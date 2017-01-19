10 notable inaugural ball gowns from U.S. history

Soon after President-elect Donald Trump won the election in November, fashion designers began weighing in on whether they’d dress incoming First Lady Melania Trump. Now, as anticipation builds to see what Melania will wear to Friday’s inaugural ball—and by whom—here’s a look back at other first ladies’ choices on that historic night.

Michelle Obama

—Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The outgoing first lady stunned in an embellished white Jason Wu gown at her first inaugural ball in 2009.

Dolley Madison

—The New York Times

Madison, who began the continuous tradition of the inaugural ball, wore a gown similar to this rendering.

Jackie Kennedy

—AP Photo

This custom ivory sleeveless gown, designed by Oleg Cassini and worn by Kennedy in 1961, came with a matching cape.

Hillary Clinton

—Bill Waugh/ AP Photo

Clinton’s 1993 Sarah Phillips violet dress now resides in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, along with those of other first ladies.

Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson

—AP Photo/LBJ Library

Johnson became the first woman to hold the bible at an inauguration in 1965.

Helen Taft

—Jacquelyn Martin/ AP Photo

In 1909, Taft wore a metallic and rhinestone gown made by the Frances Smith Company.

Nancy Reagan

—The New York Times

At her first ball in 1981, Reagan donned a one-shouldered, beaded gown by James Galanos.

Rosalynn Carter

—White House Staff Photographers/ National Archives and Records Administration

In 1977, Carter wore an embroidered dress bought in Americus, Georgia. Here, she stands with her daughter, Amy, at the ball.

Laura Bush

—AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Bush wore Oscar de la Renta to her second inaugural ball, in 2005.

Pat Nixon

—National Archives and Records Administration

Like Johnson before her, Nixon chose canary yellow for the 1969 inaugural ball.