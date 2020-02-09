Natalie Portman used her Oscars red carpet look to acknowledge female directors

There may not have been a female director name on the list of Academy Award best director nominees this year, but Natalie Portman made sure you saw them at the awards show.

The Harvard-educated actress arrived at the 2020 Oscars wearing a cape embroidered with the names of women who were left out of the Academy’s best director conversation.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she told Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman in a video posted to Twitter.

“Scafaria,” “Wang,” and “Gerwig” are among those printed in golden cursive on the garment, referring to “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria, “The Farewell” director Lulu Wang, and “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig.

This year’s all-male directing nominees include Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Todd Phillips for “Joker,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” and Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Natalie Portman wears a cape with the names of female film directors who were not nominated for Oscars as she arrives for the 92nd Oscars. —ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images