A photo scroll of Boston’s gorgeous Fourth of July fireworks show

A Boston holiday tradition returned Monday night after a three-year absence.
The 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular once again filled the air with music and the skies with pyrotechnics.
Here’s a sampling of photos from Boston’s fireworks display.
