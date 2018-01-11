10 things to do in Boston this weekend

BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston.

Ryan Miller of Guster sings into a mic that popped out of its stand during an NFL Kickoff Concert in Christopher Columbus Park in Boston, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Ryan Miller of Guster sings into a mic that popped out of its stand during an NFL Kickoff Concert in Christopher Columbus Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. –Josh Reynolds/AP for the NFL
By
5:00 AM

Skip Netflix this weekend—here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city.

“Game of Thrones” bar

“Game of Thrones” won’t be back on the air until 2019, but as recent weather has shown us, winter isn’t just coming — it’s here. From now through Jan. 31, the Precinct Kitchen and Bar at the Loews Boston Hotel will be decorated in the style of the HBO show, with its sunken patio draped in wearable furs and other decor reminiscent of Westeros. You can also sip “GOT” cocktails, like Cersei’s Poison (vodka, peach bitters, lime, and ginger beer) and eat pun-tastic food items, like Chicken Little Fingers and A Burger Has No Name. (Thursday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 4 p.m to 11 p.m.; Precinct Kitchen and Bar, Boston; free entry; 21+)

New England International Auto Show

Your car is probably covered in dirt and salt residue from all of the recent snow, so why not go check out some really impressive vehicles at the New England International Auto Show? You can see some of the coolest rare cars around from Bugatti, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, as well as ’60s muscle car classics like the Corvette and Mustang. You can even test drive or buy a new car from a number of car companies, such as Toyota, Mazda, and Chevrolet. (Thursday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 15 at various times; Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston; $15 GA, $6 for kids ages 6-12, free for kids 5 and under; all ages)

Boston Wine Festival Grand Opening Reception

Looking to develop a palate for wine so you can tell the difference between bottles that cost $10 and those that cost $200? The Boston Wine Festival features three months of winemaker-hosted dinners, seminars, and receptions starting this Friday with its grand opening reception at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Sample from a selection of more than 50 local and international wines while enjoying food from the hotel’s acclaimed executive chef, Daniel Bruce. (Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.; The Wharf Room at the Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston; $100; 21+)

“The Wizard of Oz”

Wish you could click your heels three times and be transported someplace warm? The cozy confines of the Boston Opera House can be the answer this weekend when the touring production of “The Wizard of Oz” blows through town. Featuring all of the songs you remember from the classic 1939 film, it’s a great way to introduce the younger generation to the (not-so-wonderful) wizard, Dorothy, Toto, and the denizens of Oz. (Friday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 15 at various times; Boston Opera House, Boston; $40-150; all ages)

Cambridge-Somerville Craft Brewery Bar Crawl

Cambridge and Somerville are overflowing with craft breweries, with too many to ever visit in a single day. Instead, join Tap That Boston for an afternoon-long appreciation of four Camberville breweries in particular: Cambridge Brewing Company, Lord Hobo, Bantam Cider, and Somerville Brewing Company (aka Slumbrew). Your ticket will get you samples and a tour at every location, plus beer brunch at CBC. (Saturday, Jan. 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Cambridge Brewing Co., Cambridge; $55; 21+)

Boston Gumbo: A Conversation

The Boston Globe Spotlight team’s recent series on racism in Boston sparked an important and engaging conversation, not only among families and friends, but in a Facebook group with more than 3,000 members. For those hoping to continue that conversation in a group setting, Boston Gumbo is hosting an open event at Ink Block specifically to discuss the Globe‘s series. There will be music, Spike Lee movies projected on the wall, and big sheets of paper for people to write up big ideas. As the event title indicates, there will also be plenty of gumbo. Guidelines are in place to allow for an open, free-flowing dialogue, including the banning of recording devices, elected officials, and reporters, so your beloved BosTen columnist will not be making an appearance. (Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Ink Block Building, Boston; free; all ages)

Guster at the House of Blues

Plenty of concerts in Boston are worth checking out this weekend, but only one will star a rock group formed at Tufts in the ’90s for whom every Boston show feels like a homecoming party. Now at work on its eighth studio album, Guster will kick off 2018 in a rockin’ way with a Saturday night show at the House of Blues. (Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $40-$60; all ages)

Patriots Playoff Party on the Harbor

If you’re not headed to Gillette Stadium to watch the Patriots play the Titans but still want to watch the big game from somewhere a little more exciting than your couch, one option is a playoff waterfront bash in East Boston at ReelHouse. Culinary director Marc Orfaly will serve up a game-day menu featuring Kobe Meatball Subs, Togarashi Popcorn, Mac N’ Cheese Bites, Beef Chili and BBQ Baby Back Ribs, and Malaysian Style Chicken Wings as you take in the game on any of the restaurant’s 70-inch screens. Seats in the bar area are first-come, first-served, but you can reserve tables in the dining room on ReelHouse’s website. (Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.; ReelHouse, Boston; free entry; all ages)

ONCE in Valhalla

In the wake of Chris Hemsworth once again gracing the screen as Thor in “Thor: Ragnarok,” ONCE Somerville and Grendel’s Den are teaming up for a 10-course feast worthy of the Norse gods. The meal will consist of Viking treats like roasted lamb legs, goat stewed in root vegetables, and cheesy oat porridge. You’ll also be treated to gruet (traditional Viking beer) from Winter Hill Brewing, mead from Green River Ambrosia, and plenty of Norse-themed activities, including a chance to arm wrestle with Thor himself. (Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Grendel’s Den, Cambridge; $75; 21+)

Free admission to the ICA and MFA for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Both the Museum of Fine Arts and the Institute of Contemporary Art will offer free admission on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, allowing visitors to experience the full range of the museum’s exhibits on their day off. (Monday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Museum of Fine Arts and Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; free; all ages)

