter hours at the rink are Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Frog Pond Cafe will sell hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, and hot and cold beverages.

