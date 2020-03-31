A Harvard-trained relationships expert talks about anxiety and working at home with your partner
Clinical psychologist Dr. Monica O’Neal spoke with Love Letters advice columnist Meredith Goldstein in a new virtual Q&A series, 'Taking Care.'
Love Letters is hosting virtual Q&A sessions with mental health professionals during this time of quarantine and social distancing. The first installment of Taking Care features Harvard-trained clinical psychologist Monica O’Neal talking about coping in the time of coronavirus — how couples living in close quarters can deal, how singles can avoid loneliness, and how all of us can find moments of joy during this difficult time. Sign up for the next session here.
Watch the video below:
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.