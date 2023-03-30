Events 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to the best events and coolest things to do in Boston. The Hanging Nasturtiums at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Siena Scarff

Welcome to BosTen, your weekly guide to the coolest events and best things to do in Boston this weekend. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter here. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

When Thursday rolls around, maybe you’re looking for something fun to do near Kendall Square. Stop by Vincent’s for a swanky Steak House Night, where you’ll indulge in a savory feast. The menu will include thick cut bacon with agrodolce glaze and sherry-tomato compote, octopus Rockefeller, Caesar salad, and pepper crusted strip loin and bone marrow, served with a Parker House roll and more. Finally, for dessert, you can dig into a chocolate cherry cheesecake. Tickets are $90 per person. — Shira Laucharoen

The forecast calls for cold weather on Opening Day at Fenway Park, with the Red Sox taking on the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m. Thursday. While it remains unclear how the team will fare on the field after a rocky offseason, there are plenty of changes at the ballpark sure to excite returning fans. For one, the Kids Concourse in right field features a new pitching cage, where fans will be able to test their throwing speed. The new area is part of an overall effort by the club to attract younger fans, which includes $9 tickets for kids and students all season long at select home games. — Kevin Slane

Founded in 1984, the Wicked Queer Film Festival — which kicks off Friday and runs through April 9 — is the fourth-oldest LGBTQ+ film festival in North America. By uplifting previously unheard voices, the arts event aims to build community and celebrate queer storytelling. Catch feature films at the 2023 edition like “The Good Manners,” documentaries like “1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted a Culture,” and shorts, such as “Queer Middle East and North Africa.” You can buy individual tickets to films at a number of independent theaters in the Boston area, or watch an encore virtual screening at home from April 10-30. — Shira Laucharoen

One sure sign that spring has sprung is the return of the Gardner Museum’s “Hanging Nasturtiums,” a vernal fixture at the institution’s courtyard since 1903. The blooms — meticulously cultivated along 20-foot vines year-round — have arrived slightly early this year. But they will no doubt still be resplendent for Easter weekend and for Isabella Stewart Gardner’s birthday on April 14. New this year is a free audio guide explaining the long history of the flowers, available on the Gardner website. Swing by the museum’s Café G to snack on nasturtium-inspired food and beverages as well. — Kevin Slane

This early 1600s Shakespeare work is part tragedy, part political thriller, following the story of a Roman general who earns the title of Coriolanus after defending Rome. In Actors’ Shakespeare Project’s production — at the Plaza Theatre now through April 23 — the show is performed by a cast of women, non-binary, and BIPOC actors. This version of the Bard’s tragedy strives to represent “the impact of violence and political power on marginalized populations.” — Shira Laucharoen

“Jurassic World Tour Live” is back in Boston starting this Friday, bringing a live, family-friendly show featuring animatronic dinosaurs to the Agganis Arena at Boston University. Feld Entertainment, the creators of “Disney on Ice,” bring “Jurassic World Tour Live” to life, featuring spellbinding scenery and lights, costumed performers, and some of the franchise’s most iconic dinos, like Blue the Raptor, a Stegosaurus, a Triceratops, and a 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex. The audience takes a journey as the arena is turned into Isla Nublar. An Indominus rex wreaks havoc when it escapes from the park, and a team of scientists unravel a villain’s plan and save Troodon dino Jeanie. An environmental seating section on the floor makes the experience even more immersive. The production runs about 1 hour and 50 minutes, including a 15 to 20 minute intermission. Advance tickets for preferred customers are on sale through Oct. 25, after which date tickets go on sale to the general public. Tickets for “Jurassic World Tour Live,” which is in Boston through April 9, are on sale now via Ticketmaster. — Natalie Gale

In this stage comedy by Lynn Nottage, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated staff a chance at redemption. Through their dreams of creating the perfect sandwich, the characters attain a sense of purpose and freedom from the restaurant’s oppressive owner. The show — now at the Huntington Theatre through April 23 — originally opened on Broadway in 2021 from Nottage, whose previous works, “Ruined” and “Sweat,” earned her two Pulitzer Prizes. — Shira Laucharoen

Back again for its 12th year, the Arlington Jazz Festival brings a dozen local artists together from Thursday through Sunday to lay down some hot grooves all over town. Perhaps the biggest name on the bill is bassist John Patitucci, a session musician who has played with artists like Bonnie Raitt and B.B. King. Beyond the slate of performances, aspiring musicians can sign up for a workshop in Brazilian styles of jazz drumming. For a full schedule of events, check out the Arlington Jazz Festival website. — Kevin Slane

At Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn, you can try a five course tasting menu featuring Vietnamese and French inspired seafood and noodle dishes, starting this Sunday. James Beard Award finalist chef Rachel Miller aims to bring guests unique foods that are “new and exciting.” While the menu is subject to change, sample courses include preserved wild mushroom clay pot with grilled coconut sticky rice, lobster glacé with smoked vanilla butter, and homemade egg noodles. The dinner costs $60. — Shira Laucharoen

Best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris will join the Boston Symphony Hall as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston this Sunday at 7 p.m. Best known for his personal essays and short stories like “Calypso” and “Theft by Finding,” Sedaris most recently published “Happy-Go-Lucky,” a collection of semi-autobiographical essays reflecting on the past few years. Tickets for the show are limited, but a handful are still available for purchase online. — Emily Collins