New Fenway music series pairs a baseball game and a band

What’s more American than a baseball game and some live music? How about a good two-for-one bargain? Fenway Park, in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard clothing company Vineyard Vines, recently announced the music lineup for their summer concert series, Fenway Rooftop Sessions, which will run through the first week of September. The concerts serve as a pre-game show, as all tickets include both the performance and the following Red Sox game at the ballpark. With seven concert/game pairings, the summer series kicks off June 24 with Kingsley Flood (followed by a Mariners game) and will conclude Sept. 9 with Sarah Borges (right) followed by the Sox vs. the Astros. Other artists are Will Dailey on July 28, Parsonsfield on July 29, City Rivals on Aug. 18, Dalton & The Sheriffs on Aug. 19, and Latrell James & Friends on Sept. 8. Tickets to the twofers are $55.

