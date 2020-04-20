Mark Wahlberg hints at another collaboration with Jordan Brand

"There may be something else in the pipeline."

Actor Mark Wahlberg watches an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Celtics while wearing his exlcusive Air Jordan 4 Wahlberg sneakers.
Actor Mark Wahlberg watches an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Celtics while wearing his exlcusive Air Jordan 4 Wahlberg sneakers. –AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
April 20, 2020 | 4:17 PM

Is Mark Wahlberg going to drop another collab with Jordan Brand? The actor said maybe.

The Boston native actor and sneakerhead (with an expensive collection of Jordans) hinted at another collaboration with Jordan Brand while appearing on an episode of “The Encore,” Jordan Brand’s instagram live-stream series held on Monday after the first two episodes of Michael Jordan’s documentary series, “The Last Dance,” aired the night before.

Chatting with ESPN television host Sage Steele, Wahlberg showed off his own exclusive Air Jordan 4 Wahlberg sneakers, which were first manufactured in 2018, but never sold in stores. He said that while he only has “two pairs left” of the rare green and black color way, something else could be on the way.

Advertisement

“There may be something else in the pipeline,” Wahlberg said. When Steele asked about an expected date, Wahlberg responded, “That’s always the question: When and how long? It may be something that we may be able to make available to the public.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Fashion Sneakers NBA Mark Wahlberg

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tristan Simone.
Music
Livestream: A Berklee rapper will perform on Boston.com April 20, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Nick Cordero
Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated after complications from the coronavirus April 20, 2020 | 12:09 PM
Make Way for Ducklings
Lifestyle
The Make Way for Ducklings statues are still 'Boston Strong' this Patriots Day April 20, 2020 | 11:47 AM
John Krasinski
Brad Pitt, the Jonas Brothers, and prom: Watch episode 4 of John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' April 20, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Love Letters
I’m hoping we’ll start something again April 20, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Broadway
Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputation due to virus April 19, 2020 | 9:06 AM
Lady Gaga Performs One World
Entertainment
Best moments from ‘One World: Together at Home’ April 18, 2020 | 10:48 PM
Paul McCartney performing concert
Music
Watch the 'One World: Together at Home' coronavirus concert live stream April 18, 2020 | 2:01 PM
John Krasinski
With proms canceled nationwide, John Krasinski hosted a celeb-filled version online instead April 18, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Night Shift's new year-round IPA, Fluffinity.
beer
5 steps local breweries are taking to make the most of things April 18, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MOVIES: On the outside, Will Hunting (MATT DAMON) is exactly like his friends in the rough, working-class South Boston neighborhood, jumping between menial jobs and run-ins with the law. Yet one day, while working as a janitor at MIT, this all changes when he stuns the Nobel Prize winning professors by solving the most difficult mathematical problems almost instantaneously. However, his latest predicament which is a pending jail sentence, soon leads Will to Sean McGuire, a college professor/therapist with an empathetic heart, who may be his only hope. The 1997 film 'GOOD WILL HUNTING' will air on on the ABC Television Network. PICTURED: From left to right: COLE HAUSER, CASEY AFFLECK, MATT DAMON and BEN AFFLECK. PHOTO CREDIT -- Miramax Films
ACCENTS
Think you have the best Boston accent? Send us a video to prove it. April 17, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Eli Fels and Matt McDowell.
Health
A Cambridge woman shares what it's like to be pregnant and unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic April 17, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Keith Lockhart.
Music
Boston Symphony Orchestra announces pay cuts, furloughs April 17, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Love Letters
He says he’s blocked himself from relationships April 17, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Boston, MA: 04-06-20: Runners, walkers, a dog and cyclists, some wearing masks, some not, share space today with some flowers that are in bloom in front of the stage at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade along the Charles River. (Jim Davis Globe Staff). coronavirus, COVID-19 reporter: steve annear
Fitness
Is it safe to run outside? April 16, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Payal Salsburg donating blood recently. Salsburg is a volunteer at Massachusetts General Hospital and works as a lawyer.
Coronavirus
A Boston lawyer is spending her free time volunteering at Mass General April 16, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81 April 16, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Pretend you’re in 15th century Venice and kiss in the courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
Spring
You can still view the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum's iconic hanging nasturtiums April 16, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Love Letters
My ex wants me to be his best friend April 16, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Copley Square in the dusk, facing the Prudential center and the public library.
Zoom
Missing the city? Try these stunning Zoom backgrounds of Boston April 15, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Ella Jane Sharpe
Music
Livestream: A Berklee jazz and R&B musician will perform on Boston.com April 15, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Love Letters
I was too insecure for the relationship April 15, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Scheduling Meetings Across Multiple Time Zones. Elaine Varelas offers her advice. April 15, 2020 | 8:16 AM
Winchester Hospital
Health
Watch: An emergency physician: 'You do as much as you can to comfort them' April 15, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Love Letters
What’s the point of having a crush right now? April 14, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Boston.com readers share their face coverings
Face Masks
Photos: Here's how 17 Boston.com readers are covering their faces April 13, 2020 | 2:19 PM
TV
John Oliver slams Amazon for failing to protect workers during coronavirus pandemic April 13, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Love Letters
My roommate doesn’t want my girlfriend in the house April 13, 2020 | 8:57 AM
John Krasinski
John Krasinski, David Ortiz, and the Red Sox surprise Boston nurses April 13, 2020 | 8:34 AM
SNL AT HOME
Tom Hanks hosted SNL's first-ever remote episode. Here are 5 sketches to watch. April 12, 2020 | 12:16 PM