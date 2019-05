–Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were in attendance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala.

This year’s gala celebrates the Costume Institute’s new fashion exhibit “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Here are some photos of the famous couple at the New York City event.

Gisele Bundchen attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. —Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tom and Gisele pose together. —Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The famous couple shared a kiss. —Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue