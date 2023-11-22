Events 30 holiday concerts and shows to see you through the season There are enough plays, ballets, and variety shows to keep you in the spirit right up until the end of the year. Mariah Carey, Santa at the Holiday Pops, Kate Flannery, Darlene Love, and the Urban Nutcracker will all be on Boston stages this holiday season. Apple TV+ via AP; Hilary Scott/Boston Globe; Courtesy Photo; Jim Davis/Globe Staff; Petr Metlicka

Everyone has their own holiday traditions — for instance, some people have been know to go a-wassailing, whatever that is. But is there a better way to mark the season than through music, dance, and laughter? With that in mind, here are 30 concerts, plays, musicals, ballets, and variety shows playing in Greater Boston this holiday season, starting the day after Thanksgiving and extending right through the end of the year.

(Please note, some of these shows may only have verified resale tickets available. Shows are in Boston except where noted otherwise.)

CONCERTS

Award-winning soprano singer Sarah Brightman returns for her annual celebration of the most wonderful time of the year. Accompanied by orchestra, choir and special guests, this show will feature delightful holiday classics and greatest hits. Brightman’s theater achievements and career highlights are recognized in her impeccable performances and stunning vocals. Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Boch Center-Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St.; $59-$189 — EF

The Handel and Haydn Society celebrates its 170th consecutive year performing this famed oratorio. Led by new Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen, this phenomenal centuries-old Boston tradition shines with invigorated passion. Boston’s Grammy-winning H+H Society performs Baroque and classical music with a vigor and creativity that inspires and encapsulates the beauty of the Christmas season. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26 at 3 and 7:30 p.m.; Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave.; $15-$112 — EF

Darlene Love once again returns to the Cabot in Beverly this year to perform her annual holiday show. Since the ’60s, Love has thrilled audiences with her singing and acting, from her stint with girl group The Blossoms to her annual live performances of her hit “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on “The Late Show With David Letterman” for 29 years before Letterman retired. (Now she shows up on “The View.”) Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.; The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly; $45.50-$137 — NG

Piano sensation Jim Brickman’s Christmas concert experience dazzles with his signature piano style and warm vocals. Having earned 21 No. 1 albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations over the span of his career, Brickman’s talent is unparalleled. Enjoy a cozy evening overlooking Rockport’s stunning ocean views and featuring Brickman’s biggest hits, Yuletide carols, and holiday classics. Sunday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.; Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport; $72 — EF

R&B Singer Kenny Lattimore has defined his decades-long career with his classical crooning and nuanced styles ranging from jazz, gospel, and soul. Through his breakthrough single “Never Too Busy” and the wedding staple “For You,” Lattimore has garnered GRAMMY Award nominations, Top 10 singles, and an NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist. Transforming beloved Christmas standards, he will be bringing them to stage at the City Winery for an evening of wine and cozy holiday classics. Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.; City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston; $52-$65 — EF

Straight No Chaser is “Sleighin'” it again this year. – sncmusic.com

Gold-certified a cappella group Straight No Chaser continues to slay with their imaginative renditions of pop, yacht rock, and traditional favorites. For over two decades, the group has soundtracked the season and their annual fall tours have become part of family holiday traditions. The nine-member group is equipped with not only musical talent, but humor too. Their 1998 version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” remains notoriously funny and witty. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; MGM Music Hall at Fenway; 2 Lansdowne St.; $22-$66.50 — EF

Broadway veteran Darren Criss brings his first ever full-length project to the Colonial Theatre for one show only. Best known for his role on Fox’s “Glee,” Criss is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner whose career has spanned television, film, and the stage. His holiday show will feature Christmas hits alongside folk-pop ballads. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St.; $45-$130 — NG

Sibling folk-pop trio Girl Named Tom are bringing their melodic harmonies to Boston this holiday season. As last year’s winners of The Voice — the only group to ever do so — the vocalists released their first Christmas album last December and are sure to enchant with dazzling new arrangements. After last winter’s arena tour supporting Pentatonix for “A Christmas Spectacular,” they are back for more holiday magic. Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.; The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street, Beverly; $41.50-$68.50 — EF

Nearly 30 years ago, at the start of their career, the husband-and-wife team heralded as Over The Rhine turned their Americana stylings toward holiday carols for a local radio station. Their wintry mix, titled “The Darkest Night Of The Year,” was a hit that prevails decades later. Returning for a holiday tour in the same spirit, they will grace the City Winery with euphoric harmonies and what they deem “an intimate but hopefully holy ruckus.” Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; City Winery, 80 Beverly St.; $25 – $45 — EF

For a lot of people, it’s not Christmas until they hear Mariah Carey’s 10-million-selling “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” from her 1994 album “Merry Christmas.” And for a lot of other people, it makes them long for the coming of January, when it will have been mercifully retired for another year. That second group of people likely won’t be there when Carey hits the TD Garden, singing that original classic along with more traditional holiday fare. Monday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; TD Garden, 100 Legends Way; $149-$269 — PC

Innovators and rockstars of a cappella, beat-making group Rockapella bring a new meaning to rockin’ around the Christmas tree. After gaining prominence in the early ’90’s on PBS’s “Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?,” they’ve toured the globe with their embellished contemporary revisions of sparkling pop and soul classics, plus their dazzling Christmas catalog. Monday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; City Winery, 80 Beverly St.; $25-$45 — EF

The 19-piece Compaq Big Band features 14 horns, a rhythm section, and talented jazz vocalist Alexandra Grace. Putting on a holiday show like no other, the group will perform a medley of styles including swing and jazz treatments of holiday classics to unconventional arrangements of jazz rock, ballad, samba, and jazz waltz. Grace, a Gloucester native, also works as a vocal music educator at the Waring School in Beverly and teaches private lessons around the Cape Ann area. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; City Winery, 80 Beverly St.; $30-$38 — EF

Another Boston holiday tradition, the Holiday Pops return for a month of shows at Symphony Hall. Led once again by conductor Keith Lockhart, the Boston Pops put on their annual holiday show 30 times this December, featuring classic holiday songs and a visit from Santa. Singing along is encouraged at this joyous, family-friendly production — the Boston Pops are known for their fun, lively shows, called by Lockhart the “perfect orchestra for people who don’t know they like orchestras!” Dec. 1-24 at 7:30 p.m., with 3 p.m. matinees most days; Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave.; $55-$147 — NG

THEATER/VARIETY

Kelby T. Akin, Gabrielle McCauley, Dan Garcia, Sarah Sinclair, and Maureen Keller in “The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays.” – Courtesy Photo / Mark S. Howard

Billed as a “laugh-out-loud comedy mystery,” chances are you won’t be seeing the edgy, cocaine-using version of Sherlock Holmes in this holiday romp. Although there will be murder, of course, and probably a pipe and/or a magnifying glass. Throw in the usual top-notch Lyric Stage performers and sets to die for (see what we did there?), and you’ve got the perfect Christmas-season distraction. Through Dec. 17 at various times; Lyric Stage Company of Boston, 140 Clarendon St.; $15-$85 — PC

So it turns out that Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis still had more songs left to sing after the 2010 musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” based on the real-life Sun Records jam session that took place among the four artists on Dec. 4, 1956. It seems they have a bevy of Christmas songs to share as well, hence, “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” which revisits that fateful day through a holiday lens. Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.; Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St.; $39-$164 — PC

If you’re a fan of old-fashioned Christmas fun and would rather not trek to Radio City Music Hall, check out this local favorite. Featuring holiday songs and vignettes, adorable costumes, high-kicking dancers, and a live orchestra, “ChristmasTime” has been entertaining holiday crowds for almost four decades. Dec. 2-10 at various times; Reagle Music Theatre, 617 Lexington St., Waltham; $25-$68 — PC

TBH, they had us as soon as we heard that the “Glee” star’s holiday extravaganza also features Kate Flannery, a.k.a. Meredith from “The Office.” (Did anyone else just picture her bouncing off the front of Michael’s car, or is that just us?) But the swinging jazz and comic banter in this cabaret-style extravaganza — which seems to be becoming an annual City Winery tradition — should be pretty pleasing too. Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 5-6 at 8 p.m.; City Winery, 80 Beverly St.; $75-$95 — PC

David Coffee and Russell Garrett return as Ebenezer Scrooge and Bob Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol” at North Shore Music Theatre. – Courtesy Photo / Paul Lyden

North Shore Music Theatre once again performs “A Christmas Carol” this December for the 32nd year at the Beverly theater, with David Coffee returning to play Scrooge for his 29th season. Based on Charles Dickens’s classic Christmas tale, the musical follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he’s visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, and features traditional carols like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” God bless us, every one! Dec. 7-23 at various times; North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, Beverly; $75-$98, $37.50-$46.50 for children under 18 — NG

Many have heard of the famous “Christmas Truce of 1914” during World War I, when soldiers put down their arms for a day to mark the holiday. But it’s never been told quite like this, featuring music of the era — trench songs like “It’s A Long Way to Tipperary,” and holiday classics like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” and “Auld Lang Syne.” Dec. 8-23 at various times; Greater Boston Stage Company, 395 Main St., Stoneham; $25-$69 — PC

For the 53rd year, the Cambridge-based Revels presents its annual midwinter show, this year called the “Feast of Fools.” A holiday tradition for thousands of annual visitors, this year’s show features lively carols and dance numbers set against the backdrop of a medieval feast. While they’re best known for their yearly holiday show at Harvard’s Sanders Theatre, Revels puts on other song and dance performances throughout the year dedicated to bringing to life cultural and folk traditions from around the world. Dec. 15-28 at various times; Sanders Theatre, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge; $24-$112 — NG

