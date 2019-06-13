10 things to do in Boston this weekend

Skip Netflix this weekend — here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events. You can also learn even more about awesome events around Boston by joining the BosTen Facebook group.

City Hall Plaza will transform into a hub of startups, tech entrepreneurs, and innovators Thursday when TechJam takes over the outdoor space for a night of socializing. Even if you’re not a startup whiz gabbing about ROI and Series A funding, the event will have lawn games, a live music lineup headlined by Boston-bred pop-rap duo Timeflies, and plenty of interesting art displays and booths from local companies big and small. (Thursday, June 13, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; City Hall Plaza, Boston; $20 GA, $10 student; all ages)

Can’t wait to see the Boston-set crime drama “City on a Hill” debut on Showtime this Sunday? Catch a preview screening of the first episode of the show, which stars Kevin Bacon (“Footloose) and Aldis Hodge (“Hidden Figures”), on Thursday at Showplace Icon Theatre in the Seaport thanks to Showtime and The Boston Globe. Afterward, stick around for a reception with complimentary drinks and appetizers. The screening is free to attend, but even if you RSVP on the event website, entry is still first-come, first-served. A word of warning: “City on a Hill” earns its TV-MA rating, so leave the kids at home. (Thursday, June 13, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Showplace Icon Theatre, Boston; free; rated TV-MA)

Experimental rockers Yaesayer have dabbled in genres ranging from psych-pop to worldbeat since their founding in 2006, but always keep their live shows danceable regardless of what sound they’re trying out at the moment. Less than a week after the release of their new LP, “Erotic Reruns,” the band will return to The Paradise. (Thursday, June 13, at 8 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $30; 18+)

On Saturday, runners will take to Wachusett Mountain in Princeton for the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation 5K Run/Walk. The run is in honor of Marcotte, the Princeton native and Boston University graduate slain while jogging near her family’s home in August 2016. After the run, there will be food trucks, ice cream, Cisco beer, and a raffle and auction featuring items like signed memorabilia from Rob Gronkowski, Red Sox tickets, golf passes, and fitness classes. Proceeds will benefit the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, which partners with organizations that have educational programs promoting female empowerment and challenging gender stereotypes. (Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m.; Wachusett Mountain, Princeton; $30 GA, $15 ages 12 and under; all ages)

Head to Boston Common for a day of Red Sox fun at the team’s annual Out of the Park celebration on Saturday. Starting at 2:30 p.m., fans can enjoy free food, photos with the team mascots and the World Series trophy, and a ton of free games, including a batting cage, a pitching accuracy stand, and a virtual reality station. You can also bring a picnic blanket and settle in on the lawn at 4:05 p.m. to watch the Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles on big screens. (Saturday, June 15, at 2:30 p.m.; Boston Common, Boston; free; all ages)

You don’t need to fly to England to experience the splendor of “Downton Abbey” and the Crawley family. Instead, you can head to “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition,” which will bring recreations of the British historical drama’s elaborate sets and more than 50 of the show’s lavish costumes to the Castle at Park Plaza starting Saturday. Following well-received runs in New York City and West Palm Beach, Fla., the exhibition will be in town through Sept. 29. (Starting Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; The Castle at Park Plaza, Boston; $33-35; all ages)

Boston certainly loves its marathon runners, but what about its sprinters? Adidas is banking on residents supporting both with the Boost Boston Games, a series of races showcasing some of the fastest runners in America. On Sunday, you can watch athletes sprint toward Copley Square on an elevated track built along Boylston Street between Exeter and Clarendon Streets. The public is able to view all of the races for free, and VIP seats for the event cost $125. (Sunday, June 16, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Copley Square, Boston; free; all ages).

The Lemonheads were a fixture in the ’90s Boston music scene, with the Evan Dando-fronted power pop collective rising to fame with its cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson.” After breaking up in 1997 and reuniting in 2005, the band has continued to release new material and play the occasional show, including Saturday’s hometown date with Replacements guitarist Tommy Stinson at The Paradise. (Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $30-$35; 18+)

Who needs those fancy marathons with their training and their tracking chips? For the Hold My Beer race in Jamaica Plain, all you need to do is run one mile as fast as you can — winner take all. (“All,” in this case, is a $100 prize for the top male and female finishers.) Once the race is done, head on over to Turtle Swamp Brewing’s outdoor patio to nab a free drink if you’re of drinking age. (Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Turtle Swamp Brewing, Boston; $15-20; 18+ to run, 21+ to drink)

Some of pop music’s biggest names will hit the Xfinity Center stage on Sunday for Kiss108’s annual Kiss Concert. This summer’s lineup is headlined by grown-up Disney Channel pop stars the Jonas Brothers, British electropop artist Ellie Goulding, and chart-topping singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. (Sunday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $23-$152; all ages)