’Give my little girl a good Christmas.’ In turmoil of pandemic, needs multiply for families

So Globe Santa, which is run by the Boston Globe Foundation, is getting an early start this year.

As Globe Santa prepares to deliver holiday gifts in December, it is clear that the many personal tragedies and hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will mean more people with need and donors with less to give.

On Sundays approaching the traditional Thanksgiving start of the fund-raising campaign, stories in the newspaper and online will focus on the plights of families in need and tell a little about who the donors are in hopes of energizing longtime supporters and attracting new ones.

Also, as part of this year’s Boston Book Festival, Globe Santa will be hosting three virtual book readings this month to benefit the program. View the schedule at globe.com/bookreadings.

The early start begins with assurances that despite the uncertainty brought by the pandemic, Globe Santa will deliver this year.

“Over the last 65 years, the Globe and its readers have committed to providing holiday joy to thousands of children in Eastern Massachusetts through the Globe Santa program,” said Linda Henry, managing director of Boston Globe Media Partners and chairwoman of the Boston Globe Foundation.

“The mission of Globe Santa is critical, as the ongoing impact of the pandemic will make this holiday season especially challenging for many families,” Henry said. “The Globe Foundation is proud to continue this tradition through the generosity of our donors and supporters by providing educational toys and games, books, and warm winter gear to families who would otherwise go without.”

The impact of the pandemic is clear in the letters that have started to arrive from families seeking holiday help for their children.

A mother from Brockton wrote to Globe Santa last month after she lost her job and apartment because of the pandemic and had to start staying with an aunt.

“I’m unemployed and barely making ends meet,” she wrote in her letter seeking help with the holidays for her 6-year-old daughter.

“I am writing to please ask you to help me give my little girl a good Christmas,” she said. “It’s mostly for her that I am writing this letter.”

Families in need should know that the toys and other items have already been ordered and will be arriving in October to be delivered in time for Christmas. Precautions will be taken to protect workers getting the packages ready for delivery to the post office and to ensure that postal workers and families are safe from the virus.

The Globe took over the gift program in 1956 from the shuttered Boston Post. Since then the program has raised more than $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised more than $1 million from thousands of donors.

Each family that receives help from Globe Santa is vetted through the state Department of Transitional Assistance or another social service agency or faith-based organization, and must submit a letter explaining why they need holiday gift aid. Families are notified, usually by September, about the program through these agencies and groups.

Letters from the families have always spoken of need caused by circumstances including unemployment or underemployment, illness, addiction, homelessness, disability, or a death in the family.

This year COVID-19 is playing a strong part in the stories.

“Due to my pregnancy, which was high risk because of my age and this pandemic, I have been out of work for five months,” wrote a Dedham mother of twins.

“I just got back into work recently, but sadly my husband lost his job and we are struggling to make ends meet, to pay the bills as well as take care of the twins and other children,” she wrote. “I’m writing you this letter to see if, with your help, my babies would enjoy this Christmas by having some toys that unfortunately I cannot afford.”

This family and the others writing to Globe Santa will receive holiday help because of donors.

Most of the givers are individuals, with an average donation of $200 each. They often give in memory of a loved one and those dedications are acknowledged online and in print. Businesses, clubs, restaurants, and annual events also have donated thousands every year, but the pandemic also brings uncertainty to those prospects.

Most donations come in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but some have always arrived outside the holiday season. It is possible to give anytime of the year — especially through the Globe Santa website.

Marybeth Barter said Globe Santa was first to come to mind when she had to choose a charity to list in her mother’s obituary in August.

Her mother, Mary Horan, grew up in Stoneham and spent 50 years in Melrose, raising her family while she worked as an educator in Melrose and Malden schools. Only reluctantly did she move to Florida a year ago to be with Marybeth and her family, as she had a strong attachment to this area.

“My mother was a Bostonian in every sense of the word,” Barter said. “She just loved, loved, loved everything Boston.”

“When she died, I was just trying to do something for the kids of Boston because that’s where her heart is. I was trying to do something local and I knew she would love it. She used to give donations to Globe Santa in memory of my dad,” Barter said.

Barter said she likes the idea that children would get gifts because of her mother, and noted that such donations are especially crucial now when so many people are struggling so hard.

“I have four kids.” she said. ” I can’t even imagine these parents who — you know — these kids are waiting on Santa and they can’t even pull ends together to pay the rent.”

Please consider giving either by mail or online at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com.