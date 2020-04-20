Mark Wahlberg hints at another collaboration with Jordan Brand

Is Mark Wahlberg going to drop another collab with Jordan Brand? The actor said maybe.

The Boston native actor and sneakerhead (with an expensive collection of Jordans) hinted at another collaboration with Jordan Brand while appearing on an episode of “The Encore,” Jordan Brand’s instagram live-stream series held on Monday after the first two episodes of Michael Jordan’s documentary series, “The Last Dance,” aired the night before.

Mark Wahlberg says there could be another collaboration with Jordan Brand coming 👀 @markwahlberg pic.twitter.com/WhwtDyWPmC — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) April 20, 2020

Chatting with ESPN television host Sage Steele, Wahlberg showed off his own exclusive Air Jordan 4 Wahlberg sneakers, which were first manufactured in 2018, but never sold in stores. He said that while he only has “two pairs left” of the rare green and black color way, something else could be on the way.

Advertisement

“There may be something else in the pipeline,” Wahlberg said. When Steele asked about an expected date, Wahlberg responded, “That’s always the question: When and how long? It may be something that we may be able to make available to the public.”