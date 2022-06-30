Events 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular road closures and parking info Here's all the information you need if you're going to the fireworks or will be traveling around Boston or Cambridge Fourth of July weekend. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Globe Staff/Matthew J. Lee

There’s nothing quite like the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular when it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July. But getting there and driving around Boston and Cambridge during the celebration can be a hassle.

The concert itself will take place at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade beginning at 8 p.m. on July 4. It will end with a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. that will go until 11 p.m.

Below you’ll find information about parking and traveling to the show. You can find more info about the concert itself here.

Where to park

Parking Information:

It is recommended that people take public transit to the event. If you choose to drive, there are several public parking garages within walking distance of the Esplanade.

The historic Motor Mart Garage, located at 201 Stuart Street, is an easy walk to the Esplanade, and you’ll avoid traffic on Charles Street after the show by parking there.

ADA-Accessible Parking:

Parking for event-goers with disabilities is available at the Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary lot beginning at noon on July 4. A handicapped plate or placard is required to enter the lot.

A shuttle, which is offered on July 4 only, will be provided from the designated parking location at the Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary. The shuttle will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until the area is full, and will return all event-goers to the lot at the end of the fireworks.

Reminder: Don’t try to watch the fireworks from your car on the Mass Pike. It is illegal and dangerous. There will be Massachusetts State Troopers stationed there to enforce this rule.

What you can and can’t bring

Items that are allowed:

Pop-up tents/canopies with no sides – maximum size 10’x10’.

Blankets or tarps no bigger than 10’x 10’.

Folding/beach chairs.

Coolers, which must be carried in by shoulder strap or single handle (no wheeled coolers).

All personal items must be carried in clear bags only.

After inspection, small clutch bags/purses may be taken into the venue with the clear bag.

Prohibited items

No coolers on wheels.

No backpacks.

No firearms, weapons, sharp objects, or fireworks.

No glass containers.

No cans.

No pre-mixed beverages.

All liquids must be in sealed clear plastic containers no bigger than 2 liters.

No grilling, propane tanks, or open flames.

No alcoholic beverages.

No bicycles will be allowed through the checkpoints into the Oval or Island/Lagoon areas. Bicycles are allowed throughout the rest of the venue, but must not be left unattended. Bicycles attached or locked to security fences, poles, or other structures may be subject to removal.

Road closures over the weekend

Friday, July 1

Starting at 7 a.m.:

No parking on Mugar Way from Arlington Street to Charles Street until 6 a.m. on July 5. All vehicles remaining will be removed.

Saturday, July 2

Starting at 6 p.m.:

The right-hand travel lane on Storrow Drive westbound will be closed.

Sunday, July 3

Starting at 7 a.m.:

The Esplanade walkway next to the Charles River will be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists from the Community Boat Club to the front of the concession stand. All pedestrians and bicyclists will be directed to the sidewalk next to Storrow Drive until around 3 p.m.

Starting at 12 p.m.:

The right-hand travel lane on Storrow Drive westbound will be closed.

Esplanade curbside parking will be reserved for permitted buses from the Longfellow Bridge westbound to the Fiedler Footbridge.

There will be no public parking along Storrow Drive during either the concert rehearsals or the concert.

Starting at 3 p.m.:

Storrow Drive will be closed to westbound traffic from the Charles Circle to the Bowker Overpass. All westbound traffic will be diverted to Charles Circle. Westbound traffic may re-enter Storrow Drive westbound by heading down Charles Street, to Beacon Street, to the westbound entrance at the Bowker Overpass.

Mugar Way at Beacon Street will be closed to traffic. The intersection will remain closed until the early morning hours of July 5. Pedestrians will be directed to Berkeley Street for entrance to the Esplanade.

Berkeley Street at Beacon Street will be closed to cars.

Storrow Drive eastbound will be closed and detoured at the Bowker Overpass and remain closed until July 5.

