Events

A photo scroll of Boston’s gorgeous Fourth of July fireworks show

Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A Boston holiday tradition returned Monday night after a three-year absence.

The 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular once again filled the air with music and the skies with pyrotechnics.

Here’s a sampling of photos from Boston’s fireworks display.

A view of the fireworks over the Charles River. – Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
– Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Conversation

This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com