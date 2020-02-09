See the biggest looks on the Oscars red carpet

Laura Dern attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California.

Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California.

Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California.

Julia Butters arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California.

Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Rebel Wilson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Maya Rudolph attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020.

The stars brought us great performances in 2019, but Sunday’s red carpet was all about bringing the looks. Hollywood braved a bout of Los Angeles rain for the 2020 Academy Awards, sporting eye-catching outfits as they made their way into the Dolby Theatre.

Close

How to Boston

Find out how to Boston when you sign up for Boston.com's culture and lifestyle newsletter.

Thanks for signing up!