10 things to do in Boston this Super Bowl weekend

Skip Netflix this weekend—here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city.

The “Game of Thrones” bar at Precinct Kitchen and Bar was supposed to be done on Jan. 31. But winter is sticking around for a little longer: Precinct announced on Facebook that the patio will remain draped in wearable furs and other Seven Kingdoms of Westeros-themed decor and will continue to offer a specialty food and cocktails menu through Feb. 10. (Through Saturday, Feb. 10 at various times; Precinct Kitchen and Bar, Boston; free entry; 21+)

Beer Advocate, the national beer reviewing site based in Boston, is throwing its annual Extreme Beer Fest this weekend, bringing more than 90 brewers and more than 350 beers to the Seaport World Trade Center on Friday and Saturday. The festival focuses on beers that “[push] the boundaries of brewing,” and will include 30 breweries from New England, including favorites like Jack’s Abby and Lamplighter. Tickets for both of Saturday’s sessions are sold out, but there are still plenty available for the Friday session on Beer Advocate’s website. (Friday, Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Seaport World Trade Center, Boston; $65; 21+)

If you’re going to sit on your butt all day Sunday watching the Super Bowl and all of the pregame programming, you might as well give that butt a workout the day before. Join Island Vybe Dance Fitness at Dorchester Brewing on Saturday for a one-hour bootcamp focused on toning and shaping the glutes. You’ll also get a short one-on-one consultation with the instructor and two five-ounce beer pours after class. (Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Dorchester Brewing Company, Boston; $15; 21+)

Tom Brady is famous for his fastidious diet, which includes occasional treats like avocado ice cream and doesn’t include seemingly innocuous food like tomatoes, mushrooms, and dairy. To celebrate Brady’s diet, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen is offering two specialty menu items this weekend: a sugar-free #NotDone avocado ice cream, and a black bean and portobello burger topped with exactly six onion rings for the number of rings Brady will hopefully have after Sunday’s game. (Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; OAK Long Bar + Kitchen, Boston; free entry; all ages)

Game On will have the game on come Sunday, and customers will be able to destress at the bar’s pingpong tables, with cornhole, and at the batting cage. Along with Game On’s typical bar fare of loaded nachos, wings, pizzas, and a variety of draft beers, there will be Bud Light-sponsored promos and entertainment provided by Mix 104.1. (Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Game On, Boston; free entry; 21+)

We’ve highlighted Tony C’s before as a great place to watch Patriots games thanks to its giant array of TVs, and the Somerville location will be no different during the Super Bowl. Along with the restaurant’s four-sided Jumbotron and 90 TVs, this Tony C’s will have half-off appetizers from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Don’t worry: We won’t judge if you order the Philly cheesesteak wontons. (Sunday, Feb. 4 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Tony C’s, Somerville; free entry; all ages)

If you want to play some games of your own alongside the big game, the recently opened Kings Seaport is a good bet for the Super Bowl. The restaurant and entertainment hub is selling tables in its “draft room” that has three 15-foot LED screens, as well as tickets for its general seating area, which features 16 bowling lanes, pool tables, shuffleboard, foosball, air hockey, arcade games, and tons of additional TVs and screens. Best of all, bowling is free all day on Super Bowl Sunday. (Sunday, Feb. 4 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Kings Seaport, Boston; $42.50; all ages)

Once again, Scoreboard’s Super Bowl party is expected to be so large, the sports bar will have a secondary party in the Crowne Plaza’s grand ballroom next door, sponsored by Bud Light. Both parties will have an all-you-can-eat buffet, huge screens, live music starting at 2 p.m., and tons of games and contests. (Sunday, Feb. 4 from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Scoreboard Sports Bar & Grill, Woburn; $20-35; all ages)

The Smoke Shop is throwing a party at both its Kendall Square and Seaport locations, with a barbecue buffet featuring wings, ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and plenty of sides, as well as a separate dessert buffet available after halftime. For those watching at home who still want barbecue, The Smoke Shop is also whipping up catering orders placed at least 48 hours in advance. (Sunday, Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.; The Smoke Shop, Boston and Cambridge; $29-49; all ages)

Papagayo is running an interesting Super Bowl promotion at its two locations, in Boston and Somerville. You tell the host which team you’re rooting for, and if your team wins, your food for the night is free (limit one appetizer and entree per person). Even if you get it wrong, you get a coupon for a free entree in the future, so it’s really a can’t-lose proposition. (Sunday, Feb. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Papagayo, Boston and Somerville; free entry; all ages)