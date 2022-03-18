Events How to watch the 2022 Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade South Boston will be awash in green for the annual parade this Sunday. A crowd watched the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade on East Broadway in 2013. Globe File Photo

This Sunday, the streets of Southie will be filled with green as Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

In previous years, the celebration hosted by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council (SBAWVC) has brought more than one million parade-goers to the area. While it’s unknown how many revelers will line Broadway this weekend, SBAWVC president and commander Dave Falvey said in a statement that the organization was “simply delighted and honored” about the parade’s return.

“As the first American city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 285 years ago, we’re simply delighted and honored to be holding the parade again after a very long, two-year absence,” Falvey said in a statement.

Advertisement:

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, including how to watch the parade at home, a map of the parade route, and more.

What time does the St. Patrick’s Day Parade start?

The 2022 Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.

How do I watch the 2022 Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade online or on TV?

The parade will be broadcast live on NECN, and streaming online at NECN.com and NBCBoston.com starting at 1 p.m, with coverage continuing until 3 p.m.

What is the parade route?

The 2022 parade route will be different than typical years, utilizing a shortened route that has been deployed in the past due to inclement weather.

Falvey said in a statement that the decision to shorten the route was made months in advance due to the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“It is important to say that the decision to shorten this year’s route was made very much at the peak of the omicron wave, when it wasn’t clear if, or when, events could return to any sort of normalcy,” Falvey said. “Our council opted for a shorter route that put the least amount of strain on public safety. Our focus was to bring the parade back in some form for 2022, even if not the full route, after two very long years away.”

Advertisement:

The route begins at the Broadway MBTA station, then continues along Broadway through most of South Boston. The route bends slightly at the change from West Broadway to East Broadway at the intersection of Dorchester Street before finishing at Farragut Road.

The parade route for the 2022 Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade. – Handout

How do I get there if I’m driving?

With several street closures near the parade route and ample partygoers throughout South Boston, public transportation is the best bet for getting to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. If you still want to drive, you can use your GPS to direct you to streets near West Broadway or East Broadway. In previous years, the City of Boston has posted traffic and parking advisories during the days leading up to the event.

How do I get there if I’m taking the T?

The MBTA has posted a St. Patrick’s Day guide to help customers map out their transportation for Sunday. The MBTA warns that the Red Line, which offers stops along the parade route at Broadway and Andrew stations, will be very crowded the day of the parade. Red Line trains will run with rush hour service — every five minutes — between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, but may bypass Broadway Station when crowds are heavy.

A free shuttle service will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between South Station and East 1st Street in South Boston.

Who is participating this year?

The chief marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be Susan McDonough, a South Boston native who served in the US Army from 1994 to 1998 and the Massachusetts National Guard from 2000 to 2002. She currently works for the state as the director of the Women’s Veterans’ Network in the Department of Veterans’ Services.

Advertisement:

Fore more information on participating organizations, you can follow the parade on Twitter at @ParadeBoston.

What are the parade rules?

The Parade Code of Conduct includes no protesting, nudity, or foul language. There are no specific COVID-19 rules or regulations for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade.