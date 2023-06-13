Events

July 4 fireworks: Full list of 2023 fireworks in Massachusetts this summer

Wondering, "When will there be a July 4 fireworks show near me?" Check our handy town-by-town list of 90 fireworks displays in Massachusetts, sorted by date.

fireworks over the Charles River during the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.
July 4 fireworks: Fireworks over the Charles River during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

By Kevin Slane

Summer is almost here, and with it comes a steady stream of fireworks — most of which are in honor of Fourth of July, and many of of which are on July 4. Fireworks displays in towns across Massachusetts will be held every weekend through mid-July, and the Department of Fire Services (DFS) is expected to approve more permits for towns in the coming days and weeks.

One notable fireworks celebration not yet included in the list below is the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Details about the annual concert and fireworks are expected to be announced by the Boston Symphony Orchestra on June 13, but the official info won’t be included in our list until DFS officially lists the event permit on its website.

Below you’ll find a list of close to 80 fireworks celebrations scheduled to take place in Massachusetts now through the end of summer. So the next time you look out the window and ask yourself, “Wait, are there fireworks near me right now?,” you’ll have all the information you need.

Note: This list of July 4 fireworks in Massachusetts will be updated regularly through July 9. Please reach out to [email protected] if you want to update your town’s information.

Full list of July 4 fireworks in Massachusetts

Display CityDateTimeDisplay LocationRain Date
South Deerfield6/17/2023DuskOpen field at Tree House Brewing Company – 1 Community Place6/18 or 6/19
Mashpee6/23/20238:45 PMMashpee H.S. – 500 Old Barnstable Rd.6/24/2023
Worcester6/23/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Chicopee6/24/20239:30 PMSzot Park parking lot – Front St.6/25/2023
Easthampton6/24/20239:00 PMPark Hill Orchard – 95 Park Hill Rd.N/A
Gardner6/24/20239:15 PMKendall Pond Road W6/25/2023
Monson6/24/20239:15 PMQuarry Hill School – 43 Margaret St.6/25/2023
Pittsfield6/24/20239:30 PMPittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.N/A
Ware6/24/20239:45 PM77 Church St.6/25/2023
Sutton6/26/20239:15 PM268 Boston Rd.7/10/2023
Dracut6/29/20239:00 PMVeterans Memorial Park – 80 Broadway Rd.7/27/2023
Everett6/30/2023DuskGlendale Park – 100 Elm St.7/7/2023
Framingham6/30/20239:30 PM2 mini barges on Farm Rd – 100 Dudley Rd.N/A
Ipswich6/30/20239:00 PMGolf Club at Turner Hill – 251 Topsfield Rd.7/7/2023
Agawam7/1/20239:30 PMSix Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.7/7/2023
Amherst7/1/20239:30 PMBehind McGuirk Stadium – Stadium Dr.7/8/2023
Braintree7/1/202310:00 PMBraintree High School – 128 Town St.7/5/2023
Franklin7/1/202310:00 PMHigh School – 218 Oak St.N/A
Greenfield7/1/20239:35 PMPoet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd.7/15/2023
Marion7/1/20239:15 PMBarge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St.7/5/2023
Middleborough7/1/202310:00 PMBattis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St.7/7/2023
Oakham7/1/20239:30 PMBarge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd.N/A
Orleans7/1/20239:00 PMBarge off Rock Harbor Beach7/5/2023
Pepperell7/1/20239:30 PMAthletic Field – Nissitissit Middle School – 33 Chase Ave.N/A
Sandwich7/1/202310:00 PMBaseball Field – Morse Rd.N/A
South Hadley7/1/20239:00 PMField behind Michael E. Smith Middle School – 100 Mosier St.7/2/2023
Waltham7/1/20239:00 PMBarge in Charles River – 211 Moody St.7/5/2023
Wilmington7/1/20239:00 PMWilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St.7/2/2023
Agawam7/2/20239:30 PMSix Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.7/14/2023
Canton7/2/20239:15 PMIrish Cultural Center – 200 New Boston Rd.N/A
Chatham7/2/2023DuskVeterans Field – 702 Main St.N/A
Greenfield7/2/20239:00 PM89 Wisdom Way7/3/2023
Haverhill7/2/20239:15 PMRiverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave.7/5/2023
Mashpee7/2/20239:00 PMGolf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd.7/5/2023
Milford7/2/202310:00 PMClark Island7/5/2023
Wilmington7/2/20239:30 PMWilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St.7/3/2023
Agawam7/3/20239:30 PMSix Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.7/21/2023
Andover7/3/20239:20 PMAndover High School – 80 Shawsheen Rd.7/5/2023
East Longmeadow7/3/20239:30 PMAthletic field behind H.S. – 180 Maple St.N/A
Fitchburg7/3/202310:00 PMQuarry at Rollstone Hill – Access from Pratt Rd.7/8/2023
Freetown7/3/20239:00 PMAssonet Burial Grounds7/9/2023
Gloucester7/3/20239:30 PMStage Fort Park – Fort Area – 1 Hough Ave.7/8/2023
Lynn7/3/20239:00 PMBarge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd.7/5/2023
Rutland7/3/20239:20 PMBehind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd.7/8/2023
Sharon7/3/20239:30 PMBarge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St.7/8/2023
Tewksbury7/3/20239:30 PMLivingston Street Park – 424 Livingston St.N/A
Walpole7/3/20239:30 PMJoe Morgan Memorial Field – 220 School St.7/5/2023
Weymouth7/3/20239:30 PMBarge of Wessagussett Beach – Wessagussett RdN/A
Agawam7/4/20239:30 PMSix Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.7/21/2023
Bridgewater7/4/20239:30 PMLegion Field – 200 South St.7/5/2023
Edgartown7/4/20239:00 PMBarge off beach – North Water St.7/5/2023
Lowell7/4/20239:00 PMPedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street7/7/2023
Marblehead7/4/20239:15 PMBarge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial St. Wharf7/5/2023
Mashpee7/4/20239:15 PMWillowbend Country Club – 130 Willowbend Dr.7/5/2023
New Bedford7/4/20239:00 PM7 Fish Island Rd.7/5/2023
Pittsfield7/4/20239:30 PMPittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.N/A
Plymouth7/4/20239:30 PMTown Wharf – 3 mini barges in Plymouth harbor7/5/2023
Provincetown7/4/20239:00 PMMacMillian pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf7/5/2023
Salem7/4/20239:00 PMSalem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St.8/12/2023
Wakefield7/4/20239:30 PMEnd of Beacon St.7/5/2023
Winthrop7/4/20239:00 PMCoughlin Park – 30 Bay View Ave.7/8/2023
Worcester7/4/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Worcester7/7/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Nahant7/8/20239:00 PMBailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd.7/9/2023
Uxbridge7/8/20239:00 PM62 Capron St.7/9/2023
Whitinsville7/15/20239:00 PMLasell Field – 171 Linwood Ave.7/16/2023
Worcester7/28/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Pittsfield8/5/20239:30 PMPittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.N/A
Worcester8/11/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Bellingham8/12/20239:00 PM60 Blackstone St.8/13/2023
Worcester8/18/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Taunton8/25/20238:10 PMHopewell Park – 15 Hamilton St.8/27/2023
Lawrence9/1/20231:00 and 6:00 PMThree Saints Feast – 20 Common St.N/A
Worcester9/1/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Lawrence9/2/20237:00 to 8:00 PMThree Saints Feast – 20 Common St.N/A
Lawrence9/3/20239:00 PMThree Saints Feast – 20 Common St.N/A
Worcester9/15/2023Post-gamePolar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.TBD
Billerica9/23/20238:00 PMMarshal Middle School – 15 Floyd St.N/A