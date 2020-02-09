See the biggest looks on the Oscars red carpet

The stars brought us great performances in 2019, but Sunday’s red carpet was all about bringing the looks. Hollywood braved a bout of Los Angeles rain for the 2020 Academy Awards, sporting eye-catching outfits as they made their way into the Dolby Theatre.
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. —Robyn Beck / AFP Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. —Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. —Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. — AP Photo/John Locher Maya Rudolph attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images Rebel Wilson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. — Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. —Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images Julia Butters arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. —Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images Laura Dern attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images
