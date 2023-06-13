July 4 fireworks: Full list of 2023 fireworks in Massachusetts this summer

Newsletter Signup
Summer is almost here, and with it comes a steady stream of fireworks — most of which are in honor of Fourth of July, and many of of which are on July 4. Fireworks displays in towns across Massachusetts will be held every weekend through mid-July, and the Department of Fire Services (DFS) is expected to approve more permits for towns in the coming days and weeks.
One notable fireworks celebration not yet included in the list below is the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Details about the annual concert and fireworks are expected to be announced by the Boston Symphony Orchestra on June 13, but the official info won’t be included in our list until DFS officially lists the event permit on its website.
Below you’ll find a list of close to 80 fireworks celebrations scheduled to take place in Massachusetts now through the end of summer. So the next time you look out the window and ask yourself, “Wait, are there fireworks near me right now?,” you’ll have all the information you need.
Note: This list of July 4 fireworks in Massachusetts will be updated regularly through July 9. Please reach out to [email protected] if you want to update your town’s information.
|Display City
|Date
|Time
|Display Location
|Rain Date
|South Deerfield
|6/17/2023
|Dusk
|Open field at Tree House Brewing Company – 1 Community Place
|6/18 or 6/19
|Mashpee
|6/23/2023
|8:45 PM
|Mashpee H.S. – 500 Old Barnstable Rd.
|6/24/2023
|Worcester
|6/23/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Chicopee
|6/24/2023
|9:30 PM
|Szot Park parking lot – Front St.
|6/25/2023
|Easthampton
|6/24/2023
|9:00 PM
|Park Hill Orchard – 95 Park Hill Rd.
|N/A
|Gardner
|6/24/2023
|9:15 PM
|Kendall Pond Road W
|6/25/2023
|Monson
|6/24/2023
|9:15 PM
|Quarry Hill School – 43 Margaret St.
|6/25/2023
|Pittsfield
|6/24/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Ware
|6/24/2023
|9:45 PM
|77 Church St.
|6/25/2023
|Sutton
|6/26/2023
|9:15 PM
|268 Boston Rd.
|7/10/2023
|Dracut
|6/29/2023
|9:00 PM
|Veterans Memorial Park – 80 Broadway Rd.
|7/27/2023
|Everett
|6/30/2023
|Dusk
|Glendale Park – 100 Elm St.
|7/7/2023
|Framingham
|6/30/2023
|9:30 PM
|2 mini barges on Farm Rd – 100 Dudley Rd.
|N/A
|Ipswich
|6/30/2023
|9:00 PM
|Golf Club at Turner Hill – 251 Topsfield Rd.
|7/7/2023
|Agawam
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
|7/7/2023
|Amherst
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Behind McGuirk Stadium – Stadium Dr.
|7/8/2023
|Braintree
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|Braintree High School – 128 Town St.
|7/5/2023
|Franklin
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|High School – 218 Oak St.
|N/A
|Greenfield
|7/1/2023
|9:35 PM
|Poet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd.
|7/15/2023
|Marion
|7/1/2023
|9:15 PM
|Barge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St.
|7/5/2023
|Middleborough
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|Battis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St.
|7/7/2023
|Oakham
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd.
|N/A
|Orleans
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge off Rock Harbor Beach
|7/5/2023
|Pepperell
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Athletic Field – Nissitissit Middle School – 33 Chase Ave.
|N/A
|Sandwich
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|Baseball Field – Morse Rd.
|N/A
|South Hadley
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Field behind Michael E. Smith Middle School – 100 Mosier St.
|7/2/2023
|Waltham
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge in Charles River – 211 Moody St.
|7/5/2023
|Wilmington
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St.
|7/2/2023
|Agawam
|7/2/2023
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
|7/14/2023
|Canton
|7/2/2023
|9:15 PM
|Irish Cultural Center – 200 New Boston Rd.
|N/A
|Chatham
|7/2/2023
|Dusk
|Veterans Field – 702 Main St.
|N/A
|Greenfield
|7/2/2023
|9:00 PM
|89 Wisdom Way
|7/3/2023
|Haverhill
|7/2/2023
|9:15 PM
|Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave.
|7/5/2023
|Mashpee
|7/2/2023
|9:00 PM
|Golf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd.
|7/5/2023
|Milford
|7/2/2023
|10:00 PM
|Clark Island
|7/5/2023
|Wilmington
|7/2/2023
|9:30 PM
|Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St.
|7/3/2023
|Agawam
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
|7/21/2023
|Andover
|7/3/2023
|9:20 PM
|Andover High School – 80 Shawsheen Rd.
|7/5/2023
|East Longmeadow
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Athletic field behind H.S. – 180 Maple St.
|N/A
|Fitchburg
|7/3/2023
|10:00 PM
|Quarry at Rollstone Hill – Access from Pratt Rd.
|7/8/2023
|Freetown
|7/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Assonet Burial Grounds
|7/9/2023
|Gloucester
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Stage Fort Park – Fort Area – 1 Hough Ave.
|7/8/2023
|Lynn
|7/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd.
|7/5/2023
|Rutland
|7/3/2023
|9:20 PM
|Behind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd.
|7/8/2023
|Sharon
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St.
|7/8/2023
|Tewksbury
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Livingston Street Park – 424 Livingston St.
|N/A
|Walpole
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Joe Morgan Memorial Field – 220 School St.
|7/5/2023
|Weymouth
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge of Wessagussett Beach – Wessagussett Rd
|N/A
|Agawam
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
|7/21/2023
|Bridgewater
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Legion Field – 200 South St.
|7/5/2023
|Edgartown
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge off beach – North Water St.
|7/5/2023
|Lowell
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Pedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street
|7/7/2023
|Marblehead
|7/4/2023
|9:15 PM
|Barge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial St. Wharf
|7/5/2023
|Mashpee
|7/4/2023
|9:15 PM
|Willowbend Country Club – 130 Willowbend Dr.
|7/5/2023
|New Bedford
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|7 Fish Island Rd.
|7/5/2023
|Pittsfield
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Plymouth
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Town Wharf – 3 mini barges in Plymouth harbor
|7/5/2023
|Provincetown
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|MacMillian pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf
|7/5/2023
|Salem
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Salem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St.
|8/12/2023
|Wakefield
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|End of Beacon St.
|7/5/2023
|Winthrop
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Coughlin Park – 30 Bay View Ave.
|7/8/2023
|Worcester
|7/4/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Worcester
|7/7/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Nahant
|7/8/2023
|9:00 PM
|Bailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd.
|7/9/2023
|Uxbridge
|7/8/2023
|9:00 PM
|62 Capron St.
|7/9/2023
|Whitinsville
|7/15/2023
|9:00 PM
|Lasell Field – 171 Linwood Ave.
|7/16/2023
|Worcester
|7/28/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Pittsfield
|8/5/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|8/11/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Bellingham
|8/12/2023
|9:00 PM
|60 Blackstone St.
|8/13/2023
|Worcester
|8/18/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Taunton
|8/25/2023
|8:10 PM
|Hopewell Park – 15 Hamilton St.
|8/27/2023
|Lawrence
|9/1/2023
|1:00 and 6:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|9/1/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Lawrence
|9/2/2023
|7:00 to 8:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Lawrence
|9/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|9/15/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Billerica
|9/23/2023
|8:00 PM
|Marshal Middle School – 15 Floyd St.
|N/A
