Events July 4 fireworks: Full list of 2023 fireworks in Massachusetts this summer Wondering, "When will there be a July 4 fireworks show near me?" Check our handy town-by-town list of 90 fireworks displays in Massachusetts, sorted by date. July 4 fireworks: Fireworks over the Charles River during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Summer is almost here, and with it comes a steady stream of fireworks — most of which are in honor of Fourth of July, and many of of which are on July 4. Fireworks displays in towns across Massachusetts will be held every weekend through mid-July, and the Department of Fire Services (DFS) is expected to approve more permits for towns in the coming days and weeks.

One notable fireworks celebration not yet included in the list below is the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Details about the annual concert and fireworks are expected to be announced by the Boston Symphony Orchestra on June 13, but the official info won’t be included in our list until DFS officially lists the event permit on its website.

Below you’ll find a list of close to 80 fireworks celebrations scheduled to take place in Massachusetts now through the end of summer. So the next time you look out the window and ask yourself, “Wait, are there fireworks near me right now?,” you’ll have all the information you need.

Note: This list of July 4 fireworks in Massachusetts will be updated regularly through July 9. Please reach out to [email protected] if you want to update your town’s information.

Full list of July 4 fireworks in Massachusetts

Display City Date Time Display Location Rain Date South Deerfield 6/17/2023 Dusk Open field at Tree House Brewing Company – 1 Community Place 6/18 or 6/19 Mashpee 6/23/2023 8:45 PM Mashpee H.S. – 500 Old Barnstable Rd. 6/24/2023 Worcester 6/23/2023 Post-game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Chicopee 6/24/2023 9:30 PM Szot Park parking lot – Front St. 6/25/2023 Easthampton 6/24/2023 9:00 PM Park Hill Orchard – 95 Park Hill Rd. N/A Gardner 6/24/2023 9:15 PM Kendall Pond Road W 6/25/2023 Monson 6/24/2023 9:15 PM Quarry Hill School – 43 Margaret St. 6/25/2023 Pittsfield 6/24/2023 9:30 PM Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St. N/A Ware 6/24/2023 9:45 PM 77 Church St. 6/25/2023 Sutton 6/26/2023 9:15 PM 268 Boston Rd. 7/10/2023 Dracut 6/29/2023 9:00 PM Veterans Memorial Park – 80 Broadway Rd. 7/27/2023 Everett 6/30/2023 Dusk Glendale Park – 100 Elm St. 7/7/2023 Framingham 6/30/2023 9:30 PM 2 mini barges on Farm Rd – 100 Dudley Rd. N/A Ipswich 6/30/2023 9:00 PM Golf Club at Turner Hill – 251 Topsfield Rd. 7/7/2023 Agawam 7/1/2023 9:30 PM Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St. 7/7/2023 Amherst 7/1/2023 9:30 PM Behind McGuirk Stadium – Stadium Dr. 7/8/2023 Braintree 7/1/2023 10:00 PM Braintree High School – 128 Town St. 7/5/2023 Franklin 7/1/2023 10:00 PM High School – 218 Oak St. N/A Greenfield 7/1/2023 9:35 PM Poet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd. 7/15/2023 Marion 7/1/2023 9:15 PM Barge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St. 7/5/2023 Middleborough 7/1/2023 10:00 PM Battis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St. 7/7/2023 Oakham 7/1/2023 9:30 PM Barge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd. N/A Orleans 7/1/2023 9:00 PM Barge off Rock Harbor Beach 7/5/2023 Pepperell 7/1/2023 9:30 PM Athletic Field – Nissitissit Middle School – 33 Chase Ave. N/A Sandwich 7/1/2023 10:00 PM Baseball Field – Morse Rd. N/A South Hadley 7/1/2023 9:00 PM Field behind Michael E. Smith Middle School – 100 Mosier St. 7/2/2023 Waltham 7/1/2023 9:00 PM Barge in Charles River – 211 Moody St. 7/5/2023 Wilmington 7/1/2023 9:00 PM Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St. 7/2/2023 Agawam 7/2/2023 9:30 PM Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St. 