10 things to do in Boston this weekend

BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston.

Cupcakes from a previous edition of the Harvard Square Chocolate Festival.
Cupcakes from a previous edition of the Harvard Square Chocolate Festival. –Bill Manley
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer, , Boston.com Staff
5:00 AM

Skip Netflix this weekend — here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events. You can also learn even more about awesome events around Boston by joining the BosTen Facebook group.

Taste of Eastie

The restaurants of East Boston are repping their neighborhood Thursday at Taste of Eastie, an event celebrating the cuisines that make up this neighborhood. Now in its 24th year, the food fest will serve bites from nearly 30 restaurants, accompanied by live entertainment, a raffle, a wine pull, and a live auction. Wine and beer will be available for purchase at a cash bar. (Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Boston; $35; all ages)

‘WBCN and the American Revolution’

Advertisement

With news of nationwide layoffs at iHeartRadio (including at local affiliate WBZ NewsRadio 1030), it’s nice to be able to remember the glory days of Boston radio. No local station was more influential in the history of rock radio than WBCN, which is chronicled in the recent film “WBCN and the American Revolution,” directed by former station employee Bill Lichtenstein. The documentary plays at the Somerville Theatre on Thursday, and Lichtenstein, who was 14 when he first began working at ‘BCN, will answer questions after the screening. (Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Somerville Theatre, Somerville; $8-11; all ages)

G. Love & Special Sauce

Singer-songwriter G. Love has come a long way from his days as a college dropout living in Boston, when he played in the house band every Monday at The Plough and Stars in Cambridge. It’s been more than 25 years since G. Love and his band Special Sauce put out their debut album, and the funky artist has experimented with hip-hop, folk, and country sounds in the interim. That should make for a varied but, as always, upbeat show at the Big Night Live this Friday. (Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $32.50; 18+)

12th Annual Taste of Chocolate Festival

For a guaranteed sugar rush this weekend, pop by Cambridge’s Brattle Plaza, where the annual Taste of Chocolate Festival’s main event — a free tasting held on Saturday — will once again bring chocoholics out in droves for free chocolate samples. Devour sweets from Blackbird Doughnuts, Flour Bakery, Milk Bar, and more while live music plays in the plaza. Need more than just an hour of free sweets? The festival runs from Friday to Sunday, and features deals on chocolate and candy from neighboring shops. (Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Brattle Plaza, Cambridge; free; all ages)

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Advertisement

You don’t have to wait for Marathon Monday to see some of the nation’s most accomplished runners showcase their speed in Boston. This weekend, head to the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where you’ll see athletes like 2018 NCAA 100m Champion Cameron Burrell and a head-to-head battle between Brianna McNeal and Nia Ali, the reigning Olympic and World Athletics Champions in the 100m hurdles, respectively. For those who can’t make it to the event in person, select races will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network from 6 to 8 p.m. (Saturday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.; Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, Boston; $22-$66; all ages)

Cambridge Brewing Co.’s Barleywine Fest

Barleywine — a complex ale that gets its name, in part, from a high ABV more akin to wine than beer — finds itself in the spotlight on Saturday during Cambridge Brewing Co.’s annual barleywine fest when the brewery will show off 16 vintages of its Blunderbuss and Arquebus barleywines on tap. Be sure to sample this year’s Missouri oak barrel-aged Blunderbuss, a beer with vanilla, toasted marshmallow, and coconut notes. Need to do some nibbling first? Chef David Drew has constructed a barleywine fest-friendly menu for the occasion, with dishes like chili, garlic, and barleywine-braised tongue tacos and a 2020 barleywine burger. (Saturday, Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Cambridge Brewing Co., Cambridge; prices vary; 21+)

Rialto pop-up dinner at Porto

Fans of Rialto, the now-shuttered Harvard Square standout from James Beard Award-winner Jody Adams, found themselves reliving the restaurant last year after a brief pop-up at Porto, Adams’s Back Bay boîte. Looks like history will repeat itself Saturday, when Adams will bring back Rialto for another pop-up featuring a five-course meal with some of her favorites: grilled oysters, lobster cavatelli, slow roasted duck, grilled beef rib-eye, and hot chocolate crema. Enjoy appetizers and cocktails from 6 to 7 p.m. before the nostalgic dinner (with Italian wine pairings!) kicks off. (Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Porto, Boston; $175; 21+)

Greensky Bluegrass

Advertisement

For more than 20 years, Michigan quintet Greensky Bluegrass have been upending expectations of the traditional bluegrass sound, adding electric instruments, light shows, and a jam band flavor to the traditional banjo, mandolin, and slide guitar instrumentation. Powered by the release of 2019’s “All For Money,” the band will play House of Blues on Saturday, with jam band supergroup Ghost Light opening. (Saturday, Jan 25 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $29.50-$40; all ages)