The exit to Arlington Street from the Storrow Tunnel eastbound will be closed until 6 a.m. on July 5.

Monday, July 4

Starting at 9 a.m.:

No parking on Memorial Drive on either side from 450 Mass. Ave. to the Longfellow Bridge. All vehicles remaining after this time will be removed.

No parking on Cambridge Parkway.

Access to Storrow Drive westbound from Leverett Circle to Kenmore Square will be closed to traffic.

The inbound bus lane on the Charles River Dam Road will close from Museum Way to Leverett Circle.

The Storrow Drive exit ramp in the Tip O’Neil Tunnel will be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

The Leverett Circle entrance to Storrow Drive westbound will be closed. Traffic will be allowed to travel on Msgr. O’Brien Highway to Cambridge and Martha Road to Boston.

The following Storrow Drive on- and off-ramp closures will remain in effect from July 3:

Berkeley Street

Charlesgate Area eastbound

Bowker Overpass from Park Drive and the Fenway

Charles Street Circle westbound

No parking at Magazine Beach and Magazine Pool, Riverside Boat Club, and the MWRA pumping station. No boat launching in this area.

The Fanny Appleton pedestrian footbridge at Charles Circle going to the Esplanade will be closed.

The Fiedler Footbridge from Beacon Street going to the Esplanade will be closed.

Starting 3 p.m.:

No access to Storrow Drive westbound from the Kenmore Square.

No access to Storrow Drive westbound from the Beacon Street on-ramp under the Bowker Overpass.

Storrow Drive eastbound will be detoured at University Avenue.

Starting at 4 p.m.:

Memorial Drive in both directions from Massachusetts Avenue to the Longfellow Bridge will be closed to cars.

Main Street in Cambridge from Third Street to the Longfellow Bridge will be closed to cars.

Ames Street from Main Street to Memorial Drive in Cambridge will be closed to cars.

Wadsworth and Amherst Streets in Cambridge will be closed to cars.

Land Boulevard from Binney Street to Longfellow Bridge will be closed to cars.

Hayward, Carlton, Charlotte’s Way, and Dock Streets in Cambridge will be closed to cars.

The Longfellow Bridge will be closed to cars. Bikes and pedestrians will be allowed to cross the bridge.

The Longfellow Bridge will be closed to bikes and pedestrians from approximately 9 p.m. until the end of the fireworks. No fireworks viewing from the Longfellow Bridge will be allowed.

The Mass. Ave. Bridge will be closed in both directions to cars from Beacon Street in Boston to Vassar Street in Cambridge. Bikes and pedestrians will be allowed to cross the bridge.

The Mass. Ave. Bridge will be closed to bikes and pedestrians from approximately 9 p.m. until the end of the fireworks. No fireworks viewing from the Mass. Ave. Bridge will be allowed.

Memorial Drive from Mass. Ave. to the BU Bridge will be closed to cars except for patrons going to the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Hyatt patrons will be directed to the Vassar Street road closure.

Vassar Street in Cambridge from Mass. Ave. to Memorial Drive will be closed to cars. Access will be allowed for residents and Hyatt patrons.

The Cambridge Parkway will be closed to cars except for vehicles with handicapped placards/plates. All vehicles must be removed from Cambridge Parkway by 1 a.m. on July 5.

Starting at 10:30 p.m.:

The Craigie Bridge by the Museum of Science will be down from approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 4 until 1 a.m. on July 5 to allow uninterrupted car traffic.

Smaller boats that can pass under the bridge while in the down position will be allowed to pass.

After the concert and fireworks

Clean-up begins 30 minutes after the fireworks display has ended.

All roadways will remain closed until clean-up and labor crews are safely removed.

If practicable, there will be an attempt to open the roadways in this order: Mass. Ave. Bridge Longfellow Bridge Memorial Drive Storrow Drive, Bowker Overpass, Charlesgate Area, Charles Circle



For more info, visit the Boston Symphony Orchestra website.