COMEDY, MAGIC, & MULTIMEDIA

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme surround themselves with dancing candy canes in “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.” – Courtesy Photo / Santiago Felipe

The Queens of Christmas, BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon, are ready to jingle your bells and meet you under the mistletoe with their unforgettable holiday show. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” icons entertain with comedic skits, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Now on their sixth annual round of holiday shows and their largest joint tour so far, the fabulous extravaganza is bigger and better than ever. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.; Boch Center-Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston; $49.50-$350 — EF

Holiday magic has found a new meaning in the work of The Illusionists. The rotating group of 5-8 magicians create unforgettable moments with their mix of astonishing acts such as illusions, mind reading, escapology and comedic magic. This edge-of-your-seat show is packed with thrilling magic and dazzling tricks to delight each member of your family this holiday season. Santa isn’t the only one with some tricks up his sleeve. Dec. 8-10 at 2 and 8 p.m.; Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St.; $49-$174 — EF

Enjoy an afternoon with The Fab Four hosted by Boston radio legend and Beatles historian Cha-Chi Loprete and “Beatles magician” John Logan and take the exclusive Magical History Tour. This multimedia experience is filled with Beatles lore and rare footage mixed with Beatles-inspired magic and live music. You’ll also have the chance to win original Beatles vinyl and other unique Beatles prizes courtesy of Cheap Thrills Music and More in Dedham. Beatle-Mania is thriving in 2023: celebrate the holiday season and John Lennon’s birthday in the most spectacular way. Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m.; City Winery, 80 Beverly St.; $15-$20 — EF

To paraphrase inventor-of-Festivus Frank Costanza, John Waters has got a lot of problems with you people, and now you’re gonna hear about it. The ribald filmmaker is riding his “sleighride of sleaze” back to Boston with his unique amalgam of standup and storytelling, and according to the Berklee Performance Center, this time he’ll have a brand new bag of material in tow. (Leave the kids at home, please, if you know what’s good for you.) Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.; Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave.; $34.50-$139.50 — PC

DANCE

“The Nutcracker” is back. – Brooke Trisolini; courtesy of Boston Ballet

One of the country’s most prestigious versions of the timeless holiday show, Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” continues to delight audiences year after year with its stunning sets, impressive choreography, and glittering costumes. The show is set to Tchikovsky’s iconic score and follows the story of Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker from her Godfather at a Christmas party — which then comes to life and whisks her away on a magical journey for the night. Nov. 24 to Dec. 31 at various times; Opera House, 539 Washington St., $25-$215 — NG

This fun, raunchy, sexy adaptation of Tchikovsky’s classic ballet once again returns to the Somerville Theater this December for its 16th season. The burlesque show features classical ballet along with other, saucier types of dance, like belly dancing, pole dancing, and hula hooping, as it follows a grown-up Clara while she explores the Kingdom of Sexual Sweets (the show is 18+, natch) for a performance that’s inclusive, impressive, and hilarious. Dec. 1-31 at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 4 p.m.; Somerville Theater, 55 Davis Square, Somerville; $35 — NG

Nothing dazzles more than the impeccable artistry of this pinnacle Christmas ballet. This season, an extraordinary international cast — including principal artists from Ukraine — are taking the stage and transporting audiences into the fantastical realm of Clara’s imagination. Jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger-than-life puppets, and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes create a holiday spectacle for all ages. Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.; Boch Center-Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St.; $34-$104 — EF

This yearly Boston tradition takes the story of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” and its well-known music and blends it with more modern sounds like Duke Ellington’s jazz. The multicultural show, set in present-day downtown Boston, is rooted in classical ballet but incorporates other dance styles like hip-hop, tap, jazz, and even flamenco. Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker,” which first ran in 2001 at Dorchester’s Strand Theatre, is produced by the City Ballet of Boston. Dec. 16-23 at various times; Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St.; $59-$125 — NG

FAMILY FARE

Kicking off the holiday show season here in Boston, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” comes to the Shubert Theatre for seven shows over three days the weekend after Thanksgiving. The show follows the Christmas icon with the blinking red nose as he saves Christmas and goes on adventures with Yukon Cornelius, the Abominable Snowman, and Hermey the Elf. (And teaches Santa a lesson about inclusivity while he’s at it.) The family-friendly musical runs for 90 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. Nov. 24-26 at various times; Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St.; $35-$88 — NG

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear … With a possible close second being watching the 2003 Christmas classic “Elf” on the tremendous Wang Theatre screen, accompanied by a live orchestra. Smiling will definitely be your favorite after you experience this. (Also … It’s 20 years old, can you believe it?) Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.; Boch Center-Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St.; $60-$75 — PC