Mad Scientist Marathon

This Sunday, the Brattle Theatre is celebrating some of the earliest sci-fi oddities in film history with a marathon of black-and-white monster movies from the 1930s. See familiar tales like “Frankenstein” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” as well as lesser-seen titles like “Island of Lost Souls” and “The Invisible Man.” The marathon is part of a larger early sci-fi celebration at the Cambridge theater, which begins Friday, Jan. 24, and runs through Thursday, Jan. 30. (Sunday, Jan. 26 from 12:15 to 7 p.m. or 2:15 to 9 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $20 for all five movies or $9-12 for a single feature; all ages)

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony may be best known to some American audiences for his late ’90s English-language hits “I Need to Know” and “You Sang To Me,” or perhaps his onetime marriage to Jennifer Lopez. But the singer has had a long, successful career as an international music star, and is one of the best-selling salsa artists of all time. Anthony will bring both danceable numbers and heartfelt ballads to the Agganis Arena this Sunday as part of his 2020 Opus tour. (Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.; Agganis Arena, Boston; $61 and up; all ages)

TOPICS: Events Things to Do BosTen How to Boston Food Movies Music Your Boston Your Boston Events Music Events Food Events

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Joey Kramer
Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy honors January 22, 2020 | 10:30 PM
THE GREAT GATSBY
With its copyright expiring,`Great Gatsby' is up for grabs in 2021 January 22, 2020 | 1:14 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Should I Speak Up When Colleagues Speak Out? Elaine Varelas advises on appropriate responses January 22, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Terry Jones arrives at the Ziegfield Theater in 2009 to celebrate Monty Python's 40th anniversary. Jones died this week at 77.
MONTY PYTHON
'Naughty boy': Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77 January 22, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Love Letters
I’m ready to get divorced January 22, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Chris Evans
A highly anticipated Chris Evans TV series filmed in Mass. has a release date January 21, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg brings fists and laughs in first trailer for Boston-set 'Spenser Confidential' January 21, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Love Letters
I don’t swipe right on people who’ve never been married January 21, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Movies
'Bad Boys for Life' debuts so good with box office top spot January 19, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles January 18, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Fashion
23 'trashy' looks served at 'Rubbish to Runway' fashion show January 18, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Love Letters
Need advice? Send a letter to Love Letters today. January 18, 2020 | 5:20 AM
Grammy nominated DJ Armin van Buuren celebrated at Sound Nightclub in Hollywood.
Music
5 concerts that are selling out fast January 17, 2020 | 6:19 PM
A lion dance is performed outside of a restaurant in honor of Chinese New Year.
Chinese New Year
The Year of the Rat is coming. Here's what to know about Chinese New Year. January 17, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Jeopardy on Thursday night.
Jeopardy!
Last night's ‘Jeopardy!’ had a weather category, but meteorologists say the Daily Double was wrong January 17, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Love Letters
Is my marriage over January 17, 2020 | 9:07 AM
Love Letters
I’ve never had a date January 16, 2020 | 8:53 AM
Chris Evans.
Celebs
Chris Evans says a 'majority' of Congresspeople originally dismissed his political website pitch January 15, 2020 | 7:58 PM
whitney houston
Music
Whitney Houston and Nine Inch Nails make the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame January 15, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Love Letters
My boyfriend of eight months has a newborn son January 15, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Are cover letters old hat? Elaine Varelas explains hiring managers' expectations January 15, 2020 | 8:31 AM
King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh
King Tut Exhibition
An exhibition featuring artifacts from King Tut's tomb will stop in Boston January 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM
deadmau5
Events
Enter to win 2 tickets to see deadmau5 in Boston January 14, 2020 | 12:03 PM
Elizabeth Banks is the Hasty Pudding 2020 Woman of the Year.
WOMAN OF THE YEAR
Elizabeth Banks to be honored by Harvard's Hasty Pudding with Jan. 31 parade January 14, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Love Letters
I saw my horrible ex on Bumble January 14, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Model Gigi Hadid leaves New York Criminal Court on Monday, January 13, 2020. Hadid, who lives in Manhattan, is a potential juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial January 13, 2020 | 2:40 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. As part of a surprise announcement distancing themselves from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan declared they will “work to become financially independent” _ a move that has not been clearly spelled out and could be fraught with obstacles. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
The royal family
Queen Elizabeth II issues statement on Harry and Meghan move January 13, 2020 | 12:18 PM
The Oscars
Massachusetts handsomely represented in 2020 Oscar nominations January 13, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Love Letters
How do I move on from a three-year relationship? January 13, 2020 | 9:03 AM
the joker
The Oscars
Oscar nominations are out. Here's the list. January 13, 2020 | 8:49 AM