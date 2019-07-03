A ‘Curse of the Bambino’-inspired sneaker is going on sale Friday

The shoe for superstitious sneakerheads has arrived. On the heels of the the Red Sox-Yankees faceoff at London Stadium this past weekend, local brands Concepts and New Balance have teamed up on a limited-edition pair of kicks inspired by a century-old sports myth.

The “ESRCU” shoes are inspired by the Curse of the Bambino, a popular superstition that the Red Sox selling Babe Ruth over to the Yankees in 1919 began an 86-year championship drought for the team. In fact, “ESRUC” is “CURSE” spelled backward.

The “ESRUC” sneaker. —Regan Communications Group

A pair of the “ESRUC” can be yours starting Friday, when they go on sale at the Concepts location on Boylston Street, as well as their store in New York City, at 11 a.m. Retailing at $200, the sneakers will be available in sizes 5 through 13. The shoes were first launched in London last week.

A twist on New Balance’s 997 model, the footwear features high-grade pig suede with reflective silver details and Concepts-branded insoles. Plus, they come with a special Concepts box and extra sets of laces.