7/14/2023 Canton 7/2/2023 9:15 PM Irish Cultural Center – 200 New Boston Rd. N/A Chatham 7/2/2023 Dusk Veterans Field – 702 Main St. N/A Greenfield 7/2/2023 9:00 PM 89 Wisdom Way 7/3/2023 Haverhill 7/2/2023 9:15 PM Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave. 7/5/2023 Mashpee 7/2/2023 9:00 PM Golf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd. 7/5/2023 Milford 7/2/2023 10:00 PM Clark Island 7/5/2023 Wilmington 7/2/2023 9:30 PM Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St. 7/3/2023 Agawam 7/3/2023 9:30 PM Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St. 7/21/2023 Andover 7/3/2023 9:20 PM Andover High School – 80 Shawsheen Rd. 7/5/2023 East Longmeadow 7/3/2023 9:30 PM Athletic field behind H.S. – 180 Maple St. N/A Fitchburg 7/3/2023 10:00 PM Quarry at Rollstone Hill – Access from Pratt Rd. 7/8/2023 Freetown 7/3/2023 9:00 PM Assonet Burial Grounds 7/9/2023 Gloucester 7/3/2023 9:30 PM Stage Fort Park – Fort Area – 1 Hough Ave. 7/8/2023 Lynn 7/3/2023 9:00 PM Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd. 7/5/2023 Rutland 7/3/2023 9:20 PM Behind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd. 7/8/2023 Sharon 7/3/2023 9:30 PM Barge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St. 7/8/2023 Tewksbury 7/3/2023 9:30 PM Livingston Street Park – 424 Livingston St. N/A Walpole 7/3/2023 9:30 PM Joe Morgan Memorial Field – 220 School St. 7/5/2023 Weymouth 7/3/2023 9:30 PM Barge of Wessagussett Beach – Wessagussett Rd N/A Agawam 7/4/2023 9:30 PM Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St. 7/21/2023 Bridgewater 7/4/2023 9:30 PM Legion Field – 200 South St. 7/5/2023 Edgartown 7/4/2023 9:00 PM Barge off beach – North Water St. 7/5/2023 Lowell 7/4/2023 9:00 PM Pedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street 7/7/2023 Marblehead 7/4/2023 9:15 PM Barge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial St. Wharf 7/5/2023 Mashpee 7/4/2023 9:15 PM Willowbend Country Club – 130 Willowbend Dr. 7/5/2023 New Bedford 7/4/2023 9:00 PM 7 Fish Island Rd. 7/5/2023 Pittsfield 7/4/2023 9:30 PM Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St. N/A Plymouth 7/4/2023 9:30 PM Town Wharf – 3 mini barges in Plymouth harbor 7/5/2023 Provincetown 7/4/2023 9:00 PM MacMillian pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf 7/5/2023 Salem 7/4/2023 9:00 PM Salem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St. 8/12/2023 Wakefield 7/4/2023 9:30 PM End of Beacon St. 7/5/2023 Winthrop 7/4/2023 9:00 PM Coughlin Park – 30 Bay View Ave. 7/8/2023 Worcester 7/4/2023 Post-game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Worcester 7/7/2023 Post-game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Nahant 7/8/2023 9:00 PM Bailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd. 7/9/2023 Uxbridge 7/8/2023 9:00 PM 62 Capron St. 7/9/2023 Whitinsville 7/15/2023 9:00 PM Lasell Field – 171 Linwood Ave. 7/16/2023 Worcester 7/28/2023 Post-game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Pittsfield 8/5/2023 9:30 PM Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St. N/A Worcester 8/11/2023 Post-game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Bellingham 8/12/2023 9:00 PM 60 Blackstone St. 8/13/2023 Worcester 8/18/2023 Post-game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Taunton 8/25/2023 8:10 PM Hopewell Park – 15 Hamilton St. 8/27/2023 Lawrence 9/1/2023 1:00 and 6:00 PM Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St. N/A Worcester 9/1/2023 Post-game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Lawrence 9/2/2023 7:00 to 8:00 PM Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St. N/A Lawrence 9/3/2023 9:00 PM Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St. N/A Worcester 9/15/2023 Post-game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Billerica 9/23/2023 8:00 PM Marshal Middle School – 15 Floyd St. N/A