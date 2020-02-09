See the biggest looks on the Oscars red carpet

Celebrities arrived to the awards show in dramatic looks, including jewel tones and lots of sparkle.

Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. –Amy Sussman/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 9, 2020

The stars brought us great performances in 2019, but Sunday’s red carpet was all about bringing the looks. Hollywood braved a bout of Los Angeles rain for the 2020 Academy Awards, sporting eye-catching outfits as they made their way into the Dolby Theatre.

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. —Robyn Beck / AFP
Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. —Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. —Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. — AP Photo/John Locher
Maya Rudolph attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. — Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. —Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Julia Butters arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. —Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Laura Dern attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. —Amy Sussman/Getty Images
TOPICS: Fashion Entertainment Movies Celebs Awards Season

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Saturday Night Live
Watch: SNL heads to New Hampshire for another Democratic Debate February 9, 2020 | 8:13 AM
Awards Season
How to watch all of the 2020 Best Picture Oscar nominees February 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Awards Season
2020 Oscars predictions: Who will win, who should win, and who was snubbed February 7, 2020 | 1:47 PM
the joker
Entertainment
What are your 2020 Oscars predictions? February 7, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Love Letters
My husband hates that I’m not a morning person February 7, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Broken heart
Relationships
Share your breakup story with us February 6, 2020 | 11:40 AM
A Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Pittsburgh.
RACE
Barnes & Noble reimagined classic novels with 'multicultural' cover images. Then came the backlash. February 6, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Love Letters
Would I regret breaking up with him? February 6, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Events
Video: A discussion with writer, activist, and feminist Gloria Steinem February 5, 2020 | 7:05 PM
This 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday at age 103.
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103 February 5, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Is changing careers a leap of faith? Elaine Varelas offers a more measured approach February 5, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Love Letters
She says I’m too immature for her February 5, 2020 | 8:47 AM
WCVB Channel 5 political reporter Sharman Sacchetti.
Media
A local TV news reporter is switching stations February 4, 2020 | 3:07 PM
'City on a Hill'
Kevin Bacon spotted filming 'City on a Hill' in Boston February 4, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Celebs
Shannen Doherty says she is battling stage 4 breast cancer February 4, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Ernie Boch Jr. left a $5000 receipt for a Salisbury waitress, challenging actor Donnie Wahlberg.
Donnie Wahlberg
A local CEO left a $5,000 tip and issued a friendly challenge to Donnie Wahlberg February 4, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Love Letters
I’m worried about her after the breakup February 4, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Frog Pond skating rink
Parenting
Help a parent out: Can you recommend fun February break events and activities? February 3, 2020 | 4:07 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham watching Super Bowl 54.
Super Bowl 54
Mark Wahlberg and Tom Brady summed up their feelings about a Patriots-less Super Bowl with emojis February 3, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Love Letters
What does he want from me now? February 3, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Relationships
Share your love story with us February 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Entertainer Jay-Z watches his daughter Blue Ivy Carter leap on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl 54
Here's a list of celebrities spotted at Super Bowl 54 February 2, 2020 | 9:39 PM
TOPSHOT - US singer Jennifer Lopez (R) and Colombian singer Shakira (L) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Super Bowl 54
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance February 2, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2020 NFL Super Bowl commercial.
Super Bowl 54
Watch Julian Edelman and Jimmy Garoppolo in official NFL Super Bowl ad February 2, 2020 | 8:05 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Demi Lovato performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Super Bowl 54
Watch Demi Lovato sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl February 2, 2020 | 6:37 PM
SNL
SNL presents the impeachment trial 'you wish had happened' February 2, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Feb. 2, 2020, was the first palindrome day in over 900 years.
Palindrome
Today is 02/02/2020, the first palindrome day in over 900 years February 2, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Movies
The Super Bowl Sunday ad for 'A Quiet Place Part II' is here January 31, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Massachusetts movies
Charlestown got a snowy holiday makeover for a new Disney+ movie January 31, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Love Letters
He hates my cat January 31, 2020 | 8:57 AM